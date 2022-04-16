5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Daryl has been a dream. He is not only prompt to follow up and is great about being flexible with my busy work schedule but he is always welcoming with a smile and is available via text to answer any and all questions I may have. Also, I came across an issue with one of my tires (not a part of my general service request). Daryl was able to get me in the same day to have the tire replaced so I could be on the road safely. I really loved working with him and all the other team members at Audi.