5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

You know how you step foot into a dealership, just curious, and the next thing you know, you can't leave? And when you finally do, the calls never stop? Well this isn't what's going to happen when you let Moh take care of you. Either he's got so much experience that it all seems effortless or he's just simply that intuitive to know when and what to do. We reached out to the dealership several months before, he was always helpful, responded within minutes, always prepared the newest calculations on the lease for two, not just one, cars that we were interested in. At least 5, 6 times.via text and mail, and never made me feel I was wasting his time. He was never in a rush to close and was simply just there to give all the information that I asked for. He stayed humble, helpful, extremely warm and it was just the easiest experience. Once we have the money for the down payment, we just stopped at the dealership and had a fun couple of hours while the car was prepared. If/when I'm buying a Volkswagen again, we're buying it from him. To top everything off, the manager was also really kind and gave us an amazing deal on our Jetta lease, and went down even further so I was able to get an SE exactly within my target monthly payment, when I was prepared to be OK with the base model. Maybe it's the sheer volume that these guys turn over, but for sure you never feel like they're pushing or that they Maybe it's the sheer volume that these guys turn over, but for sure you never feel like they're pushing or that they need -need- your business, and I guess that's the magic ingredient. Thank you Moh, thank you VW DTLA. Read more