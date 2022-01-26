Skip to main content
Toyota of Downtown LA

1901 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Downtown LA

4.9
Overall Rating
4.93 out of 5 stars(710)
Recommend: Yes (72) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Belland

by Ana on 01/26/2022

Gilmar was very attentive and provided me all the information I requested before I even visited your dealership. Upon my visit at your dealership, Gilmar stayed late (after hours) until all paperwork was signed. Excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

710 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

10

by Habib on 01/26/2022

Real easy with no hassle to back & fort to make decisions, overall pleasant experience. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Toyota of Downtown

by Erik on 12/03/2021

Matt Ayhan is our primary reason for frequenting this establishment. He treats us like family and always gives us the right information inorder to make it the best experience at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Toyota Dealer by Far!!!!

by Eric on 12/03/2021

Carla and Jin were extremely professional. They listened to what I wanted, answered all my questions and in the end gave me a fantastic deal! You guys have a customer for life!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Camry

by Jcole on 08/18/2021

Fast process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Smell!

by Saira on 08/15/2021

The initial salesperson was very helpful not pushy. He gave me space when I needed to get my families opinion. Explained the process and was very patient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Sales Service!!

by Gina on 08/05/2021

The General Manager, David, and the Fleet Manager, James, were exceptionally professional, courteous and responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Kat on 07/25/2021

Everyone was super welcoming. They werent too pushy on anything and made us feel comfortable and made my first car purchase very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Patricia MArtel

by Patricia on 07/21/2021

I liked the attention but it seemed very strange to me that they told me that my credit would go up but in the end it went down 3 points for the rest I am happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Esther’s service was sensational!

by JT on 07/18/2021

Esther was very helpful, nice, knowledgeable and professional. She is very good at what she does and it was a very smooth purchase! We loved it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car dealership

by Lawrence on 07/03/2021

Straight forward transaction. No bait and switch from the internet sales person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Toyota store ever !

by Thomason on 05/22/2021

Everyone was spot on friendly and great service best experience I’ve had at a Toyota store this was the 4th store I bought from but have a feeling I found a home !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly Recommended Dealership

by Elijah on 05/16/2021

Friendly customer service. Didn’t feel pressured. Felt comfortable and well informed about my purchase. Juan Carmona was my salesman and did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Elisa on 05/04/2021

Ben was amazing and went above and beyond. The finance guy really tried hard to work with my budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best service and happy customer!

by Jasmine on 04/25/2021

Everyone was super helpful and went out of their way to make sure I was satisfied! Thank you guys for the excellent service and hope to see you again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

AMAZING SALES PERSON. - KEVIN VELAZQUEZ

by Adriana on 04/20/2021

I had a great experience with my sales representative Kevin Velazquez. He made my experience wonderful, He was very easy to communicate with and made me and my family feel very comfortable. I would definitely come back and work with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with Hank, loved our rav4 prime!

by Pinar on 04/18/2021

Hank was extremely professional and neat in every step of our purchase. it was a great experience and i would definitely do business with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM

by Devon on 04/14/2021

The staff was so super nice and made sure we were taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service and Professionalism

by Bessielaura on 04/05/2021

Salesperson Hank Brautigam was very helpful, knowledgeable, and professional. He made the buying experience easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Downtown LA best deals

by Salvador on 03/27/2021

No price mark up on trucks The sale person was good an I feel I got a good deal Also good customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Toyota in the area

by Susy on 03/16/2021

JC and Jason were awesome and super patient. JC kept in contact with me until the car I wanted arrived. He worked with me on the price I wanted and made what I needed happen. When I told him what I wanted to pay he didn’t say it was impossible or that I was crazy (like San Bernardino did) I had gone to many Toyota’s before DTLA and they fall very short. Thank you guys for making my first car happen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for