Our team at Mistlin Honda – Modesto would like to thank you for visiting our website!

We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers’ needs. Located in Modesto, California, the staff at Mistlin Honda Modesto will help you find the Honda vehicle you want. At Mistlin Honda – Modesto we offer a searchable online inventory of new Honda cars in Modesto, along with well-maintained used cars by today’s top manufacturers. Come on in and take a test drive! Our sales staff will help you find that new Honda or quality used car that you have been searching for.

For years, the financial staff at Mistlin Honda – Modesto has offered expert advice for those seeking an affordable Honda car loan or lease. Our service doesn’t just stop there. Modesto customers can come in and take advantage of our knowledgeable Honda car repair technicians and a fully-stocked inventory of Honda auto parts.

Whether you are looking for a Honda, or a pre-owned car