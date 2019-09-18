Clear, competitive, easy lease deal
by 09/18/2019on
Highly recommend buying your car from DTLA VW, and from Don specifically. Despite having a matching competitive price at the dealership down the street, Don 10+ miles away was so clear and detailed that I just trusted everything would go seamlessly and without surprises - and it did. Communication was over text, which he understood was easiest for me. He had everything ready for us upon arrival, so we could be in and out with our infant. It wasn't a 'come in and everything will be fine' approach - he was specific, honest, and prompt. We're very happy with our 2019 Tiguan lease. Thanks DTLA and Don!
Clear, competitive, easy lease deal
by 09/18/2019on
Highly recommend buying your car from DTLA VW, and from Don specifically. Despite having a matching competitive price at the dealership down the street, Don 10+ miles away was so clear and detailed that I just trusted everything would go seamlessly and without surprises - and it did. Communication was over text, which he understood was easiest for me. He had everything ready for us upon arrival, so we could be in and out with our infant. It wasn't a 'come in and everything will be fine' approach - he was specific, honest, and prompt. We're very happy with our 2019 Tiguan lease. Thanks DTLA and Don!
1 Comments
Abysmal
by 04/10/2018on
This place is listed as honoring Lithia oil service plans. Initially I spoke to the sister Porsche store but upon arrival they directed me to Volkswagen. 8am - I arrived at 8am and was informed the necessary parts for the service were not available and would have to wait for them to be delivered. Despite Porsche saying a week ago they would order the necessary parts. 12pm - The car had still not been serviced. I had been waiting at the service centre this whole time. At 12am I had to leave to go to an appointment. So I had to then take my car out of the service centre and wait for someone to bring it around. 4pm - I came back and had to wait a further TWO HOURS for the service to be completed, despite Volkswagen having received the parts in the interim. It took 6h+ to complete a routine 15-minute oil change. I'm not sure what the justification for this was but it basically meant I spent my ENTIRE DAY more or less waiting at Volkswagen. Fairly abysmal by anyone's standards, I would think. When I returned for my next oil change, despite my complaints about how my first visit was handled and assurances this would not happen again, it did. FOUR HOURS this time. I called a week in advance and spoke directly to service to request they have the necessary parts in stock. 10am - I arrived and dropped off at the car. Waited at the service centre. 12pm - I went to the service desk to ask what was going on. A service member advised me there had been confusion, they had the part but not realized and gone and ordered it and instead and were "waiting for it to arrive". No initiative was taken to communicate this to me until I went and inquired. So I'm guessing I was expected to wait indefinitely/or it was my responsibility to actively seek out communication from the service team rather than anyone bothering to tell me. A staff member advised they didn't realize the part was there as a result of a "problem with their process "and that they would need to fix it going forward. I did not see this reflected in how I was treated for the remainder of my visit. 1.20pm - a staff member advised me the oil had finally been changed (I was clearly not treated a priority in their list of jobs despite their mistake - also I learned they don't honor appointment times even if you set them, it's first come, first served) and that there were now going to wash the car. That took another 40 minutes at least. No one communicated to me that the car was ready. 2.00pm - I went to the service desk and asked. They advised it was still being washed and that it would be out soon. I waited another 15 minutes. Nothing. I then pressed a staff member to find out where my car was (why was no one taking the initiative to do that for me, I can't fathom). 2.23pm - A staff member then vanished for 5 minutes and returned to advise that my keys had been mixed up with someone else's (?) that the car was already ready to go. I complained to the customer service department via email but they don't even have the decency to respond. What do I have to do to receive acceptable customer service at this centre and to be treated with basic respect?
Great experience!
by 02/12/2018on
My experience at VW of DTLA was great! I went in knowing exactly what I was looking for. Moh was so friendly and helpful in explaining my options and making sure I left with exactly what I wanted! I would definitely recommend Moh and team to anyone in the market for a VW.
