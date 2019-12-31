Terrible dealer ship

Mission Hills Nissan suck you up to get a car. After everything is through and you have a question there is no one to help
Deceiving Practices

Avoid doing business here. Their "bottom line" price changed so many times it makes your head spin. I went in with a price promise that was supposed to be solid - all we had to do was sign. Once we arrived, their final price had changed by about $400. Their excuse was that it's DMV fees that are not included - even though the price promise stated "NO SURPRISES" all you add is sales tax. We agreed to disagree and decided we'll move forward. They then make you wait another hour before they move you to financing to sign paperwork. At this point you have a good 2 hours invested, which is what they want because time is a valuable asset. At the finance desk the individual was eager to proceed. I asked him for a printout of the final numbers, he printed and showed me a copy and AGAIN, price increased by another $500. Now claiming that if we didn't finance with them the $500 rebate didn't apply. This is after telling both the salesperson and the manager/ handler that we were financing with our Credit Union - like 30 times! Why didn't it occur to them to be UP-FRONT about that particular detail before? Because you have time invested, that's why. $900 later I was tired and mostly upset with the situation and decided to walk without hearing any more of their deceitful speech. I took pictures of the before and after price sheets and have all proof for BBB complaint. Another review mentioned that they inflate their MSRP to make it seem like they're giving you a DEAL. That's 100% on point.
A warning

Efren Soliz was a nice guy, but If you're coming here expect to get badgered expect to wait like 5 hours. They blow up they're prices, to make it seem like they're giving you a great deal. I barely broke MSRP prices in KBB, also they don't mention the extra 1000 security system for all the doors, they sneak it up on you when youre purchasing. Just when you want to leave they'll bring the manager out to haggle you some more. Don't go here, for the love of God, the restrooms were also filthy. The only good thing was the coffee machine and water. Other than that there's just this feeling of underlying tension in the air. They don't give a damn about the customer, all they care about are getting the sale. I've never felt so uncomfortable in my life. Also, if you're reading the 5 star comments on here where the mention the dealers name and saying something along the lines that they're the best and what not, don't believe it. They litterally stand over your shoulder and ask you to give them 5 stars in yelp or Google, i came back to change my review because they're shady as hell.
Couldnt be happier.

I was in an extremely tight spot. My car wasnt running, and the guy i was carpooling with stopped working at the company. I was able to borrow a car for 1 week t figure out my next move. I had no substantial savings, bad credit, and noone to cosign or help out. I went to every shady dealershp you pass on the corner saying "bad credit = no problem" ad the deals the offered were atrocious. I was lucky enough to find Mitch Freeman through a friends recommendation. I spoke with him and explained my situation and gave him the parameters of what i could afford. In a very short time i got a call saying they had something on the lot for me. I told him to get it ready and i would head over. Within 10 minutes i get a call back saying that the car he first found was not what he thought, and didnt want me to be stuck in it. Right after, he let me know that he found something better and still within my budget. I was thrilled! He asked me to come in and all i would need to do is sign the paperwork. I was in and out of the dealership with the best deal possible, no haggling and strained negotiating, and a certified preowned vehicle all within an hour. Bottomline, i have never had such great, quick and easy experience with a dealership. Thanks again Mitch Freeman, you have earned a loyal customer.
Great Service

Our sales guy, Emmett was great and friendly he worked hard to get us the best deal. I would definitely recommend Nissan Mission Hills to everyone I know.
OK for some things

The sales staff was very good and the technicians I have worked with are outstanding. While I have purchased 3 vehicles from this dealership, I caution the reader to beware of purchasing the gap coverage for any loans. My last car was totaled in an accident and while I had gap coverage on the loan, it has been like pulling teeth to get them to pay what they should. As of this date, I am still trying to get the gap company to pay the balance owed. Calls and requests for updates are not being answered. The finance department at the dealership was trying to get this resolved but I have not been successful in getting a live telephone conversation since early last week and I am unsure if my emails are being received.
run around and patronize

this saleman was so overly nice he made me sick as we went about on a sale only to also nicely not find a way to help me be able to buy a car. he thought i was made of money, i have bought cars before, and the process was so poor as i was observing him. he totally took advantage of me as if i knew nothing about car buying, he helped in no way what so ever! so i nicely said we are done.
Leaf Service...

The service department is adequate for Leaf service but the service advisers seem to be somewhat lacking in Leaf knowledge... They attempted to charge me $114 for the third year annual battery check when most dealers are charging $57 or less... When I challenged them on it, they quickly said they would meet the $57 price. One thing that really annoyed me is that I could see the mechanic smoking around my car as he was working on it (they have glass windows from the waiting area to the service bays and the Leaf bay is right in front of it).
Not the dealer from which to buy a Leaf...

Their sales staff is mostly clueless about the Leaf, espouse inaccurate information, and have no interest in making a competitive deal. Look elsewhere to buy A leaf.
