5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased '10 MDX from this dealer. Lance Hamilton in sales is very knowledgeable, knows his Acuras and other cars well. He/They are not in it for the quick sale, as he had been petiently helping me in the decision process for the last 3 years! Good pricing as well, lease quote was less expensive than another well rated Acura dealer 15 miles away which didn't even respond to emails as reliably. Read more