Los Gatos Acura

16151 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Los Gatos Acura

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Refreshing experience

by numberjack on 02/03/2013

This dealership, and Bonnie E. in particular was very honest and upfront, provided a very competitive email quote right away that 6 other dealerships in the area could not match. No gimmicks, no games, just straight forward no BS deal. I felt like I was treated with respect and got an excellent deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Los Gatos Acura is a nice dealership

by danmoch on 01/02/2011

Purchased '10 MDX from this dealer. Lance Hamilton in sales is very knowledgeable, knows his Acuras and other cars well. He/They are not in it for the quick sale, as he had been petiently helping me in the decision process for the last 3 years! Good pricing as well, lease quote was less expensive than another well rated Acura dealer 15 miles away which didn't even respond to emails as reliably.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
41 cars in stock
21 new11 used9 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
