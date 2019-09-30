sales Rating

STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. THEY SOLD ME A LEMON AND THEN FABRICATED PAPERWORK IN ORDER TO GET OUT OF LEMON LAW. I purchased a 2018 530e back in September 3, 2017, I wanted to drive the newest 2018 car, while it was still mid 2017. This was my second 5 series and second purchase from BMW of Beverly Hills (whose customer service I was pretty happy with until this recent occurrence.) About two months into my car purchase, for which I was very happy with, the car malfunctioned and was dropped off at the service department on November 22, 2017. Since then, I had to drive the 2017 5 series FOR 6 MONTHS!!! In addition, the car I purchased was electric and could be charged at my house, my office, my gym, grocery store, etc. in essence, I was not using gas. The loaner was all gas and used about 300/mo on gas. BMW of Beverly Hills neglected and lied to me many many times. Many times I called the service department or sales department and requested to speak to management and would get no calls back. If someone returned the call, it was only to give me some BS story about how this would take an additional month, than another, and another or would be told that I would hear back within the hour, only to never hear back. This dealership is very unprofessional and it's interesting how unethical it was, lacked customer service, human decency as well. I finally was able to get the ball rolling by contacting BMW NA directly but even then, the dealership has now gone on to fabricate paperwork, or lack thereof, reflecting the many months they held on to my brand new car and the service performed on the car. I'm glad I contacted BMW NA months ago and have everything in email/text/voicemail. I am a paralegal (with an hourly rate of $195) with one of LA's best Law Firms so I consulted with other firms in this regard and while they were glad to represent me with this matter, they were not able to assist because I did not have the vehicle in my possession, since it sat on their service lot for months. I now have possession of the car and plan on seeking representation for which they will have to pay all fees incurred. More to follow. Read more