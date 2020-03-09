Excellent sales process
by 09/03/2020on
I am rating Keyes Hyundai a 5star for its excellent sales person and the ease of this process. Very courteous and informative. I will again come back for next vehicle to your dealership. Satisfied customer.
Go see Ruby. She's the best.
by 08/05/2020on
Ruby was amazing with me entire lease process. She was extremely communicative, diligent and so friendly throughout the entire process. She deserves to be recognized for being that amazing. Thank you, Ruby. You are awesome.
Always take my SUV to Van Nuys Hyundai for service
by 07/31/2020on
I always take my SUV to Van Nuys Hyundai for service, and have been going there for many years. My #1 go to guys are John Shaw and Shawn Chater, also for many years. They are Professional and Trustworthy and always take care of me 100%. Thank's again ! :-)
Safe, clean and professional service
by 07/19/2020on
My car was due for maintenance. I appreciated the disinfection of the inside of the cars before and after service, not only for the coustomers' sake but also for the employees' safety as well. Workers also routinely disinfected the chairs and tables inside the waiting area. Jeff did his job to be courteous and helpful, especially checking to see if I received the discount offer on the bill. The service staff there, in general, are professional and do their best; I appreciate ethical professionalism as a customer.
Car service experience
by 07/18/2020on
Every time I come for a car service at this dealership, it has always been an excellent service, efficient and friendly staff, no pressure, the overall experience is great! I would absolutely recommend them to my friends and family.
Exceptionally Pleasant Experience
by 07/18/2020on
I could not be happier about the shopping experience I had with Ruby at Keyes Hyundai. I’ve always hated the negotiation process that comes with car buying and this experience was the complete opposite. I got a great deal without the haggling process. 5 stars is an understatement and I’m completely satisfied.
Excellent
by 07/06/2020on
Recently I leased a car from Keyes Hyundai. I was pleasantly surprised of the knowledgeable and efficient sales team. Farid took time to show me the car choices with patience and understanding. And Siusanna did a very good job with presenting the deals options. She worked fast and helped me tremendously. Also the financial lady was very helpful. The place knows the importance of satisfying the customers and it pays off. Thank you for all you do!
Great First Car Purchase!
by 07/01/2020on
I had a wonderful experience buying my first car at Keys Hyundai. Faisal was my salesman and he made me feel extremely comfortable and listened to all my wants and concerns without making me feel pressured. I really appreciated how patient and calm he was throughout the process and especially during the test drive. I would definitely recommend Keys and Faisal to anyone looking for a pleasant car buying experience.
Lease Upgrade
by 06/26/2020on
Keyes Hyundai is the place to go! I just got into my fourth lease with them and as always the team completely exceeded my expectations. I worked with Ruby, she was able to upgrade my vehicle and also helped my brother get into his very first lease. She is the absolute best Hyundai sales representative I have worked with thus far. My brother and I are two happy clients. Will always refer my family and friends to them.
Renewed
by 06/20/2020on
John did an excellent job of renewing my faith in this dealership/service center. At the beginning of the year I had a horrible experience with a guy who is no longer employed here. It was so bad I never wanted to return. So fast forward to now I was in a crazy situation with the car and had to bring it to the dealership for the safety of myself & family. John was so helpful, he took the time to listen, explain and help me through the issues the car was having. He was fair with the cost and broke everything down for me. I now feel comfortable here again because of John. Honestly he’s the only service rep I will go to from now on!
by 06/18/2020on
The service department at this time is extremely chaotic. Only 2advisors and 1 is brand new.
Fantastic Customer Relations
by 06/05/2020on
I was totally blown away by the fantastic customer service I just received from this dealerships sales department. I never dealt with this dealership and living in Florida I was leasing a new car for my son via email / text messages / a few calls. Both Carl Fisher and Jason Jhee went above and beyond to make my son's experience with this dealership one to remember. From start to finish this transaction went off without any issues. They treated my son like he has been a customer for 20 years. I cannot say enough about this dealership and would recommend them to anyone.
Bought a new vehicle
by 03/27/2020on
I bought a new vehicle there a week ago. Matthew and Imraz were so helpful and easy to work with. Both of them were very friendly and humorous. It was an easy hour in and out of Keyes Hyundai. Very delightful.
Great Customer Service
by 03/19/2020on
Jordan was very helpful. Keyes Hyundai has a great service department. 5/5
Great Service
by 03/16/2020on
Victoria was very friendly and explained the service needs of my vehicle. Since I am not a car expert I really don't know if any of these things are really necessary but she assured me they were to maintain the health of my vehicle. She was upfront with the cost and ensured me that they would call to get my approval before they did anything that was over and above what was quoted. She was very helpful and friendly.
Always a happy customer at KEYES Hyindai
by 03/11/2020on
So easy to schedule service appointments at the website. I was greeted as soon as I drove my car in. Always very organized, friendly and professional staff. Jordan Balisy had my car ready on time and fully serviced as promised. The waiting room is clean and comfortable with free beverages and snacks. Always pleased to have my Elantra serviced here--I bought my car new at this dealership 4 years ago and have kept it in fine shape through their service department ever since. Thanks Jordan and all the great people at KEYES Hyundai!
A great experience!
by 03/04/2020on
My 2016 Tucson was having passenger door lock issues. I originally took it to the dealership in Long Beach, and after waiting there for 4 hours, I was told the door was fixed. Only to get home (in the valley) and it was NOT. So I decided to go to Keys. They had the part in stock, and Jordan was amazing when I dropped my car off. He quoted me about 3 hours, but it was ready in less time, and it was FIXED as promised. Keys has made a loyal customer out of me!
Oil Change and Nitro Tire check/Rotation
by 03/04/2020on
This was my first oil change after purchasing my Sonata. I arrived early with hopes that I could be done in time to attend my Grandson's Award Luncheon. Marcial was awesome. My car was in right away, and had me out in plenty of time to enjoy one of the most important things in life, Family.
Oil change
by 02/26/2020on
This was my first time getting service on my 2019 Kona. I arrived early for my appointment, and they took my vehicle in right away. Victoria was courteous, informative, pleasant and professional. I received updated texts from Victoria as to the progress of the work being done which was very nice. Very pleased with the service of Keyes Hyundai.
Oil change
by 02/26/2020on
Was I satisfied? I clicked Yes, but Eventually would have been more accurate. The staff was very friendly and helpful, and happily everything got fixed as it should. They needed to go out of their way to remedy the problem, and they did. Thank you.
Trustworthy Service at Keyes
by 02/25/2020on
I drive 35 min drive just to go to this dealership for service of my 2009 Hyundai Elantra, the dealership closer to me does not have good service reviews. So I trust in the great service I receive at Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys
