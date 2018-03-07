Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Razzari Nissan

Razzari Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
1675 Auto Center Dr, Merced, CA 95340
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Razzari Nissan

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brandon Reyes

by Shawn123 on 07/03/2018

He was very helpful in my selection of vehicle. Answered every question that was asked about vehicle. Highly recommend him to other people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Buying Experience

by UCstudent on 05/31/2017

A couple days ago I bought my first car from Razzari. The salesman, Erik Bustillos, made my car buying experience a very pleasant one. Not only did he help me find a car that met my needs and wants but also one that fit my budget. He was both very friendly and knowledgeable about the cars. It was a plus that he spoke Spanish because he was able to communicate and explain everything to my parents which were a big part of the decision making. He also topped it off by including a bow, making all this very memorable! Moreover, Chris, the manager, was also very kind and helpful working really hard to get me the best financing. From beginning to end Razzari Nissan Exceeded my expectations! I recommend buying a car from here to all my fiends, family, and anyone reading this review!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
35 cars in stock
0 new35 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for