Excellent
by 08/16/2020on
Martha Guzman was extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and timely. I will definitely be back!!!
Great Service
by 08/13/2020on
it was great. very professional
My Experience as a New Toyota Client
by 08/13/2020on
Everything I didn’t like I loved everyone made it soo easy. From the online chat to meeting at the dealer with the Online Sales Manager and the Financing personal that helped finish of the deal. Both Richard and the Young man in the Financing department I’m sorry I don’t remember his name went out of their way to get me the best deal would I come back or refer anyone else absolutely yes.
I am definitely satisfied.
by 08/11/2020on
Peter Kim is so nice!! He is explain document easily and offer best deal! Better than other toyota dealer. I definitely recommend toyota downtown to my friend!
Toyota in DTLA the place to go if you need a new car !
by 08/11/2020on
Honestly I got a quote on a used car that was very high & honestly made me want to look into other makes and models . But I decided to call the dealer directly just to make sure I was understanding how it worked . Honestly have to thank Martha Guzman for providing me with adequate information and motivating me to come in to see the car .
Edmunds
by 07/29/2020on
Excellent service and professionalism from Elmer Herrera
Simple and Fast
by 07/23/2020on
Quick and fast with little face-to-face interaction
A great day buying in Toyota Downtown
by 07/07/2020on
Excellent customer service. People are friendly. More Kudos to Marcel Valencia Valencia who assist and helped me buying Toyota another excellent guy who is an asset to the company. Thanks to other people who assist too. It was a great place to purchase a car.
Review
by 06/25/2020on
The dealer was friendly and did an excellent job in making us feel welcomed.
Effective team work!
by 06/19/2020on
The first contact with the dealer was online with Mr. Richard Silva, the quote provided by him was carried over thru the whole transaction at the dealer by his associates. Excellent work by the whole team, keep it up the good work!
Excellent Internet Sales Representative
by 06/19/2020on
Jin Chun provides straightforward pricing and was responsive to all questions. He is professional and this is the second car purchased from Jin within twelve months and the third Toyota purchased from this dealership within 24 months.
Great dealership
by 06/13/2020on
I had been to many dealerships before I made my decision with this one. Esther was great from the start. Easy to chat and work with. Stayed with me until the end! Actually delivered the car to my house after dark. Great service.
Love my new 4Runner, thanks DTLA Toyota
by 06/07/2020on
Good selection of vehicles and the fact that they had a model and trim package we were looking for.
Retired
by 05/19/2020on
It was a good experience and no hassle.
Toyota Downtown LA Cares About Long-time Toyota Family
by 05/14/2020on
Frank Rivas in Sales, Shawn Hong with Jimmy in Finance- THANK YOU for taking care of us as long-time Toyota Family purchasers.
Great Online Prius Lease Experience
by 05/07/2020on
Esther Zhang was super. She was incredibly efficient communicating via text and email. I wanted a white Prius and found a silver and platinum next to each other in your lot and sent me comparison photographs. She pointed out the white was a lesser model with standard interior and I wanted the XLE interior so we found a good compromise. Additionally she picked up with docs at BMW dealer as I was dropping off my expired lease BMW. She was incredibly well prepared and made the buying process easy even though we were both wearing masks in my lobby to finalize docs. Process took 2 days without seeing the car other than photograph. Crazy. Esther is a great salesperson! Thanks, R
Great Experience!
by 05/02/2020on
Communication by Ben was excellent. Process was efficient, and delivery and processing of paperwork was quick. The ability to have the new vehicle delivered and have my trade assessed without having to visit the facility was a huge factor in our decision to purchase.
Excellent customer service
by 04/21/2020on
Esther was very helpful and took her time to explain everything to me. As a first time buyer I appreciated all her advice.
Great customer service
by 04/03/2020on
Jin Chun was super helpful for my daughter to get a Prius. He was very prompt to respond to our request and questions which made everything go so smooth.
Service
by 03/23/2020on
It was done quickly and efficiently
Quick
by 03/20/2020on
Fast
