Enterprise Car Sales Culver City

11180 Lucerne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Culver City

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unfortunate Experience with Enterprise Car Sales

by SMH82598 on 05/04/2019

The entire experience has come full circle less than a year after purchasing a 2017 Nissan Altima . To start, I was clear and specific about my down payment, the fact that I had already secured financing through my credit union and my trade-in. I was asked to complete an online application to begin the purchase process but much to my surprise, the online application was used to shop financing through several banks. I was told the vehicle was in excellent condition, certified and that we were getting an excellent deal on a good car. Since the sale was finalized I have been unable to reach or speak directly with the salesperson who sold me the vehicle. Less than a week or so after the purchase the car had brake problems and after several attempts to correct the problem, I was told the brake issue was common with Nissan's. Well, besides the brake issue, we have now been informed the transmission is faulty and must be replaced! On top of that, the front brakes are below standards, down to the metal and must be replaced, apparently never checked or serviced by Enterprise. The safety issues alone with this 2-yr old vehicle make it necessary for me to share the problems I've experienced with Enterprise Car Sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car sales

by jackson7061 on 03/27/2018

After visiting many dealerships —i was pleased to find exactly what i was looking for at a remarkale savings —a very pleasant experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Proud customer

by Nikki10 on 04/21/2017

Very smooth transaction ... Love my 2015 Nissan Altima.....Thanks to the team at enterprise...Love you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Sales Team!

by LaLaJ13 on 02/04/2016

Before coming to Enterprise Car Sales I did not know what to expect. I was so thrilled that Lyndsey recommended Rayna to me. She was so helpful and comforting to me in my time of need. John Lee was awesome! Everything went very smooth, I didn't even know that I had the car. I would recommend everyone to purchase their next vehicle here. Such wonderful people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy your next car here!

by happycarbuyer6 on 07/29/2014

Excellent people, excellent cars, professional atmosphere. Best car buying experience ever! Look no further. Go here to look for and buy your next car, you will be surprised at the professionalism of all staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

33 cars in stock
0 new33 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
