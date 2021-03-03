1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Do not have your car devices here was in a accident 6 months ago and car has not been repaired keep calling the advisor and I'll get a date of when the part will come in then the following day after the date I receive they tell me oh it's delayed a few more weeks then I get another date a few weeks later stating it will be in this Monday and will be fixed by Thursday and you will be in your vehicle well that day came and now it's pushed out another week so they are just giving out false information and to top it off I've making payments on a vehicle I can not drive after this review going to BBB and going to email cooperate and the bank that gave me the loan Read more