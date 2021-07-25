Airport Marina Honda
Customer Reviews of Airport Marina Honda
False Advertising
by 07/25/2021on
I was looking at a used Civic. Had several conversations, emails and texts with the salesman regarding the car, the price, prior ownership, etc. Super helpful. I even submitted credit application paperwork and got pre-approved before making the 50 mile trek to the dealership. All good. Had a 1PM appointment with the finance manager all set up. Shockingly, the finance manager was busy when I arrived. They tried to get me to test drive the car, I declined, I just wanted to buy that car and drive home. Then they handed me the credit application papers, I explained that was already done and with the finance manager. The person I was dealing with said OK, I will go back and check with him to make sure everything. "Yep, all good, come over and wait here, he will be right with you". This nice handler did keep me company and we chatted amiably for 30 minutes or so. At about 1:45PM the finance manager sits down and shows me the classic one-page pricing sheet (if you have bought a car from a dealership, you know what I am talking about). The sticker price for the car was $18,200. The price he showed me was $2,000 higher. Why? "Because we added a $2,000 alarm system to the car", says the finance manager. I said I don't want that, and it was never discussed with me by the salesperson. The finance manager proceeded to tell me why it had to be there and it was not something that could be removed. I asked to see the salesperson; oh, he was out at the moment. I said this was a showstopper and I would not pay that price for the vehicle. The finance manager proceeded to huff off with parting words: 'Let me know if you change your mind'. I followed up with a polite thank you, said I would never set foot in this place again, and called an Uber to come and take me home. A most unpleasant experience.
Honda Accord
by 10/28/2019on
Lorenzo’s patience, expertise, and help.
Honda Accord
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy and enjoyable buying experience
by 10/27/2019on
Fidel got me a great price and was honest about everything over email. He was able to refer me to Frank when I wanted to come in on a day he wasn't there. Frank took great care of me by making sure there were no surprises in the price and making the buying experience easy and straightforward forward. He was easy going, never pushy, and explained everything well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great sale staff.
by 10/24/2019on
Mike was straight forward. And found me what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ian G's review
by 10/24/2019on
Nick was very friendly and informative. He also wasn't pushy at all, which was a nice change of pace from most dealerships that called me non stop. I liked how he went about the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 10/24/2019on
Everyone was very nice and helpful, didn't feel like they were taking advantage of my lack of car knowledge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Civic lease
by 10/24/2019on
We felt Welcomed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
No hassle No Haggle just great service!
by 10/22/2019on
Lorenzo listened intently and narrowed down exactly what I was looking for with out any hassle. I appreciate the attention and service from the team there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Airport Marina Honda, Dealership With a Heart
by 10/22/2019on
The staff was exceptional. Salesman, Dan Cress, and his partner, Valoo Moodley, went out of their way to make my car buying experience seamless and positive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Airport Marina Honda in LA
by 10/22/2019on
Price and customer service are good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Satisfied
by 10/20/2019on
Everyone was very honest and straight to the point. No run around. Appreciated that. I was in and out not there all day. Kevin, Ali, Jay, Phil and Joe made my experience a good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Civic purchase
by 10/18/2019on
Nick was very responsive and attentive. He will be a great car salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
easy and straightforward
by 10/14/2019on
Mike Acosta was very straight forward and helpful. I will recommend airport Marina Honda largely because of him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great sales people
by 10/13/2019on
Easy, straight forward buying process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Honda Accord lease
by 10/13/2019on
The lease transaction was easy and completed in under 1 hour!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Surpassed customers expectations in every standard! Highly recommend
by 10/13/2019on
What I liked most about my experience at the Airport Marina Honda dealership was the understanding and helpful staff. From beginning to end, Fidel and the rest of the Honda family took care of our needs and provided excellent customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service at Airport Marina Honda
by 10/12/2019on
I was happy with the kindness given by Lorenzo and giving us the best deal possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly
by 10/12/2019on
Very friendly dealership our experience was great with Ray
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy Customer
by 10/11/2019on
Fast friendly and kind, excellent sales person Terry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mostly Harmless
by 10/10/2019on
Most of the staff were pleasant to work with. There was, however, considerable waiting invovled which I believe had to do with computer system issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
