5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We took care of the financing and all the rest of the paperwork ahead of time, on the phone and online, all that was left was to get signatures and explanations of contract items. Mike gave us an excellent trade in value, Bret walked us through the contract and "fine print" like the pro that he is, was not pushy about extras at all (who likes pushy, right?), Bret also found us a remarkable interest rate. Mark Squatritto did an absolute PERFECT job of inspecting our new truck from Top to Bottom, and Marissa did a thorough and very friendly (yet very professional) job of explaining all the bells and whistles. Everyone at Moore Buick BMC was enthusiastic, friendly, and highly professional. I wish that I would have bought from them in the past and would not have had the horrible experiences from other Chevy and Dodge dealers (a total of 6 new purchases in the past). Moore Buick GMC has my full loyalty from now on, this terrific experience ALMOST negates the awful experience I had with the Bay Area GM Representative, who was too important to give me the time of day, and did not follow through on damage to my SS (sub frame damaged by a car hauler and "pounded back into shape") from the dealer I bought it from. Too bad there's only 10 spots on question 1 and 2, because I would have gave Moore Buick GMC 100 or more, they are definitely on the TOP of the scale, other dealers should train their staff based upon a Moore Buick Customer Service Model. Read more