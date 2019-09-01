1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The beginning of a long, painful, and arduous process purchasing a vehicle from Infiniti Mission Viejo started when I inputted my contact information online interested in a Certified 2012 Infiniti G37S sedan. Mike Gandoumani called me a handful of times, left me a voicemail and an unprofessional email within the span of 2 hours. Not wanting to deal with a sales person like that, Theresa Camilleri transferred me to Kristian Van Bibber. Trying to purchase the vehicle 435 miles away remotely, we exchanged 98 emails which was like pulling teeth to get all the necessary paperwork, proof of inspections(as it was a Certified vehicle) and trying to obtain the purchase paperwork. Had to call the dealership over 20 times just to speak to someone to figure out if and when my paperwork had been Fedexed to me. Slipped in the paperwork was the attempt to sell me the vehicle "as-is" and not with the warranty as advertised. Called over 10 times and left voicemails with managers listed on their website, such as Michael Somsen and Jim Trotter, no one ever called me back at that point. Eventually flew down to complete the transaction with the following key issues: * Was assured all the fluids were checked and normal levels: clutch fluid was below minimum and dark dark brown. * Wheel lock key was not included * Was told the navigation was latest version which was not * Key fobs batteries were critically low. * No car manual * Not sure to what advantage but the mileage on different paperworks and posted online and what the car actually had varied by a couple hundred miles, nothing was consistent. After the purchase with all of these issues, I reached out to Infiniti Consumer Affairs and Scott Gunderson, the owner of the dealership through Linkedin, as it was the only way to contact with him as all attempts through the dealership were thwarted by the staff. Scott was very patient and listened to all of my issues and helped facilitate the resolution of all of the issues. Jim Trotter, noted above for never returning my calls, called me and asked about the navigation and was very irate, questioning my integrity and stating he would fire his sales person, Kristian if what I was saying was true, which was definitely communicated to me that the navigation was to be the latest version. The navigation dvd updates were later mailed to me by Ray Picazo, the service manager who was the only other person besides Scott that courteous to me. Clutch issues were resolved by my local Infiniti dealership and reimbursed by Infiniti Consumer affairs along with a service credit to address the battery and wheel lock issues. The car did not have the license plates and was told by Michael Ruane and Kristian that it would be mailed to me. After a month of not receiving the plates, I called the DMV and they informed me the plates had not been issued/requested. I followed up with Scott, and Michael Somsen called me(another manager that never returned my calls before) telling me not to reach out to Scott and stated "Straight off the DMV website" that the car was registered. I told him it was the plates that were not issued, not the registration which I received. I asked him why this wasn't completed before through email, and it went ignored. I emailed him a second time, and his response was unapologetically "People make mistakes, Raymond." In conclusion, would not recommend this dealership to purchase a vehicle based on the experience with the staff, the way I was talked to and the lack of follow through and consistency. Read more