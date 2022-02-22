Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Audi of Downtown LA

Audi of Downtown LA

Visit dealer’s website 
1900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Today 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Audi of Downtown LA

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(288)
Recommend: Yes (99) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi DTLA - Stellar Dealership

by Lee on 02/22/2022

I had a really good experience working with Alan Chang! From showing me multiple cars and providing information about them all. Alan was very patience and did a great job communicating and finding the perfect car that I wanted and that met all my criteria. Also worked with Terry Stephens and discussed the financing and options; he was very informative and made the experience even better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
288 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 stars

by Ernesto on 04/03/2022

it is always a great experience to take my q5 to the service ..., but today was better ... your attention by Byron Berrios was excellent ... he helped me with all my questions ... thank you for having people like that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you

by David on 03/30/2022

As promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Busy, but good service

by J on 03/17/2022

It was very busy and chaotic, but my salesperson helped me and got me out of there quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi DTLA - Stellar Dealership

by Lee on 02/22/2022

I had a really good experience working with Alan Chang! From showing me multiple cars and providing information about them all. Alan was very patience and did a great job communicating and finding the perfect car that I wanted and that met all my criteria. Also worked with Terry Stephens and discussed the financing and options; he was very informative and made the experience even better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealer experience

by Julian on 02/17/2022

Smooth and simple

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good customer service!!

by James on 02/15/2022

Always best customer service Frank is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great place audi downtown

by Lauren on 02/07/2022

FERNANDO WAS incredibly detail - oriented and kind. I would return to him for service or any vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Billv on 02/07/2022

Everyone is friendly and helpful and I appreciated the concern over the problems my car is having. I also appreciated the loaner vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Muriel on 01/24/2022

I loved all the services

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by William on 01/21/2022

Advisor was wonderful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SQ5 service

by Carlo on 01/14/2022

Saturday appointments available. Car washed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always impressed!

by Preiyaa on 01/03/2022

Valentin and the rest of the crew members were professional and communicative. I am extremely satisfied and will continue to have my vehicle serviced at the DTLA location even though I've moved to Santa Monica. I had an extremely pleasant purchasing experience at this same location, and I continue to be impressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer experience.

by Joshua on 12/29/2021

I've taken my Audi's to the DTLA dealership for 10 years now and I'm always informed well of what is happening and what to expect. Everyone is courteous and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Selling car to never deal with this dealer again

by Dave C on 12/19/2021

No showed on a service pickup THREE times in a row. Once finally picked up on 4th scheduling, no updates for days until I called and found out the software update recall somehow resulted in destroyed hardware and car was dead. No communication until almost a month and told to pick up the car via text once fixed, even when advised they'd drop off my car. Received dirty. Although polite in person, these guys are a joke and need to get their stuff together. Going to sell the car to never deal with this Audi dealer again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service call

by Barbra on 12/17/2021

Fast and thorough..kind and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Audi DTLA Service

by Neal on 12/17/2021

Staff was friendly and seemed to be honest

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfect experience

by Justin on 12/13/2021

I was in and out quickly, and the staff was extremely courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very kind

by HyeongjinJinny on 11/28/2021

Staff is Very kind and service is convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Audi Downtown LA

by Amy on 11/16/2021

Friendly, quick, welcoming. They made the whole process easy and seamless. We had a wonderful experience and love our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Thomas on 11/14/2021

The work was completely correct the first time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience

by Ron on 11/10/2021

Charles , handled everything very professionally and the service level was top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
85 cars in stock
0 new85 used0 certified pre-owned
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
0 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Audi A4
Audi A4
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes