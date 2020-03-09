service Rating

John did an excellent job of renewing my faith in this dealership/service center. At the beginning of the year I had a horrible experience with a guy who is no longer employed here. It was so bad I never wanted to return. So fast forward to now I was in a crazy situation with the car and had to bring it to the dealership for the safety of myself & family. John was so helpful, he took the time to listen, explain and help me through the issues the car was having. He was fair with the cost and broke everything down for me. I now feel comfortable here again because of John. Honestly he's the only service rep I will go to from now on!