INFINITI of Mission Viejo
Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Mission Viejo
Disrespect customer after sales - Terrible communication
by 01/09/2019on
Our family leased 2 cars from this dealer in 2016 with Andrew, the only Manager that respond to customer call and already gone. Lately we were trying to get info from how to return a lease, we called the recommended lease return guy for more than 10 days and never receive a phone calls. I also wrote an email to all the others managers and owners and no one even care to return the phone call. I finally reach the customer relation Manager, the lady Jill Holder promised to have the lease guy calling me back, not a word after 7 days. Another issue is they suck you into buying an Excess Wear and Tear policy but you are on your own at the end of the lease. You schedule the inspection and called the excess wear and tear insurance company to fix for you. Infiniti will not do anything. This is the worse Luxury brand not in the same league as Lexus, Acura, BMW or Mercedes, not even their own Nissan brand. Or may be just this Infiniti dealer. I just called Metro Infiniti and Orange Coast Infiniti and they are willing to help me even though i didn't lease from them. The only credit that i can give is to the Manager named Phil Howard, he finally answer the call but how many chances you will run into talking to a person like that at this dealer. I called at least 10 times and the transfer went straight to VM and never a returned phone call. I also emailed. To me, it's a disrespect to a customer that leased the cars from you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Overall Experience
by 08/07/2015on
My wife and I bought out OX60 from Infiniti of MV and dealt with Karim. I can't tell you what a pleasure it was having a no pressure, professional salesman working with us. He researched all our options, got a us a great price and was a true professional. I've already referred 3 more families to Karim and he got them all cars at a great price. What a great experience!
Horrible experience, would not recommend
by 05/26/2015on
The beginning of a long, painful, and arduous process purchasing a vehicle from Infiniti Mission Viejo started when I inputted my contact information online interested in a Certified 2012 Infiniti G37S sedan. Mike Gandoumani called me a handful of times, left me a voicemail and an unprofessional email within the span of 2 hours. Not wanting to deal with a sales person like that, Theresa Camilleri transferred me to Kristian Van Bibber. Trying to purchase the vehicle 435 miles away remotely, we exchanged 98 emails which was like pulling teeth to get all the necessary paperwork, proof of inspections(as it was a Certified vehicle) and trying to obtain the purchase paperwork. Had to call the dealership over 20 times just to speak to someone to figure out if and when my paperwork had been Fedexed to me. Slipped in the paperwork was the attempt to sell me the vehicle "as-is" and not with the warranty as advertised. Called over 10 times and left voicemails with managers listed on their website, such as Michael Somsen and Jim Trotter, no one ever called me back at that point. Eventually flew down to complete the transaction with the following key issues: * Was assured all the fluids were checked and normal levels: clutch fluid was below minimum and dark dark brown. * Wheel lock key was not included * Was told the navigation was latest version which was not * Key fobs batteries were critically low. * No car manual * Not sure to what advantage but the mileage on different paperworks and posted online and what the car actually had varied by a couple hundred miles, nothing was consistent. After the purchase with all of these issues, I reached out to Infiniti Consumer Affairs and Scott Gunderson, the owner of the dealership through Linkedin, as it was the only way to contact with him as all attempts through the dealership were thwarted by the staff. Scott was very patient and listened to all of my issues and helped facilitate the resolution of all of the issues. Jim Trotter, noted above for never returning my calls, called me and asked about the navigation and was very irate, questioning my integrity and stating he would fire his sales person, Kristian if what I was saying was true, which was definitely communicated to me that the navigation was to be the latest version. The navigation dvd updates were later mailed to me by Ray Picazo, the service manager who was the only other person besides Scott that courteous to me. Clutch issues were resolved by my local Infiniti dealership and reimbursed by Infiniti Consumer affairs along with a service credit to address the battery and wheel lock issues. The car did not have the license plates and was told by Michael Ruane and Kristian that it would be mailed to me. After a month of not receiving the plates, I called the DMV and they informed me the plates had not been issued/requested. I followed up with Scott, and Michael Somsen called me(another manager that never returned my calls before) telling me not to reach out to Scott and stated "Straight off the DMV website" that the car was registered. I told him it was the plates that were not issued, not the registration which I received. I asked him why this wasn't completed before through email, and it went ignored. I emailed him a second time, and his response was unapologetically "People make mistakes, Raymond." In conclusion, would not recommend this dealership to purchase a vehicle based on the experience with the staff, the way I was talked to and the lack of follow through and consistency.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A positive experience buying a car
by 10/28/2013on
I had a very positive experience when I purchased my BMW 740i. Joe, my sales professional, was a pleasure to work with. He was courteous, helpful, and patient, even helping me sync my cell phone at the end. The whole process of trading in my car and buying the BMW was handled well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Buying Experience
by 09/01/2013on
This weekend we leased a new 2013 G37S Sedan and I could not be more pleased with the buying experience. Our salesperson, Mike G., was professional and had all the required paperwork completed with efficiency, explaining the process as we went. The dealership found the exact car I wanted from another local dealership and had it delivered, and prepped for us when we arrived. The finance manager, another Mike was a knowledgeable and friendly professional. This is my second car purchased from Infiniti of Mission Viejo and will not be our last. I have owned 3 Infiniti vehicles and find them to be the best performance, luxury vehicles on the market. Having owned BMWs, Mercedes, and Jaguars the Infiniti line offers the best value on the market today. I highly recommend to anyone looking for a fair price and great buying experience. This dealership is family owned and their culture of customer service exists throughout the firm. Finally, we have had our vehicles serviced at the Infiniti MV service center for years. We are very pleased having worked with Tony and Jerry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Very Positive Experience
by 02/04/2011on
I leased an Infinity G25 Silver Metallic at Infinity Mission Viejo in January. My experience was extremely positive and I was very happy with the dealers customer service. I Love the restyling of the 2011 G Series and the new V6 engine makes it a great vehicle for a daily use. Infiniti Mission Viejo lease offer was more competitive that the one advertised by Infinity on their national campaign. Robert Tovar, my salesperson, was extremely professional, knowledgeable and answered all my questions without overwhelming me with unnecessary data. The rest of the team took care of the paperwork in a seamless and efficient manner. When you talk to the staff you get a feeling of their commitment to make customers happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 01/06/2011on
Just a quick note, the edmunds review of this dealer was a great help and I found the information to be true. so far the sales/purchase experience was a very good one, the staff was friendly and helpful. our salesman Robert Tovar was new having been at the dealer about 3 months but was helpful and calm about the whole process. Not pushy and no pressure at all. We ended up with the G37 with the Sport package, what a kick in the pants!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
G37 coupe purchase
by 12/17/2010on
I asked for a quote on a G37 coupe online and Ryan Imp became my sales rep. Between him and Chad Priest they gave me the best quote and full breakdown on numbers that I had asked for. They didn't try to make me come down to their dealership and purchase anything extra I didn't want. I got exactly what I asked for. They are a great tag-team. If you can't get a hold of one, the other gets in touch with you right away. I had a great experience working with them and would refer them to anyone I hear is interested in an Infiniti.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review of Infiniti Mission Viejo - Alfredo Roybal
by 12/17/2010on
I recently purchased a new 2011 G37 from Infiniti Mission Viejo and my experience was a very good one. My salesman, Alfredo Roybal, was professional and extremely pleasant and easy to work with. This is my second purchase of a new car from Mission Viejo and this second purchase experience was just as good as my first purchase a couple years ago. The original salesman I had wasnt there anymore, so I was concerned a bit as to the experience I would have, however, Alfredo certainly took away those concerns shortly after meeting with him. Since I hadnt been impressed in the past with dealerships in my home area, driving the extra 100 miles to this dealership has been worth it. I have found that this dealership has been consistent in professionalism and friendliness over the past few years I have dealt with them. From my experience, I highly recommend Alfredo at Infiniti of Mission Viejo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review of Infiniti of Mission Viejo M35 Purchase
by 11/06/2010on
I searched across the internet for a Certified Pre-Owned Infiniti M35 for my wife. I submitted requests to many different dealerships and was surprised that many of them never even called me back. When I submitted a request to the Mission Viejo dealership I received a quick response. I was contacted via e-mail by the manager of the internet department, Ryan Imp, within minutes of my request. They honored my request to start communication over e-mail first which was very refreshing. Ryan gave me insight into the inventory they had and scheduled a time that was convenient for me to come down and look at an M35. We had already agreed upon a great price over email so I was coming down just to test drive the car. When I came down I was disappointed that the car was missing a key feature. Ryan turned what could have been an awful experience into a huge win. He researched cars that they had not yet put on the lot for sale. He found one that had lower mileage, was still certified preowned and gave me a killer price.
G37 Sedan Purchase
by 10/23/2010on
The dealership was great and the team is very friendly. I searched for a vehicle online and get Ryan Imp as my rep there. He was great to work with and always was prompt to answer any questions I had. He was up front with what he had and what I wanted. There was no trying to sell me things I didnt want unlike other dealerships where I go in for a 2011 G37 and they try to sell / divert me to a 2010 G37 or a 2011 G25 cause they dont have what I want. Price he gave me was really a good price and didnt have to hassle to get it. He was upfront with me. Definetly one of the best Inifiniti dealers in the Southern Ca. area.
Completely Satisfied
by 07/31/2008on
Let me first state that I HATE buying cars. The BS that goes on is incredible. I thought I'd try the internet this time. I found Infiniti of Mission Viejo through Edmunds.com. Several dealers in the southern California contacted me but none would match the quote (below TMV) given by Larry Poudrier from the internet sales dept. Within hours he had contacted me by email and phone. We discussed in detail what I wanted (G35, sport, premium, nav). He originally had one on the lot but due to a move we were unable to proceed immediately and he later arranged a trade with another dealer. I kept waiting for the gottcha moment or the bait and switch. I guess I was skeptical due to the fantastic deal he was offering me. We drove from Redlands, Ca. right past the Riverside Infiniti dealer, who didn't seem anxious to get even close to TMV. The Mission Viejo dealership is very attractive and clean. Larry was there, greeted us and showed us the car which was being detailed. It was simply beautiful. The process was long, only because I was purchasing the car for my son and didn't realize that the only way to go was to transfer the money into his account so he could write the check, rather than me personally (we took advantage of the $2000 dealer cash incentive). It all was worked out. The price and vehicle was exactly as agreed upon with no hidden charges. The sales manager offered us the usual options for dent removal etc with no pressure. We did take the Lojack when we were offered a deal below $500. Larry walked us through the car including the Navigation system which is incredible. We drove off happy. Larry Poudrier was great to work with and I will consider purchasing through him even though I live in MN. If you want someone honest and easy to work with I highly recommend Larry. PS. As I reviewed this before hitting send I should point out that I had never met Larry Poudrier prior to this. I am not related to him and have no financial interest in Infiniti of Mission Viejo. I'm just a guy who is completely satisfied.
BAD ONLINE QUOTE EXPERIENCE
by 07/14/2008on
Inquired about a G37 online, was quoted a price online from Mike Thayer. Traveled over an hour to get there to see what they would give me for my trade. They offered me 6,000 under what blue book trade in for fair condition was. Keep in mind my trade was in excellent condition. They wanted to steal it! Anyhow couple days later I decided to forget the trade and just purchase the vehicle, thought I'd just sell the car myself. The price Mike had quoted was better than I had gotten from other dealers, so I figured I'd take another trip down there. I confirmed price with both Mike Thayer and Twee Hayes on the phone before I left. Once at the dealership, getting ready to go into finance they tell me they quoted me the wrong price and it would be an addional 4,000 dollars. And this is what really upsets me, Twee tells me because of the mistake they are going to do me a huge favor and throw in a free car wash and oil change. Gee Thanks! BUYER BEWARE!!! All the internet department wants to do is get you in the door, and they'll do almost anything to get you in there.
Incompetant and dishonest
by 02/23/2008on
I had one of the worst experiences at this dealership I have ever had buying a car. The priced my trade in twice, confirming that price a third time. They Took a deposit, ostensibly to "secure" a car still on a boat to Cal. which they did not secure. We waited over a month. when the couldn't deliver that car they tried to switch us to another car and would no longer honor the price quoted to us for our trade in (a black '02 BMW 330ci Sport with Nav and every thing elsi in cherry condition), dropping their offer by $5000. Needless to say, we walked. We didn't lose any money, but the BMW is a year older now and so worth less, we didn't get the car we wanted, wasted tons of time, and felt treated like we were idiots. The internet Manager Mike Thayer was the only person there we felt had an ounce of integrety in the whole place.
Couldn't ask for more
by 10/13/2007on
Had a great experience at this dealership. After wasting a week at Costa Mesa Infiniti that couldn't find the car I wanted (black on black 2008 Infiniti G35 with no options), I email the internet department in Mission Viejo and they had the car at the dealership within a day. I dealt mostly with Twee Hayes in internet department who was awesome. Mike was also extremely professional and helpful. Most of the transaction was over email between me and Twee who was very quick to respond and stayed late to wait for me to get to the dealership. She sent me a couple of emails after work to make sure my buying process was coming along well and that I was happy with everything. <3 There really isn't much more that I could ask for from these guys. I got the car I wanted quickly, at a great price and with exceptional help from Twee, Mike and all the other people who work there. Thanks a lot guys. SN
I cannot decide whether this was incompetence or a scam
by 09/06/2007on
I will let the numbers talk for themselves. The Kelley Blue Book Wholesale price for my trade in is $16,375. The National Automobile Dealers price for my trade in is $16,925. These people offered me $11,000 and said they were being generous!! My advice: Keep your checkbook in your pocket if you ever try to deal with these people.