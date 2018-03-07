5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A couple days ago I bought my first car from Razzari. The salesman, Erik Bustillos, made my car buying experience a very pleasant one. Not only did he help me find a car that met my needs and wants but also one that fit my budget. He was both very friendly and knowledgeable about the cars. It was a plus that he spoke Spanish because he was able to communicate and explain everything to my parents which were a big part of the decision making. He also topped it off by including a bow, making all this very memorable! Moreover, Chris, the manager, was also very kind and helpful working really hard to get me the best financing. From beginning to end Razzari Nissan Exceeded my expectations! I recommend buying a car from here to all my fiends, family, and anyone reading this review! Read more