We live out of state. Every time we come to CA to visit family and friends, we stop by Valley Lexus in Modesto to 'window shop'. Well, this year, we did our usual looking, but we hadn't planned to buy until next year and I wasn't quite ready to let go of my 04 RX330. I'm still very happy with it! Well, my husband went inside to get a cup of coffee, and walked by a 250ISC inside with the top down. He called me in to look. I was ready to leave, but went in to look anyway. It was PRETTY! We drooled and then went back to where we were staying. We called to talk with our sales agent, Todd, and he invited us back to the dealership. When we showed up at the lot, there it was, sitting outside with the big red bow on it. You know the one I mean....the one you see in the commercials. Well, Todd made the experience very enjoyable and fun ...and we left without my RX, but in a new ISC. Merry Christmas to me! Thanks Todd! We will be back to visit! Stephanie and Jack Read more