Audi - Downtown LA
by 04/16/2022on
It was a real pleasure dealing with our salesperson Manny. He was knowledgeable about the car we wanted, personable and part of the reason we made the purchase with Audi Downtown LA. A low key transaction where we felt good about our purchase, we have already recommended Manny/Downtown Audi to friends.
Great Customer Experience and Timely Service
by 05/11/2022on
Daryl has been a dream. He is not only prompt to follow up and is great about being flexible with my busy work schedule but he is always welcoming with a smile and is available via text to answer any and all questions I may have. Also, I came across an issue with one of my tires (not a part of my general service request). Daryl was able to get me in the same day to have the tire replaced so I could be on the road safely. I really loved working with him and all the other team members at Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
TT Service
by 05/10/2022on
Thorough, dependable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Review
by 05/02/2022on
Smooth, Valentin was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Audi Location
by 04/30/2022on
Everyone from the moment I arrived was welcoming, friendly and professional. The facility is ver nice and welcoming.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service
by 04/26/2022on
Good communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/23/2022on
They took good care of me Got my car back on time, washed and ready to go
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 04/21/2022on
Great communication Friendly Staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 04/18/2022on
My repair service rep Fernando was excellent. From the beginning to end he was on top of everything and kept me informed. This was the best service that I have gotten on any of my 4 cars that I own. I will definitely recommend Fernando to any and all of my friends and contacts. Great Job Fernando!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast service, very professional and friendly.
by 04/17/2022on
Fast service, very professional and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A Great Dealership
by 04/13/2022on
I always receive attentive service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
5 stars
by 04/03/2022on
it is always a great experience to take my q5 to the service ..., but today was better ... your attention by Byron Berrios was excellent ... he helped me with all my questions ... thank you for having people like that
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 03/30/2022on
As promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Busy, but good service
by 03/17/2022on
It was very busy and chaotic, but my salesperson helped me and got me out of there quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Audi DTLA - Stellar Dealership
by 02/22/2022on
I had a really good experience working with Alan Chang! From showing me multiple cars and providing information about them all. Alan was very patience and did a great job communicating and finding the perfect car that I wanted and that met all my criteria. Also worked with Terry Stephens and discussed the financing and options; he was very informative and made the experience even better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealer experience
by 02/17/2022on
Smooth and simple
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good customer service!!
by 02/15/2022on
Always best customer service Frank is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
great place audi downtown
by 02/07/2022on
FERNANDO WAS incredibly detail - oriented and kind. I would return to him for service or any vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 02/07/2022on
Everyone is friendly and helpful and I appreciated the concern over the problems my car is having. I also appreciated the loaner vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 01/24/2022on
I loved all the services
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 01/21/2022on
Advisor was wonderful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments