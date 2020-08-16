Toyota of Downtown LA

1901 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Downtown LA

4.9
Overall Rating
(331)
Recommend: Yes (328) No (3)
sales Rating

Excellent

by Nedra on 08/16/2020

Martha Guzman was extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and timely. I will definitely be back!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

654 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great Service

by Daniel on 08/13/2020

it was great. very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My Experience as a New Toyota Client

by MariaMendoza1981 on 08/13/2020

Everything I didn’t like I loved everyone made it soo easy. From the online chat to meeting at the dealer with the Online Sales Manager and the Financing personal that helped finish of the deal. Both Richard and the Young man in the Financing department I’m sorry I don’t remember his name went out of their way to get me the best deal would I come back or refer anyone else absolutely yes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I am definitely satisfied.

by Jinhyuk on 08/11/2020

Peter Kim is so nice!! He is explain document easily and offer best deal! Better than other toyota dealer. I definitely recommend toyota downtown to my friend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Toyota in DTLA the place to go if you need a new car !

by HR on 08/11/2020

Honestly I got a quote on a used car that was very high & honestly made me want to look into other makes and models . But I decided to call the dealer directly just to make sure I was understanding how it worked . Honestly have to thank Martha Guzman for providing me with adequate information and motivating me to come in to see the car .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Edmunds

by Alicia on 07/29/2020

Excellent service and professionalism from Elmer Herrera

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Simple and Fast

by Angela on 07/23/2020

Quick and fast with little face-to-face interaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A great day buying in Toyota Downtown

by Lydia on 07/07/2020

Excellent customer service. People are friendly. More Kudos to Marcel Valencia Valencia who assist and helped me buying Toyota another excellent guy who is an asset to the company. Thanks to other people who assist too. It was a great place to purchase a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Review

by Chang on 06/25/2020

The dealer was friendly and did an excellent job in making us feel welcomed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Effective team work!

by Francisco on 06/19/2020

The first contact with the dealer was online with Mr. Richard Silva, the quote provided by him was carried over thru the whole transaction at the dealer by his associates. Excellent work by the whole team, keep it up the good work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Internet Sales Representative

by David on 06/19/2020

Jin Chun provides straightforward pricing and was responsive to all questions. He is professional and this is the second car purchased from Jin within twelve months and the third Toyota purchased from this dealership within 24 months.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great dealership

by David on 06/13/2020

I had been to many dealerships before I made my decision with this one. Esther was great from the start. Easy to chat and work with. Stayed with me until the end! Actually delivered the car to my house after dark. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love my new 4Runner, thanks DTLA Toyota

by D_KJ on 06/07/2020

Good selection of vehicles and the fact that they had a model and trim package we were looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Retired

by Ross on 05/19/2020

It was a good experience and no hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Toyota Downtown LA Cares About Long-time Toyota Family

by Carol on 05/14/2020

Frank Rivas in Sales, Shawn Hong with Jimmy in Finance- THANK YOU for taking care of us as long-time Toyota Family purchasers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Online Prius Lease Experience

by Robert on 05/07/2020

Esther Zhang was super. She was incredibly efficient communicating via text and email. I wanted a white Prius and found a silver and platinum next to each other in your lot and sent me comparison photographs. She pointed out the white was a lesser model with standard interior and I wanted the XLE interior so we found a good compromise. Additionally she picked up with docs at BMW dealer as I was dropping off my expired lease BMW. She was incredibly well prepared and made the buying process easy even though we were both wearing masks in my lobby to finalize docs. Process took 2 days without seeing the car other than photograph. Crazy. Esther is a great salesperson! Thanks, R

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience!

by William on 05/02/2020

Communication by Ben was excellent. Process was efficient, and delivery and processing of paperwork was quick. The ability to have the new vehicle delivered and have my trade assessed without having to visit the facility was a huge factor in our decision to purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Heather on 04/21/2020

Esther was very helpful and took her time to explain everything to me. As a first time buyer I appreciated all her advice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great customer service

by customer_in_April on 04/03/2020

Jin Chun was super helpful for my daughter to get a Prius. He was very prompt to respond to our request and questions which made everything go so smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Jose on 03/23/2020

It was done quickly and efficiently

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quick

by Yesenia on 03/20/2020

Fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

