Customer Reviews of Moore Buick GMC
Thanks Moore GMC Buick! Really the best!
Kind and friendly staff and their experience really shows. Were happy we made the 3 hour drive. They had a hard to find GMC Sierra in stock at a great price. Thanks Moore
Great Dealer
Great experience! No pressure sales, very knowledgeable and courteous sales staff. and very through vehicle familiarization person to set up all the communication systems. I was very impressed.
Moore Buick is great!
We always find the experience enjoyable. The staff is invariably friendly and helpful, and that goes for the sales staff and the service staff.
Unusually Great Dealership Experience
My experience was fantastic... I visited many dealerships in the area, and honestly none of them compared to Moore Buick GMC. The salespeople were nice, knowledgeable, understanding, and overall pleasant. The finance manager was great and was fun to talk with through all the paperwork process. They even introduced me to the owner and that made me feel special. Stand up job all around! Thank you!
Moore Buick GMC still has family values
We had a problem problem when we went in to sign the contract for a vehicle we were sold the night before only to find that it could not be obtained. We were informed that it was it fact a damaged vehicle but there was a replacement similar replacement vehicle for a bit more money. Mr. Moore took this matter into his hands and offered to give us the replacement vehicle for the price of the previous vehicle we agreed to purchase. This is a good faith gesture that goes very far in my book. I have built my company for over 35 years and know that these things happen from time to time but are completely out of your control. Mr. Moore gained my respect and future business as he handled this just as I would with my clients. Thank you again, Steve A. Sordello
Great Experience at Moore Buick/GMC
Greg's candid and direct communication with me during my first visit was what I needed to make up my mind. I returned with my wife to purchase the Canyon and Greg interaction with us was also direct, informative, and honestly made the discussion with my wife much easier. I didn't have to convince my wife, Greg did that for me. The gentlemen in the front and the wonderful ladies who guided us through the paper work and later on helped me with the technology made my experience a positive one.
2015 gmc 1500 purchase
Mike, Brett and Dan were very easy to deal with and showed the upmost professionalism on my purchase of a new truck. Great guys and a superb dealership! They went way beyond the call of duty to make sure i was completely satisfied with my purchase experience.,Mike, Brett and Dan were very easy to deal with and showed the upmost professionalism on my purchase of a new truck. Great guys and a superb dealership! They went way beyond the call of duty to make sure i was completely satisfied with my purchase experience.
Moore Buick GMC Denali 2500 Truck
We took care of the financing and all the rest of the paperwork ahead of time, on the phone and online, all that was left was to get signatures and explanations of contract items. Mike gave us an excellent trade in value, Bret walked us through the contract and "fine print" like the pro that he is, was not pushy about extras at all (who likes pushy, right?), Bret also found us a remarkable interest rate. Mark Squatritto did an absolute PERFECT job of inspecting our new truck from Top to Bottom, and Marissa did a thorough and very friendly (yet very professional) job of explaining all the bells and whistles. Everyone at Moore Buick BMC was enthusiastic, friendly, and highly professional. I wish that I would have bought from them in the past and would not have had the horrible experiences from other Chevy and Dodge dealers (a total of 6 new purchases in the past). Moore Buick GMC has my full loyalty from now on, this terrific experience ALMOST negates the awful experience I had with the Bay Area GM Representative, who was too important to give me the time of day, and did not follow through on damage to my SS (sub frame damaged by a car hauler and "pounded back into shape") from the dealer I bought it from. Too bad there's only 10 spots on question 1 and 2, because I would have gave Moore Buick GMC 100 or more, they are definitely on the TOP of the scale, other dealers should train their staff based upon a Moore Buick Customer Service Model.
The only dealership worth visiting!
From the initial welcome to the final signing, every step is treated with superb customer service and attention to detail. The whole environment is one where everyone is very friendly and truly interested in making the "car buying or leasing process" a first class - totally customer-focused process. We would strongly recommend that everyone take the time to visit this unique dealership where the customer is truly treated with respect and care.
Moore Buick
Great!!! We were shown what you had with explanations about all. We were immediately taking a test ride, and were very impressed. We had seen an Infinity that we were interested in but the Regal surpassed it. And it is the most AMERICAN we can get. That is very important to us. Our salesman, Chuck Perry, went out of his way to help us and make sure we were happy. Same goes for the rest of the staff. Thanks to all, Gary and Diane
Great job
It was just great !!! The team really went above and beyond t ensure that we get what we want in our price range. Also the new vehicle hand off was good.
A terrific car dealership worth visiting!
From the moment we entered the showroom, everyone exhibited such warmth and friendliness. The personal interest and commitment to ensuring our satisfaction was evident and greatly appreciated. The entire process remained extremely organized and efficient throughout and we are happy customers! It is obvious they are passionate about their customer service and the pride they take building a personal relationship with the buyer.
Great Experience
I enjoyed working with each of the people I met at Moore Buick and GMC. It will be an even better experience if they ever finish building the place.
Great
We were extremely impressed with the service we received. Very low pressure but Carl was very helpful. I actually bought a used car from Moore 12 years ago and my parents were impressed and bought a Yukon a few months after. I recommended Moore to my parents and sister who both might be in the market for a new vehicle in the near future.
I was treated like family at Moore Buick GMC
Brett greeted us and proceeded to show us exactly what we were looking for, not trying to sell us a more expensive trim package. He answered all our questions and if there was something he wasn't sure about he checked into it and let us know the facts. The buying process was as painless as it could be and my wife loves her Enclave!
Couldn't be better!!!
I am a repeat customer of Moore Buick, having leased a LaCrosse in 2010, and am now in an absolutely stunning 2014 LaCrosse. The people at Moore treat me/us as members of their family! I am so very pleased with the personal attention they give to their customers, and with the efficiency with which they execute the entire purchase experience. I am convinced that David actually saved me money by turning in my leased car a month early and driving off in a brand new, totally redesigned luxurious sedan. Over the past few years both the sales and service experiences have been pleasant, efficient, affordable, and accommodating. Moore's is a family business where everyone knows your name - and cares!! Thank you David and your Moore"s Team!! Chuck Janda
Service Department
Very personal experience and concerns for trying to solve on-going problems. Service Director's personal & continuing involvement was greatly appreciated. Bon G. tested our car several times and new cars, as well, to try to reproduce the issues that I wanted checked out. I received 3 phone calls with status updates from Bon G., & suggestions on what to do to track issues in the future. Rest of service team very helpful. Always look forward to coming back.
