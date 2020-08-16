sales Rating

Esther Zhang was super. She was incredibly efficient communicating via text and email. I wanted a white Prius and found a silver and platinum next to each other in your lot and sent me comparison photographs. She pointed out the white was a lesser model with standard interior and I wanted the XLE interior so we found a good compromise. Additionally she picked up with docs at BMW dealer as I was dropping off my expired lease BMW. She was incredibly well prepared and made the buying process easy even though we were both wearing masks in my lobby to finalize docs. Process took 2 days without seeing the car other than photograph. Crazy. Esther is a great salesperson! Thanks, R Read more