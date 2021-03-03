Cabral Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Cabral Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Taking advantage of people
by 03/03/2021on
Do not have your car devices here was in a accident 6 months ago and car has not been repaired keep calling the advisor and I'll get a date of when the part will come in then the following day after the date I receive they tell me oh it's delayed a few more weeks then I get another date a few weeks later stating it will be in this Monday and will be fixed by Thursday and you will be in your vehicle well that day came and now it's pushed out another week so they are just giving out false information and to top it off I've making payments on a vehicle I can not drive after this review going to BBB and going to email cooperate and the bank that gave me the loan
NO Integrity
by 06/27/2011on
Absolutely NO Integrity!!! Close the price over the phone on a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee. After driving 1.5 Hrs to the dealership they wouldn't honor the deal. Tried to close me $1500 higher than agreed. And the car was NOT in the condition they claimed including dents in a quarter panel and torn seats. DO NOT buy anything from this dealership!!!!!!