Moh Zarrinkamar is the man
by 09/21/2017on
You know how you step foot into a dealership, just curious, and the next thing you know, you can't leave? And when you finally do, the calls never stop? Well this isn't what's going to happen when you let Moh take care of you. Either he's got so much experience that it all seems effortless or he's just simply that intuitive to know when and what to do. We reached out to the dealership several months before, he was always helpful, responded within minutes, always prepared the newest calculations on the lease for two, not just one, cars that we were interested in. At least 5, 6 times.via text and mail, and never made me feel I was wasting his time. He was never in a rush to close and was simply just there to give all the information that I asked for. He stayed humble, helpful, extremely warm and it was just the easiest experience. Once we have the money for the down payment, we just stopped at the dealership and had a fun couple of hours while the car was prepared. If/when I'm buying a Volkswagen again, we're buying it from him. To top everything off, the manager was also really kind and gave us an amazing deal on our Jetta lease, and went down even further so I was able to get an SE exactly within my target monthly payment, when I was prepared to be OK with the base model. Maybe it's the sheer volume that these guys turn over, but for sure you never feel like they're pushing or that they Maybe it's the sheer volume that these guys turn over, but for sure you never feel like they're pushing or that they need -need- your business, and I guess that's the magic ingredient. Thank you Moh, thank you VW DTLA.
Love my new car!! (2017 GLI)
by 06/26/2017on
This is my second time leasing a Jetta from VW downtown LA. First time was with Don Dolor, and this second time was with Moh Zarrinkamar. I leased my base model 2014 Jetta from them, and since my lease was coming to an end, they offered me a great deal for a 2017 GLI. Both Don and Moh were very helpful and knowledgeable about the VW models and I only come to this dealership to work with them. If you get a car from VW DTLA be sure it is with either Don or Moh because I assure you they will always have your best interest in mind.
Wonderful experience with Mo!
by 04/22/2017on
Thank you, Mo, for being a wonderful salesperson. You were understanding of my constant schedule changes and my time limitations when I had to bring my son with me to look at the cars. I LOVE my new sportwagon. Please thank Simon as well for his help in the process.
Highly recommend VW of DTLA
by 10/31/2016on
I was helped by Moh (Mo) in 2014 and now in 2016 for a lease on VW Passats from VW of DTLA. He is the best car salesperson I've ever worked with and both times went smoothly. He was always very polite and straightforward and never pushy like some dealer sales people can be. He listened to what I was looking for and gave me options and was patient as I considered other trims for certain features. He was so helpful in going over features on several models and trim levels that I was considering. The first time I looked at the Jetta and the SUVs and went with the Passat because of the roominess and good gas mileage. This time I considered the Tiruag because the base models had such great features but stayed loyal to the Passat. The dealer was also gracious about doing a price match with no haggling or stalking at all. Also, both times I brought my small dog for the initial visit to the dealership and he was very kind and my dog remembered him the second time - even before we got to the dealership he was looking out the car window and acting happy to go there! That's a very good sign - animals and children both have intuition for good people. I wanted to give my business to VW of DTLA and will try to do so again for future lease or purchase.
Don Dolor
by 08/28/2016on
Yooooo.... Don, was such a dope salesman..... He absolute was wonderful in helping us leasing a car... I feel like he went far and beyond to assist us. If your looking for a car, I would suggest meeting with Don... Absolutely, best experience in a dealership.
2016 VW GTI
by 07/13/2016on
I had a great experience at VW of DTLA. Last summer (2015), after going to Pacific VW and them telling me that i wouldn't get a GTI for anything under MSRP, I decided to go to VW of DTLA out of skepticism to see if this was true. Don Dolor was able to get me a great deal for a GTI and it indeed was under MSRP as well . I was just about ready to purchase it and i ended up running into a bit of financial speed bump. I had to postpone my purchase. I told Don that once i got back on my feet financially, i would contact him again. Fast forward to last Friday when my current car's transmission died and I contacted Don again. I told him my situation and asked him to price me out a few GTI models with certain packages/options. He priced it out for me and within an hour or two, he had prices for me with what i asked. He didn't pressure me into buying anything i didn't want and made the process completely easy and stress-free for me and got me a GREAT deal on my GTI. He even was able to arrange for me to get a great interest rate on my loan. I highly recommend this dealership! Thanks Don!
No Hassle, No harassment, No stress. Great experience!
by 07/12/2016on
After looking around in other dealers, I decided to window shop at Volkswagen Downtown too since I like Jetta's and there it was the perfect car for me... we had enough time to look around before we were approach by "Moh Zarrinkamar" and that was a good start the following was how smooth, direct, helpful and practical he worked in the process to make sure I was leaving satisfied with the Car I wanted ("not a car pushed to you like other sales persons depending on credit, in Stock etc...") man I know he is a sales person and works selling cars But I liked how he did his Job, I truly recommend Him.
