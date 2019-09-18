service Rating

This place is listed as honoring Lithia oil service plans. Initially I spoke to the sister Porsche store but upon arrival they directed me to Volkswagen. 8am - I arrived at 8am and was informed the necessary parts for the service were not available and would have to wait for them to be delivered. Despite Porsche saying a week ago they would order the necessary parts. 12pm - The car had still not been serviced. I had been waiting at the service centre this whole time. At 12am I had to leave to go to an appointment. So I had to then take my car out of the service centre and wait for someone to bring it around. 4pm - I came back and had to wait a further TWO HOURS for the service to be completed, despite Volkswagen having received the parts in the interim. It took 6h+ to complete a routine 15-minute oil change. I'm not sure what the justification for this was but it basically meant I spent my ENTIRE DAY more or less waiting at Volkswagen. Fairly abysmal by anyone's standards, I would think. When I returned for my next oil change, despite my complaints about how my first visit was handled and assurances this would not happen again, it did. FOUR HOURS this time. I called a week in advance and spoke directly to service to request they have the necessary parts in stock. 10am - I arrived and dropped off at the car. Waited at the service centre. 12pm - I went to the service desk to ask what was going on. A service member advised me there had been confusion, they had the part but not realized and gone and ordered it and instead and were "waiting for it to arrive". No initiative was taken to communicate this to me until I went and inquired. So I'm guessing I was expected to wait indefinitely/or it was my responsibility to actively seek out communication from the service team rather than anyone bothering to tell me. A staff member advised they didn't realize the part was there as a result of a "problem with their process "and that they would need to fix it going forward. I did not see this reflected in how I was treated for the remainder of my visit. 1.20pm - a staff member advised me the oil had finally been changed (I was clearly not treated a priority in their list of jobs despite their mistake - also I learned they don't honor appointment times even if you set them, it's first come, first served) and that there were now going to wash the car. That took another 40 minutes at least. No one communicated to me that the car was ready. 2.00pm - I went to the service desk and asked. They advised it was still being washed and that it would be out soon. I waited another 15 minutes. Nothing. I then pressed a staff member to find out where my car was (why was no one taking the initiative to do that for me, I can't fathom). 2.23pm - A staff member then vanished for 5 minutes and returned to advise that my keys had been mixed up with someone else's (?) that the car was already ready to go. I complained to the customer service department via email but they don't even have the decency to respond. What do I have to do to receive acceptable customer service at this centre and to be treated with basic respect? Read more