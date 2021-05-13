Customer Reviews of Nick Alexander BMW
Sold the car right from under my nose!
by 05/13/2021on
I had an appointment lined up to see the car and they sent me an email saying "that our internet manager just sold the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace. Sorry!" I am beyond disappointed and will never do business with this dealer again.
Nick Alexander BMW. LA
by 10/05/2017on
We have purchased our cars from Nick Alexander for the last 15 years. Ruben Espinosa has been our sales manager and has always had the right car for the right price. Our service advisor, Eddie Cabrerra is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people!
by 08/25/2016on
Just purchased a new i3 and this dealership could not have made it easier, down to delivering the car. Manny, and everyone I spoke with, was fantastic, answered all my questions promptly, and there were no bad surprises!
Service
by 12/11/2015on
Super friendly staff. I would recommend this dealer for service to anyone in the downtown area. It's fast and they did a good job. Ask for Eddie. super cool guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and easy- no hassle service
by 11/03/2015on
Mark helped me with finding a really good lease deal and it was done pretty much over a few phone calls and lots of texts, because he knew I have a busy life. After everything was agreed on I simply went there to sign and pick up the car. Easy breezy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Services center
by 08/29/2015on
Poor customer service I expected more coming from a BMW dealership but every time I come here the customer service gets worse. You are not greeted upon arrival. I'm sitting here for 40 minutes for my car to be wash no one has came out to ask if i've been helped.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lack of professionalism in getting title and registration paperwork done
by 08/25/2015on
Experience with buying a car was OK, but getting paperwork done has been a nightmare. The dealer failed in every aspect of doing paperwork properly. First, I financed the purchase with a lender outside of BMW services, and asked to send a title to the lender. Two months have gone, and neither the lender or I have received the title. Moreover, four days ago I called and emailed the dealership about this matter, and no one could give me an answer where the title was. Second, my permanent address is in Chicago, and I was buying the car for my daughter who goes to university in LA. I asked the dealer to register the car in Illinois, and received a confirmation that it would be done. I immediately bought a car issuance in Illinois, trusting the dealer to do things as promised. Recently, I got information from my daughter the car got registered in California. Thus, the insurance I bought become worthless. Despite of all these problems, the biggest issue with the dealer is a lack of cooperation to solve these problems. It took me four days to get an email like “Give me a few minutes to get some answers for you” as a result of my title quest. Initially I thought finally I would get an answer (although I would prefer to have the problem solved), but after a couple of hours waiting for the answer, I understood that they just didn't care.
Fixed gasket
by 07/08/2015on
Gasket had oil leak, Jeffery provided excellent service, fixed in a timely manner. 10 stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incompetent Service
by 06/08/2015on
I was due for a routine oil change so I decided to go to the Nick Alexander on Alameda St since it was the closest one around. The service adviser who was helping me was really nice and great. I was told my car should be ready by the end of the day but I wasn't able to go so I said I would go early next morning. I go and I ended up waiting for over an hour. The receptionist was really nice and polite and she told me they were finishing up with the car wash. When she gave me my keys, I found out that they did not even wash my car!!!! If I knew my car was not ready I would of waited at home with my baby. What got me more angry was the fact that I thought my car was ready so I left my baby with a baby sitter who I told I would be back soon - within 30 minutes. Oh! And I was supposed to go to a birthday party for my nephew which I never made it to. The sense I got from this dealership is the lack of honesty and the incompetence. I will not return AND I highly do not recommend this dealership unless you have all the time in the world to wait.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 03/28/2015on
I had a pleasant time doing business with BMW, Joseph Ko took good care of me and came to an agreeable price for my old car and was very patient while still researching the car I wanted to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 02/16/2015on
I recently leased a 640 at Nick Alexander. They are professional, honest, timely and made the purchase decision very easy and informative. I shopped it around a few dealers and they were by far the most proactive and service oriented without being too pushy.
Enjoy buying new car process
by 12/03/2014on
The buying process is smooth and sales man is friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
elated, and then some
by 11/10/2014on
service advisor elan haim is a joy to deal with. he is a non-nonsense fellow who is mindful of one's busy-ness. he is empathetic, bright, expeditious and gets things done. 'buff said
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Lease
by 11/06/2014on
All around positive experience with this dealership. Manuel was extremely professional, knowledgeable and helpful. Previous to this, I've purchased four vehicles in the past, and this was by far the easiest process thus far. Also, I got a good deal! I definitely recommend giving this dealership a try!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always satisfying
by 10/19/2014on
I have had two 7-series, three 3-series and one X-5 serviced at Nick Alexander. Each time I took them to Nick Alexander, my car's needs were more than met in the timeliest fashion
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 09/12/2014on
Services was amazing! Thank Jeff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service and great price!
by 09/05/2014on
Alexander BMW is in a class by itself. We live in South Orange County and were reluctant to buy a car from a dealer in Los Angeles. Our experience dealing with everyone from sales, service and unfortunately the body shop has been outstanding. We are a very busy family with three kids and our time is limited when trying to get things done. Alexander BMW was the quickest car transaction at the best possible price(we searched almost every dealer in the OC/LA) price. On a recent visit, both our service and minor fender damage was completed in 1 day! We will only be buying our BMWÂs from Alexander BMW. Meital Taub
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 08/21/2014on
This is the 8th car I have purchased from Alexander BMW. I Highly recommend NA and their top notch employees. I have purchased all my cars from Daniel F. and have always been impressed with his customer service skills and knowledge of the cars and technology.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 06/14/2014on
I had the pleasure of purchasing a vehicle with Robert. I was extremely satisfied because I did not get the run around and headache most car salesman automatically exude. I was out of there within a reasonable amount of time, given the options that I wanted and I am certain I will return to this dealer for all things BMW in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Many Thanks!
by 11/13/2013on
Great staff and awesome customer service :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service, helpful stuff
by 10/09/2013on
Alex G. was my sale person. Him and his team and everybody at dealership was extremely nice, helpful. They treated with utmost respect and made the whole purchasing experience a bliss. This my 3rd. time getting a new car from Nick Alexander and I intend to come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nick Alexander BMW, your trusted Los Angeles BMW dealership, has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Centrally located to all of Southern California in the Wholesale District of Los Angeles, Nick Alexander BMW enjoys lower overhead and we pass those savings on to you. Our dealership is a multiple-time winner of BMW's "Center of Excellence" and "President's Cup," and we offer one of the largest selections of new BMW cars such as the 2018 BMW M4, 2017 BMW X3 and 2018 BMW 4 Series models. We also provide a large selection of used cars for sale in Los Angeles, CA, so even if you're shopping on a budget, we have you covered.
We are also the only Los Angeles BMW dealer to offer preferred customer services, such as free flat-bed pick-up and delivery with a loaner for all scheduled maintenance at our BMW service center. Additionally, we have a wide selection of OEM BMW parts and accessories in our BMW parts department. Our certified staff is here to help with any repairs your vehicle m