Volkswagen of Downtown LA
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Downtown LA
Clear, competitive, easy lease deal
by 09/18/2019on
Highly recommend buying your car from DTLA VW, and from Don specifically. Despite having a matching competitive price at the dealership down the street, Don 10+ miles away was so clear and detailed that I just trusted everything would go seamlessly and without surprises - and it did. Communication was over text, which he understood was easiest for me. He had everything ready for us upon arrival, so we could be in and out with our infant. It wasn't a 'come in and everything will be fine' approach - he was specific, honest, and prompt. We're very happy with our 2019 Tiguan lease. Thanks DTLA and Don!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 02/12/2018on
My experience at VW of DTLA was great! I went in knowing exactly what I was looking for. Moh was so friendly and helpful in explaining my options and making sure I left with exactly what I wanted! I would definitely recommend Moh and team to anyone in the market for a VW.
Moh Zarrinkamar is the man
by 09/21/2017on
You know how you step foot into a dealership, just curious, and the next thing you know, you can't leave? And when you finally do, the calls never stop? Well this isn't what's going to happen when you let Moh take care of you. Either he's got so much experience that it all seems effortless or he's just simply that intuitive to know when and what to do. We reached out to the dealership several months before, he was always helpful, responded within minutes, always prepared the newest calculations on the lease for two, not just one, cars that we were interested in. At least 5, 6 times.via text and mail, and never made me feel I was wasting his time. He was never in a rush to close and was simply just there to give all the information that I asked for. He stayed humble, helpful, extremely warm and it was just the easiest experience. Once we have the money for the down payment, we just stopped at the dealership and had a fun couple of hours while the car was prepared. If/when I'm buying a Volkswagen again, we're buying it from him. To top everything off, the manager was also really kind and gave us an amazing deal on our Jetta lease, and went down even further so I was able to get an SE exactly within my target monthly payment, when I was prepared to be OK with the base model. Maybe it's the sheer volume that these guys turn over, but for sure you never feel like they're pushing or that they Maybe it's the sheer volume that these guys turn over, but for sure you never feel like they're pushing or that they need -need- your business, and I guess that's the magic ingredient. Thank you Moh, thank you VW DTLA.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new car!! (2017 GLI)
by 06/26/2017on
This is my second time leasing a Jetta from VW downtown LA. First time was with Don Dolor, and this second time was with Moh Zarrinkamar. I leased my base model 2014 Jetta from them, and since my lease was coming to an end, they offered me a great deal for a 2017 GLI. Both Don and Moh were very helpful and knowledgeable about the VW models and I only come to this dealership to work with them. If you get a car from VW DTLA be sure it is with either Don or Moh because I assure you they will always have your best interest in mind.
Wonderful experience with Mo!
by 04/22/2017on
Thank you, Mo, for being a wonderful salesperson. You were understanding of my constant schedule changes and my time limitations when I had to bring my son with me to look at the cars. I LOVE my new sportwagon. Please thank Simon as well for his help in the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend VW of DTLA
by 10/31/2016on
I was helped by Moh (Mo) in 2014 and now in 2016 for a lease on VW Passats from VW of DTLA. He is the best car salesperson I've ever worked with and both times went smoothly. He was always very polite and straightforward and never pushy like some dealer sales people can be. He listened to what I was looking for and gave me options and was patient as I considered other trims for certain features. He was so helpful in going over features on several models and trim levels that I was considering. The first time I looked at the Jetta and the SUVs and went with the Passat because of the roominess and good gas mileage. This time I considered the Tiruag because the base models had such great features but stayed loyal to the Passat. The dealer was also gracious about doing a price match with no haggling or stalking at all. Also, both times I brought my small dog for the initial visit to the dealership and he was very kind and my dog remembered him the second time - even before we got to the dealership he was looking out the car window and acting happy to go there! That's a very good sign - animals and children both have intuition for good people. I wanted to give my business to VW of DTLA and will try to do so again for future lease or purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don Dolor
by 08/28/2016on
Yooooo.... Don, was such a dope salesman..... He absolute was wonderful in helping us leasing a car... I feel like he went far and beyond to assist us. If your looking for a car, I would suggest meeting with Don... Absolutely, best experience in a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 VW GTI
by 07/13/2016on
I had a great experience at VW of DTLA. Last summer (2015), after going to Pacific VW and them telling me that i wouldn't get a GTI for anything under MSRP, I decided to go to VW of DTLA out of skepticism to see if this was true. Don Dolor was able to get me a great deal for a GTI and it indeed was under MSRP as well . I was just about ready to purchase it and i ended up running into a bit of financial speed bump. I had to postpone my purchase. I told Don that once i got back on my feet financially, i would contact him again. Fast forward to last Friday when my current car's transmission died and I contacted Don again. I told him my situation and asked him to price me out a few GTI models with certain packages/options. He priced it out for me and within an hour or two, he had prices for me with what i asked. He didn't pressure me into buying anything i didn't want and made the process completely easy and stress-free for me and got me a GREAT deal on my GTI. He even was able to arrange for me to get a great interest rate on my loan. I highly recommend this dealership! Thanks Don!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Hassle, No harassment, No stress. Great experience!
