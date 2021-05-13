1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I was due for a routine oil change so I decided to go to the Nick Alexander on Alameda St since it was the closest one around. The service adviser who was helping me was really nice and great. I was told my car should be ready by the end of the day but I wasn't able to go so I said I would go early next morning. I go and I ended up waiting for over an hour. The receptionist was really nice and polite and she told me they were finishing up with the car wash. When she gave me my keys, I found out that they did not even wash my car!!!! If I knew my car was not ready I would of waited at home with my baby. What got me more angry was the fact that I thought my car was ready so I left my baby with a baby sitter who I told I would be back soon - within 30 minutes. Oh! And I was supposed to go to a birthday party for my nephew which I never made it to. The sense I got from this dealership is the lack of honesty and the incompetence. I will not return AND I highly do not recommend this dealership unless you have all the time in the world to wait. Read more