DTLA VW
by 06/01/2016on
I was dreading having to car shop, but had an easy experience at Downtown VW. My salesman Moh was very knowledgeable and I simply test drove a couple cars on my first visit, went over the figures, which was a lot more straightforward and much less time consuming than I have experienced in the past elsewhere. We talked throughout the week, he found me the perfect combination and I went in to sign the paperwork. The smoothest car transaction I've made!
Volkswagen All the Way!
by 05/27/2016on
Love this Volkswagen Dealership! I've been coming to this location since I started school down at USC 6 years ago. Everyone there is nice, accommodating and efficient. Especially Raz and Don Dolor! They helped me out with trading in my lease for the 2016 Sports Model and I can't express enough how awesome they were doing the entire process. Thanks Volkswagen for the amazing car and customer service!
Best Car Buying Experience EVER!
by 05/02/2016on
Started out looking for a loan to pay for a nice 2012 car that I found. The site I used to compare different loans linked me to a number of dealerships, all wanting to sell me a new 2016 car. I have young credit history, less than 2 years and a mid-low 600 credit score. Thus I couldn't afford the down payment, or the loans that they offered. Then, Don Dolor, of Volkswagen of Downtown LA, contacted me and asked if I might consider leasing a 2016 VW Jetta. The terms that he initially offered were quite tempting, so, having nothing to lose, I answered to his email. Best decision I made!! Without any high pressure tactics, or for that matter, no pressure of any kind, Mr. Dolor, within a week's time, was able to place me into a far better car, with terms so affordable, that I'm now driving a new, less than 10 miles recorded, 2016 VW Jetta. My gratitude not only to Don, but also to the finance person Ben, and to the staff that prepped my car, so that I could drive it home this past Friday night. Do you want a rewarding experience? Next time you're shopping for a new car, call on Don Dolor, he'll put your needs and concerns first, to give you the best car, and car buying experience EVER!
Don is an excellant sales rep.
by 05/02/2016on
i leased an EV egolf three weeks ago, so happy with the car. i had bought 5 cars before, this is the best dealership experience i ever had. Don helped me to make my decision so fast and easy, he even gave me a suprise by finding a lime stone gray color one. I am very impressed with the professional service i received, and, I took my friend to Don last weekend to make another deal.
Best Sales Service!
by 04/30/2016on
I leased a brand new Jetta 2016. I drove the car, we made a deal, I was there for exactly one hour and eight minutes. Extremely smooth! I'm very happy! Go see Don!!! Thanks Don! MDR
Easy, straightforward, no nonsense
by 04/24/2016on
Found a Rabbit listed online on a Thursday. Did a Carfax. Looks good. Called them up next day (Fri). Moh Z. answered. Went in to check out the car in the afternoon. Moh was great - not pushy at all, wasn't sizing me up, just answered my questions professionally. Came to an agreement, no one was pushing hard on selling additional bells and whistles - they simply offered it without trying to do a hard sell. Overall a trouble free, no hassle, pleasant experience.
Kyle at VW DTLA
by 04/10/2016on
Kyle was excellent. Very knowledgeable and worked me a great deal. He made the whole process pain free! Excited to have signed my second lease on a VW Tiguan ☺
Great Service
by 03/20/2016on
Great service!! Don Dolor mad it very easy to find the car that you can afford and need.
Our first VW
by 03/06/2016on
This is the first time we ever considered leasing a VW. What a pleasant surprise! VW Downtown LA is a great place to shop for a vehicle. I recommend seeking out Don to help with your vehicle needs and definitely recommend the brand ......beautifully manufactured vehicles!!!!!
Liel ashkenazi
by 03/04/2016on
Don was the best!! He helped me get the car I wanted and made the process go very smoothly! I will definitely refer him and this dealership to everyone I know that wants a car.
Beyond my expectation
by 02/24/2016on
By far, this is my favorite dealership. Mo has always been the salesperson when it comes to vehicle needs. He always asks if there is anything he can help. Last weekend, I contacted him about leasing a new car. He took my husband and I to test drive a couple cars until I decided what I wanted. He came to meet us regardless of his day off. Finally, we got a great great deal leasing 2016 GLI SE and this is the second car I got from here. Thank you to Mo and Dave for working out this deal for us. Thank you to Jack at finance for being very genuine with us. And also thank you for everyone else there.
1 Comments