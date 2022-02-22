Audi of Downtown LA
Customer Reviews of Audi of Downtown LA
Audi DTLA - Stellar Dealership
by 02/22/2022on
I had a really good experience working with Alan Chang! From showing me multiple cars and providing information about them all. Alan was very patience and did a great job communicating and finding the perfect car that I wanted and that met all my criteria. Also worked with Terry Stephens and discussed the financing and options; he was very informative and made the experience even better.
5 stars
by 04/03/2022on
it is always a great experience to take my q5 to the service ..., but today was better ... your attention by Byron Berrios was excellent ... he helped me with all my questions ... thank you for having people like that
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 03/30/2022on
As promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Busy, but good service
by 03/17/2022on
It was very busy and chaotic, but my salesperson helped me and got me out of there quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Audi DTLA - Stellar Dealership
by 02/22/2022on
I had a really good experience working with Alan Chang! From showing me multiple cars and providing information about them all. Alan was very patience and did a great job communicating and finding the perfect car that I wanted and that met all my criteria. Also worked with Terry Stephens and discussed the financing and options; he was very informative and made the experience even better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealer experience
by 02/17/2022on
Smooth and simple
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good customer service!!
by 02/15/2022on
Always best customer service Frank is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
great place audi downtown
by 02/07/2022on
FERNANDO WAS incredibly detail - oriented and kind. I would return to him for service or any vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 02/07/2022on
Everyone is friendly and helpful and I appreciated the concern over the problems my car is having. I also appreciated the loaner vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 01/24/2022on
I loved all the services
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 01/21/2022on
Advisor was wonderful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
SQ5 service
by 01/14/2022on
Saturday appointments available. Car washed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Always impressed!
by 01/03/2022on
Valentin and the rest of the crew members were professional and communicative. I am extremely satisfied and will continue to have my vehicle serviced at the DTLA location even though I've moved to Santa Monica. I had an extremely pleasant purchasing experience at this same location, and I continue to be impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer experience.
by 12/29/2021on
I've taken my Audi's to the DTLA dealership for 10 years now and I'm always informed well of what is happening and what to expect. Everyone is courteous and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Selling car to never deal with this dealer again
by 12/19/2021on
No showed on a service pickup THREE times in a row. Once finally picked up on 4th scheduling, no updates for days until I called and found out the software update recall somehow resulted in destroyed hardware and car was dead. No communication until almost a month and told to pick up the car via text once fixed, even when advised they'd drop off my car. Received dirty. Although polite in person, these guys are a joke and need to get their stuff together. Going to sell the car to never deal with this Audi dealer again.
Service call
by 12/17/2021on
Fast and thorough..kind and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Audi DTLA Service
by 12/17/2021on
Staff was friendly and seemed to be honest
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect experience
by 12/13/2021on
I was in and out quickly, and the staff was extremely courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very kind
by 11/28/2021on
Staff is Very kind and service is convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience at Audi Downtown LA
by 11/16/2021on
Friendly, quick, welcoming. They made the whole process easy and seamless. We had a wonderful experience and love our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 11/14/2021on
The work was completely correct the first time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/10/2021on
Charles , handled everything very professionally and the service level was top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments