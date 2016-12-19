Hamer Toyota
HORRIBLE unprofessional Experience
by 12/19/2016on
Don Mendoza and Javier Vasquez were the worst sales people I have encountered. I've heard bad things about this dealership, I should have listened. I decided to go because I believed sometimes under good leadership things change. I was wrong! These two are extremely arrogant, rude, and only are interested in their own gain. Tips research for a good and honest auto broker, they put clients first and there are no hidden fees. Dont ever feel like you have to make a deal that same day research other dealerships they will top that deal. Good luck fellow consumers. Remember they are in business because of us the consumers. We have rights and deserve great costumer service!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 12/26/2015on
We went to several Toyota dealers in the greater LA area. If you want a great car AND great customer service, check out Hamer Toyota in Mission Hills. Manny, Just wanted to thank you again for all your help in our purchase of the Camry. I really appreciated your knowledge of the car and the process to purchase it. Also, your professionalism and your levity while going through what is always a long process that can be stressful (but was not!).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best car experiencing!!!!
by 01/30/2015on
2015 Toyota Tundra is my 4th new car purchase. Hamer Toyota: salesman, Tim B and Finance, Shawn not only met but exceeding my expectations in every aspect!!! Highly recommended.
Great experience
by 01/11/2015on
No dealership could match the price I got for the Toyota Corolla. The sales consultant Marvin was awesome and made the whole process really easy and smooth. If you're thinking about a Toyota this dealership is the best.
Wow! Amazing Experience!
by 01/06/2015on
This was my third time being involved in buying a car. And this was unbelievable. First, the price. Amazingly low price. I called six other dealerships and they couldn't even match the price. They just said that no one will sell a brand new 2015 Toyota Camry LE for that price. And if the dealership is lying or playing tricks, then call them back. Unfortunately for all the other dealerships, Hamer Toyota Scion was not messing around. If you ever need to buy a Toyota, first call Charles Belton, the salesperson, before you look elsewhere. Charles was straightforward and honest. No games, no hidden fees, no haggling. And I couldn't believe it. I was waiting for him to start haggling or start playing games with me. But nope. Everything was as expected. And I was amazed. Charles was also very kind and helpful. Service was amazing. If anything, this place is worth a shot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and professional
by 11/05/2014on
My salesman Jerry Riobli was very easy to work with. He was both friendly and casual. I experienced none of the typical hard sell that often makes car buying unpleasant. I would recommend him to any in the market for a new car.
Excellent buying experience - thanks Donn!
by 08/29/2014on
I am so excited to be the owner of a new Prius Plug-in! Donn M. and the staff at Hamer really did a great job of taking care of me. When I first went in, I was with my elderly mom. Even though he was running around trying to complete four sales at the same time, Donn made sure she was comfortable. He is one of the sales people familiar with the Costco auto buying program which is how I found him. We went into his offce, he gave me the info, and I was out the door. No high pressure tactics. I was able to get the basic inf I needed and then head out as I had planned. And over the next few days, Donn was more than willing to take my phone calls, answer more questions, etc. Once I finally made my decicion, I called to make an appointment, but it turned out it was Donn's day off. He took the time to call me and suggest I go in and see one of his coworkers instead which I thought was awesome seeing that the busness is so driven on commission. Jerry took over from there and everything went incredibly smoothly. I was concerned that Hamer might not honr the prenegotiated Costco pricing as several other dealers said they would not honor the True Car pricing quote I received or the AAA auto buying program quote. They didn't even blink an eye. Jerry also had the car my friend loaned me (which was filthy!) washed while I was waiting to speak with financing. Financing was also simple. I am fortunate to have good credit, so not everyone will have the same experience, but I didn't have to produce any supporting docs and other than general work history, income and housing quations, it felt pretty uninvassive. The finance guy, Richard, explained a few options I had as far as extended warranties, etc., but I never felt he was pressuring me and he spent more time answering questions I had then trying to sell me on an unwanted program. When I picked up my car, it was ready and waiting, looking shiny and new! I was disappointed that the electric battery had not been charged, but at least the gas tank was full. Even though Hamer is farther away, I would definitely shop there again. And if you go there, try some ribs at the Bear Pit which is just down the block. very tasty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hamer Toyota Lives by its Motto "We Hear You"
by 07/31/2014on
