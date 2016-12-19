5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My friend had gotten a price promise amount for me over the internet while I was in the middle of negotiations at another dealership (North Hollywood, who was not honoring their own internet price promise). So I called the name connected with the price promise, Jerry R., then and there to see if Hamer's price promise was really true. He said yes and actually it was now even better than that, as you guys were having a crazy sale in March. While I wasn't sure whether to truly believe it -- the old bait and switch ploy -- it certainly was worth the risk of walking away from the current less-than-stellar price the other dealership was trying to feed me. I gave it some time, did other research, test drove other cars in case I could skip the Prius. Happened to be driving by Hamer area on Sunday and thought, why not see if Jerry's there and really get the details on that pricing. He assured me over the phone that it was still true, gave me the breakdown and said he was around til 9pm that night if I wanted to stop by. I crunched the #s again myself, decided to drop by and see if it was still true once I was there in person...met Jerry and it all couldn't've been easier. Every question I had he had a clear, concise, non-shaming answer to it. No attitude, no push, just information to help me come to my own conclusions. Advice available when sought, but not pushing me. Also, if I didn't understand the answer and had to have him repeat it, no worries, easy-peasy. After the test drive and giving of info to get me to the finance dept., Jerry kept me informed of where I was at in the process, how long the wait might be, etc. Also he knew I had driven over solo, so he offered to deliver the car to me if I wanted it that night, or I could pick it up the next day if I preferred, whatever worked for me. (I dont know if that offer stands for all, I just happened to live near his neighborhood.) In less than the 30-minutes-wait he'd estimated, I was in w/Adam to talk opportunities & $. Adam, too, was great. Enthusiastic, informative, focused and to the point. He didn't give me attitude about my desire to give a decent read to everything to be sure I understood it before signing, nor when I needed to call a friend to soundboard about one of the offerings. Also didn't give me crap when I indicated I'd been pre-approved at my credit union for a rate they'd be hard pressed to beat, though he indicated they'd be happy to match it. While I'm sure he would've liked it had I chosen to purchase one of the packages offered to me, he also didn't try to guilt me into anything and THAT'S IMPORTANT as I'm about to finalize my car purchase and go out the door. I REALLY appreciated that, as you don't want to end on a bad note or else you'll think of that every time you look at your new car. Instead, every time I look at my new car, I smile and say "Thank You, Jerry, Adam and Hamer Toyota! Thanks for having a crazy sale!" So, dear readers, if you are car shopping and are considering a Prius (and I bet the other styles are good pricing too), be sure to give Jerry R. at Hamer Toyota a call, as it really IS a crazy sale this March 2014. I got my Prius for over $2000 less than the out-the-door price I had from my two initial negotiations in person at other dealerships and still $1400 less than the best price I got via email negotiations w/6 other dealerships internet departments. And my initial negotiations were already well below the MSRP & Invoice pricing already, so I am saying this was an additional $2000 less! I didnt even have to negotiate to get that price. Also, as it was so far below the competition, I didnt even bother asking for anything more off. (But ask as you wish, whatever works for ya!) Maybe I was helped by knowing exactly what I wanted and what I didnt want; maybe I was helped by having a good credit score; maybe I was helped as it was a Sunday night and only a week and a half before the end of the month; maybe whatever  who knows. What I DO know is, that Hamer will always be one of the first places I go when I shop again, and Jerry specifically, as their price was not to be beaten, and I have a feeling they will always be competitive and courteous. And that saves me time and money (and mental anguish)  and I like that! Good luck in your car shopping! Read more