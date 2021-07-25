Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Airport Marina Honda

Airport Marina Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
5850 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Airport Marina Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(280)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
280 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

False Advertising

by Bait and Switch on 07/25/2021

I was looking at a used Civic. Had several conversations, emails and texts with the salesman regarding the car, the price, prior ownership, etc. Super helpful. I even submitted credit application paperwork and got pre-approved before making the 50 mile trek to the dealership. All good. Had a 1PM appointment with the finance manager all set up. Shockingly, the finance manager was busy when I arrived. They tried to get me to test drive the car, I declined, I just wanted to buy that car and drive home. Then they handed me the credit application papers, I explained that was already done and with the finance manager. The person I was dealing with said OK, I will go back and check with him to make sure everything. "Yep, all good, come over and wait here, he will be right with you". This nice handler did keep me company and we chatted amiably for 30 minutes or so. At about 1:45PM the finance manager sits down and shows me the classic one-page pricing sheet (if you have bought a car from a dealership, you know what I am talking about). The sticker price for the car was $18,200. The price he showed me was $2,000 higher. Why? "Because we added a $2,000 alarm system to the car", says the finance manager. I said I don't want that, and it was never discussed with me by the salesperson. The finance manager proceeded to tell me why it had to be there and it was not something that could be removed. I asked to see the salesperson; oh, he was out at the moment. I said this was a showstopper and I would not pay that price for the vehicle. The finance manager proceeded to huff off with parting words: 'Let me know if you change your mind'. I followed up with a polite thank you, said I would never set foot in this place again, and called an Uber to come and take me home. A most unpleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Accord

by Audrey on 10/28/2019

Lorenzo’s patience, expertise, and help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Accord

by Audrey on 10/28/2019

Lorenzo’s patience, expertise, and help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and enjoyable buying experience

by Marina on 10/27/2019

Fidel got me a great price and was honest about everything over email. He was able to refer me to Frank when I wanted to come in on a day he wasn't there. Frank took great care of me by making sure there were no surprises in the price and making the buying experience easy and straightforward forward. He was easy going, never pushy, and explained everything well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sale staff.

by Henry on 10/24/2019

Mike was straight forward. And found me what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ian G's review

by Ian on 10/24/2019

Nick was very friendly and informative. He also wasn't pushy at all, which was a nice change of pace from most dealerships that called me non stop. I liked how he went about the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Daria on 10/24/2019

Everyone was very nice and helpful, didn't feel like they were taking advantage of my lack of car knowledge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Civic lease

by Alexis on 10/24/2019

We felt Welcomed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No hassle No Haggle just great service!

by KL on 10/22/2019

Lorenzo listened intently and narrowed down exactly what I was looking for with out any hassle. I appreciate the attention and service from the team there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Airport Marina Honda, Dealership With a Heart

by Dorothy on 10/22/2019

The staff was exceptional. Salesman, Dan Cress, and his partner, Valoo Moodley, went out of their way to make my car buying experience seamless and positive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Airport Marina Honda in LA

by Shirley on 10/22/2019

Price and customer service are good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied

by Sharon on 10/20/2019

Everyone was very honest and straight to the point. No run around. Appreciated that. I was in and out not there all day. Kevin, Ali, Jay, Phil and Joe made my experience a good one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Civic purchase

by D on 10/18/2019

Nick was very responsive and attentive. He will be a great car salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

easy and straightforward

by Joe on 10/14/2019

Mike Acosta was very straight forward and helpful. I will recommend airport Marina Honda largely because of him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales people

by Max on 10/13/2019

Easy, straight forward buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Honda Accord lease

by Dwight on 10/13/2019

The lease transaction was easy and completed in under 1 hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Surpassed customers expectations in every standard! Highly recommend

by Rosy on 10/13/2019

What I liked most about my experience at the Airport Marina Honda dealership was the understanding and helpful staff. From beginning to end, Fidel and the rest of the Honda family took care of our needs and provided excellent customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service at Airport Marina Honda

by Paola on 10/12/2019

I was happy with the kindness given by Lorenzo and giving us the best deal possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very friendly

by Kristine on 10/12/2019

Very friendly dealership our experience was great with Ray

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by Marsha on 10/11/2019

Fast friendly and kind, excellent sales person Terry!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mostly Harmless

by Matthew on 10/10/2019

Most of the staff were pleasant to work with. There was, however, considerable waiting invovled which I believe had to do with computer system issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
10 cars in stock
0 new0 used10 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for