8/1/14 Updates - Hamer Toyota's Internet Director, Kris A., responded to my previous review the very next day. He was very patient and attentive and listened to my recount of what had happened. He explained to me different factors that caused the final pricing difference. He was able to come up with a satisfactory pricing for both sides. And I bought my first Prius from Hamer Toyota. I would've given this Dealership a 5-star rating if the hiccup didn't happen. Thank you Kris and Jerry for your great service. 7/30/14 - I did a TrueCar price quote and confirmed the Final Purchase Price (the price you would enter as "Purchase Price" in the Vehicle Registration Fee Calculator on DMV's website) over the phone with their Internet Mgr. before coming into the Dealership. When I arrived at the Dealership, I was told that my deal has been arranged and the price is fixed. Another Sales Mgr. helped me with picking out the car. When I was presented with the final bill, the price went up by about $400 and the explanation is TrueCar price quote does not include cost for floor-mat. I asked if I could get a car that does not have floor-mat and the answer is all their cars come with floor-mat. I called off the deal and asked to have all the paperwork back. Two Sale Mgrs. went into the Finance dept. and started talking to the Finance people. After a while, one came back to me and said they will honor the TrueCar price and we shook on it. He apologized on the "misunderstanding" and told me to wait that Finance Dept. will be processing my sale soon. I waited and during the time the other Sales Mgr. came back forth and seemed frustrated on how to calculate the final purchase price. Finally, he came back with a new number that is even higher than the first one he presented me with. I asked to see the other Sales Mgr. and was told he left already. I tried to talk to the person in the Finance Dept. and he told me the increase in price is because I picked a car that has floor-mat. I replied to him that all their cars come with floor-mat; I couldn't possibly pick one without it. To which he "replied" with a blank stare. I took my paperwork and walked out very upset.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jaime G. "Best Sales Person @ Hamer"
by 07/11/2014on
My family and I have been buying cars from Hamer for the last 15 years. However, two years ago we met Jaime G. and would not go to any other salesperson at Hamer. He is very knowledgeable and honest, which is rare to find when you are looking to buy a car. I like the fact that at Hamer they have been able to work my credit challenges and have always been able to get me in the car I want. Definitely 5 stars!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jerry R. at Hamer Toyota -- March 2014 Crazy Sale on Prius, etc.
by 03/28/2014on
My friend had gotten a price promise amount for me over the internet while I was in the middle of negotiations at another dealership (North Hollywood, who was not honoring their own internet price promise). So I called the name connected with the price promise, Jerry R., then and there to see if Hamer's price promise was really true. He said yes and actually it was now even better than that, as you guys were having a crazy sale in March. While I wasn't sure whether to truly believe it -- the old bait and switch ploy -- it certainly was worth the risk of walking away from the current less-than-stellar price the other dealership was trying to feed me. I gave it some time, did other research, test drove other cars in case I could skip the Prius. Happened to be driving by Hamer area on Sunday and thought, why not see if Jerry's there and really get the details on that pricing. He assured me over the phone that it was still true, gave me the breakdown and said he was around til 9pm that night if I wanted to stop by. I crunched the #s again myself, decided to drop by and see if it was still true once I was there in person...met Jerry and it all couldn't've been easier. Every question I had he had a clear, concise, non-shaming answer to it. No attitude, no push, just information to help me come to my own conclusions. Advice available when sought, but not pushing me. Also, if I didn't understand the answer and had to have him repeat it, no worries, easy-peasy. After the test drive and giving of info to get me to the finance dept., Jerry kept me informed of where I was at in the process, how long the wait might be, etc. Also he knew I had driven over solo, so he offered to deliver the car to me if I wanted it that night, or I could pick it up the next day if I preferred, whatever worked for me. (I dont know if that offer stands for all, I just happened to live near his neighborhood.) In less than the 30-minutes-wait he'd estimated, I was in w/Adam to talk opportunities & $. Adam, too, was great. Enthusiastic, informative, focused and to the point. He didn't give me attitude about my desire to give a decent read to everything to be sure I understood it before signing, nor when I needed to call a friend to soundboard about one of the offerings. Also didn't give me crap when I indicated I'd been pre-approved at my credit union for a rate they'd be hard pressed to beat, though he indicated they'd be happy to match it. While I'm sure he would've liked it had I chosen to purchase one of the packages offered to me, he also didn't try to guilt me into anything and THAT'S IMPORTANT as I'm about to finalize my car purchase and go out the door. I REALLY appreciated that, as you don't want to end on a bad note or else you'll think of that every time you look at your new car. Instead, every time I look at my new car, I smile and say "Thank You, Jerry, Adam and Hamer Toyota! Thanks for having a crazy sale!" So, dear readers, if you are car shopping and are considering a Prius (and I bet the other styles are good pricing too), be sure to give Jerry R. at Hamer Toyota a call, as it really IS a crazy sale this March 2014. I got my Prius for over $2000 less than the out-the-door price I had from my two initial negotiations in person at other dealerships and still $1400 less than the best price I got via email negotiations w/6 other dealerships internet departments. And my initial negotiations were already well below the MSRP & Invoice pricing already, so I am saying this was an additional $2000 less! I didnt even have to negotiate to get that price. Also, as it was so far below the competition, I didnt even bother asking for anything more off. (But ask as you wish, whatever works for ya!) Maybe I was helped by knowing exactly what I wanted and what I didnt want; maybe I was helped by having a good credit score; maybe I was helped as it was a Sunday night and only a week and a half before the end of the month; maybe whatever who knows. What I DO know is, that Hamer will always be one of the first places I go when I shop again, and Jerry specifically, as their price was not to be beaten, and I have a feeling they will always be competitive and courteous. And that saves me time and money (and mental anguish) and I like that! Good luck in your car shopping!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So happy!
by 02/28/2014on
I was very pleased with the wonderful service I received. It was fast, easy, and satisfying. Juan new exactly what I needed and was very knowledgeable about the vehicles. He was friendly, fast, and proficient. I could not be happier with my Prius. It has everything i needed in a car. Thank you Juan for helping me make the best choice. I would highly recommend Hamer Toyota and definitely recommend the professional salesman, Juan A. to all my friends and family. He made my day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
purchased toyota le
by 12/18/2013on
Went to edmunds they recomend 5 dealers in the area. only Hamer Toyota was interested in actualy deal on the internet & and would quote their out to door price. All the other dealers wanted to come in after I had bids & try to under cut the offer & caution me to beware of any such offers. After negotiating with Hamer online. Went in & paid for the car & drove off. NO HASSLE & a wonderful easy buying experince. The other 4 dealers sucked in comparison.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truly hassle-free buying
by 11/28/2013on
Once I finished my research on what car I wanted and contacted Hamer, the experience was as easy as car-buying can be. Steve D. is incredibly knowledgeable and a delight to deal with. I can't comment on the Service Dept. as I've had the car for a week.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jerry R. Rocks!
by 08/16/2013on
Straight shooter, will get you the best price for the car you want. No bull, no pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/13/2013on
Our salesperson was extremely friendly and accomodating. Great service. He was very patient and even took the time, after we already purchased the car to give us a tutorial regarding the features of the car. Overall, Hamer Toyota really made the purchase experience very smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales Rep Young J. was fantastic!
by 07/15/2013on
I worked with their sales representative Young J. He provided amazing service and gave me an awesome deal!! Young worked with me to find me exactly what I needed. I have never had such a smooth and easy sale as I got at Hamer Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OVER THE MSRP FOR A YARIS!
by 04/24/2013on
The sales person wanted to sell me the Yaris for $18,000. Yeah right! That car is worth $14,000. Then he came back telling me he didn't have the car even though the car was available on his computer. I would not trust this dealership that quotes to have the biggest stock.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Car Purchase
by 03/21/2013on
Online Salesman, Young J., was up front with us from the beginning. No games, others were inundating us with phone calls and emails. Young Ji provided invoices immediately and honored online price quotes. Would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 03/14/2013on
Steve D. was able to find the vehicle I wanted where another dealer couldn't. My next new car purchase will be with Hamer Toyota. It was a good experence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I will be back!
by 01/14/2013on
I bought three cars in five years from Reno Reyes at Hamer Toyota and I will be back if I need to buy another new car. They were able to approve me for special Toyota financing even though my credit isn't good. For my latest purchase, my bank wanted to charge me above market interest due to my credit but Hamer got me zero percent financing. On the prior car they also got me discounted financing. For both of these cars, they saved me over 3% in interest. One was 3.59% bank versus 0%. The other was 2.9% versus over 6% from my credit union.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Car Sales
by 10/10/2012on
Our family purchased another car from Hamer Toyota recently. Our experience was again rewarding from sales to finance. Mr. Ivan Esquivel helped us purchase a reliable car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes