I just want to share our recent experience at Central Valley Hyundai. This is coming from a guy who don't write reviews but I think these people deserves recognition. It's triple digit outside and Destiny Matias was so patient and helpful during our search for a 3rd car since our 17 year old son took over my 2005 TSX. We test drove the Tucson Sport several times on different days just to compare it with different manufacturer with the same features and ended up with the Tucson. My advice is to take note of what you like and dislike and that will make your decision a lot easier. Also, turn off the radio, AC/Heater momentarily if possible. Those are big distractions while test driving. Kenny was able to get us the best price we never thought possible and Pete was awesome finalizing our paper works. Highly recommend CVH to anyone. Read more