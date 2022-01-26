Toyota of Downtown LA
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Downtown LA
Belland
by 01/26/2022on
Gilmar was very attentive and provided me all the information I requested before I even visited your dealership. Upon my visit at your dealership, Gilmar stayed late (after hours) until all paperwork was signed. Excellent customer service.
by 01/26/2022on
Real easy with no hassle to back & fort to make decisions, overall pleasant experience. Thanks
Toyota of Downtown
by 12/03/2021on
Matt Ayhan is our primary reason for frequenting this establishment. He treats us like family and always gives us the right information inorder to make it the best experience at this dealership.
Best Toyota Dealer by Far!!!!
by 12/03/2021on
Carla and Jin were extremely professional. They listened to what I wanted, answered all my questions and in the end gave me a fantastic deal! You guys have a customer for life!!!
Camry
by 08/18/2021on
Fast process
New Car Smell!
by 08/15/2021on
The initial salesperson was very helpful not pushy. He gave me space when I needed to get my families opinion. Explained the process and was very patient.
Exceptional Sales Service!!
by 08/05/2021on
The General Manager, David, and the Fleet Manager, James, were exceptionally professional, courteous and responsive.
Great experience!
by 07/25/2021on
Everyone was super welcoming. They werent too pushy on anything and made us feel comfortable and made my first car purchase very pleasant.
Patricia MArtel
by 07/21/2021on
I liked the attention but it seemed very strange to me that they told me that my credit would go up but in the end it went down 3 points for the rest I am happy
Esther’s service was sensational!
by 07/18/2021on
Esther was very helpful, nice, knowledgeable and professional. She is very good at what she does and it was a very smooth purchase! We loved it!
Great car dealership
by 07/03/2021on
Straight forward transaction. No bait and switch from the internet sales person.
Best Toyota store ever !
by 05/22/2021on
Everyone was spot on friendly and great service best experience I’ve had at a Toyota store this was the 4th store I bought from but have a feeling I found a home !
Highly Recommended Dealership
by 05/16/2021on
Friendly customer service. Didn’t feel pressured. Felt comfortable and well informed about my purchase. Juan Carmona was my salesman and did a great job.
Good experience
by 05/04/2021on
Ben was amazing and went above and beyond. The finance guy really tried hard to work with my budget.
Best service and happy customer!
by 04/25/2021on
Everyone was super helpful and went out of their way to make sure I was satisfied! Thank you guys for the excellent service and hope to see you again!
AMAZING SALES PERSON. - KEVIN VELAZQUEZ
by 04/20/2021on
I had a great experience with my sales representative Kevin Velazquez. He made my experience wonderful, He was very easy to communicate with and made me and my family feel very comfortable. I would definitely come back and work with him again.
Great experience with Hank, loved our rav4 prime!
by 04/18/2021on
Hank was extremely professional and neat in every step of our purchase. it was a great experience and i would definitely do business with him again.
New TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM
by 04/14/2021on
The staff was so super nice and made sure we were taken care of.
Excellent Service and Professionalism
by 04/05/2021on
Salesperson Hank Brautigam was very helpful, knowledgeable, and professional. He made the buying experience easy.
Downtown LA best deals
by 03/27/2021on
No price mark up on trucks The sale person was good an I feel I got a good deal Also good customer service
Best Toyota in the area
by 03/16/2021on
JC and Jason were awesome and super patient. JC kept in contact with me until the car I wanted arrived. He worked with me on the price I wanted and made what I needed happen. When I told him what I wanted to pay he didn’t say it was impossible or that I was crazy (like San Bernardino did) I had gone to many Toyota’s before DTLA and they fall very short. Thank you guys for making my first car happen!