by 07/12/2016on
After looking around in other dealers, I decided to window shop at Volkswagen Downtown too since I like Jetta's and there it was the perfect car for me... we had enough time to look around before we were approach by "Moh Zarrinkamar" and that was a good start the following was how smooth, direct, helpful and practical he worked in the process to make sure I was leaving satisfied with the Car I wanted ("not a car pushed to you like other sales persons depending on credit, in Stock etc...") man I know he is a sales person and works selling cars But I liked how he did his Job, I truly recommend Him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DTLA VW
by 06/01/2016on
I was dreading having to car shop, but had an easy experience at Downtown VW. My salesman Moh was very knowledgeable and I simply test drove a couple cars on my first visit, went over the figures, which was a lot more straightforward and much less time consuming than I have experienced in the past elsewhere. We talked throughout the week, he found me the perfect combination and I went in to sign the paperwork. The smoothest car transaction I've made!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Volkswagen All the Way!
by 05/27/2016on
Love this Volkswagen Dealership! I've been coming to this location since I started school down at USC 6 years ago. Everyone there is nice, accommodating and efficient. Especially Raz and Don Dolor! They helped me out with trading in my lease for the 2016 Sports Model and I can't express enough how awesome they were doing the entire process. Thanks Volkswagen for the amazing car and customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience EVER!
by 05/02/2016on
Started out looking for a loan to pay for a nice 2012 car that I found. The site I used to compare different loans linked me to a number of dealerships, all wanting to sell me a new 2016 car. I have young credit history, less than 2 years and a mid-low 600 credit score. Thus I couldn't afford the down payment, or the loans that they offered. Then, Don Dolor, of Volkswagen of Downtown LA, contacted me and asked if I might consider leasing a 2016 VW Jetta. The terms that he initially offered were quite tempting, so, having nothing to lose, I answered to his email. Best decision I made!! Without any high pressure tactics, or for that matter, no pressure of any kind, Mr. Dolor, within a week's time, was able to place me into a far better car, with terms so affordable, that I'm now driving a new, less than 10 miles recorded, 2016 VW Jetta. My gratitude not only to Don, but also to the finance person Ben, and to the staff that prepped my car, so that I could drive it home this past Friday night. Do you want a rewarding experience? Next time you're shopping for a new car, call on Don Dolor, he'll put your needs and concerns first, to give you the best car, and car buying experience EVER!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don is an excellant sales rep.
by 05/02/2016on
i leased an EV egolf three weeks ago, so happy with the car. i had bought 5 cars before, this is the best dealership experience i ever had. Don helped me to make my decision so fast and easy, he even gave me a suprise by finding a lime stone gray color one. I am very impressed with the professional service i received, and, I took my friend to Don last weekend to make another deal.
Best Sales Service!
by 04/30/2016on
I leased a brand new Jetta 2016. I drove the car, we made a deal, I was there for exactly one hour and eight minutes. Extremely smooth! I'm very happy! Go see Don!!! Thanks Don! MDR
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, straightforward, no nonsense
by 04/24/2016on
Found a Rabbit listed online on a Thursday. Did a Carfax. Looks good. Called them up next day (Fri). Moh Z. answered. Went in to check out the car in the afternoon. Moh was great - not pushy at all, wasn't sizing me up, just answered my questions professionally. Came to an agreement, no one was pushing hard on selling additional bells and whistles - they simply offered it without trying to do a hard sell. Overall a trouble free, no hassle, pleasant experience.
Kyle at VW DTLA
by 04/10/2016on
Kyle was excellent. Very knowledgeable and worked me a great deal. He made the whole process pain free! Excited to have signed my second lease on a VW Tiguan ☺
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/20/2016on
Great service!! Don Dolor mad it very easy to find the car that you can afford and need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our first VW
by 03/06/2016on
This is the first time we ever considered leasing a VW. What a pleasant surprise! VW Downtown LA is a great place to shop for a vehicle. I recommend seeking out Don to help with your vehicle needs and definitely recommend the brand ......beautifully manufactured vehicles!!!!!
Liel ashkenazi
by 03/04/2016on
Don was the best!! He helped me get the car I wanted and made the process go very smoothly! I will definitely refer him and this dealership to everyone I know that wants a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beyond my expectation
by 02/24/2016on
By far, this is my favorite dealership. Mo has always been the salesperson when it comes to vehicle needs. He always asks if there is anything he can help. Last weekend, I contacted him about leasing a new car. He took my husband and I to test drive a couple cars until I decided what I wanted. He came to meet us regardless of his day off. Finally, we got a great great deal leasing 2016 GLI SE and this is the second car I got from here. Thank you to Mo and Dave for working out this deal for us. Thank you to Jack at finance for being very genuine with us. And also thank you for everyone else there.
Don Dolor at Volkswagen Downtown of LA is the Best!
by 02/13/2016on
The 5 stars goes to Don Dolor at Volkswagen of Downtown LA! He is by far the BEST salesperson I have ever met at any of the dealerships I have visited and I have visited quite a few. He is kind, courteous, very informative and no nonsense. It is rare to find a car salesperson that you can have a conversation with and feel at ease. My husband did his research and visited about every VW dealership in Southern California and it wasn't until he went to this dealership and met Don that he decided this is where my next new car would be purchased from and only from Don! I went last night after work. Met with Don. He showed me the car I was interested in and I test drove it and made the purchase. He took the time afterwards to go through my car with me and show me all the bells and whistles. I LOVE MY NEW 2016 Volkswagen GLI. I HIGHLY recommend seeing Don and getting your next vehicle from him!! Thank you Don! Happy wife, happy life :)
1 Comments