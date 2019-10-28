Honda Accord
by 10/28/2019on
Lorenzo’s patience, expertise, and help.
Easy and enjoyable buying experience
by 10/27/2019on
Fidel got me a great price and was honest about everything over email. He was able to refer me to Frank when I wanted to come in on a day he wasn't there. Frank took great care of me by making sure there were no surprises in the price and making the buying experience easy and straightforward forward. He was easy going, never pushy, and explained everything well.
Great sale staff.
by 10/24/2019on
Mike was straight forward. And found me what I wanted.
Ian G's review
by 10/24/2019on
Nick was very friendly and informative. He also wasn't pushy at all, which was a nice change of pace from most dealerships that called me non stop. I liked how he went about the sale.
Great Experience
by 10/24/2019on
Everyone was very nice and helpful, didn't feel like they were taking advantage of my lack of car knowledge.
Civic lease
by 10/24/2019on
We felt Welcomed.
No hassle No Haggle just great service!
by 10/22/2019on
Lorenzo listened intently and narrowed down exactly what I was looking for with out any hassle. I appreciate the attention and service from the team there!
Airport Marina Honda, Dealership With a Heart
by 10/22/2019on
The staff was exceptional. Salesman, Dan Cress, and his partner, Valoo Moodley, went out of their way to make my car buying experience seamless and positive.
Airport Marina Honda in LA
by 10/22/2019on
Price and customer service are good.
Satisfied
by 10/20/2019on
Everyone was very honest and straight to the point. No run around. Appreciated that. I was in and out not there all day. Kevin, Ali, Jay, Phil and Joe made my experience a good one.
Civic purchase
by 10/18/2019on
Nick was very responsive and attentive. He will be a great car salesman.
easy and straightforward
by 10/14/2019on
Mike Acosta was very straight forward and helpful. I will recommend airport Marina Honda largely because of him.
Great sales people
by 10/13/2019on
Easy, straight forward buying process.
New Honda Accord lease
by 10/13/2019on
The lease transaction was easy and completed in under 1 hour!
Surpassed customers expectations in every standard! Highly recommend
by 10/13/2019on
What I liked most about my experience at the Airport Marina Honda dealership was the understanding and helpful staff. From beginning to end, Fidel and the rest of the Honda family took care of our needs and provided excellent customer service!
Great Service at Airport Marina Honda
by 10/12/2019on
I was happy with the kindness given by Lorenzo and giving us the best deal possible.
Very friendly
by 10/12/2019on
Very friendly dealership our experience was great with Ray
Happy Customer
by 10/11/2019on
Fast friendly and kind, excellent sales person Terry!
Mostly Harmless
by 10/10/2019on
Most of the staff were pleasant to work with. There was, however, considerable waiting invovled which I believe had to do with computer system issues.
by 10/09/2019on
Straight Forward, Excellent Service
