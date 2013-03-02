Los Gatos Acura
Customer Reviews of Los Gatos Acura
Refreshing experience
by 02/03/2013on
This dealership, and Bonnie E. in particular was very honest and upfront, provided a very competitive email quote right away that 6 other dealerships in the area could not match. No gimmicks, no games, just straight forward no BS deal. I felt like I was treated with respect and got an excellent deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Los Gatos Acura is a nice dealership
by 01/02/2011on
Purchased '10 MDX from this dealer. Lance Hamilton in sales is very knowledgeable, knows his Acuras and other cars well. He/They are not in it for the quick sale, as he had been petiently helping me in the decision process for the last 3 years! Good pricing as well, lease quote was less expensive than another well rated Acura dealer 15 miles away which didn't even respond to emails as reliably.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes