1 out of 5 stars service Rating

No showed on a service pickup THREE times in a row. Once finally picked up on 4th scheduling, no updates for days until I called and found out the software update recall somehow resulted in destroyed hardware and car was dead. No communication until almost a month and told to pick up the car via text once fixed, even when advised they'd drop off my car. Received dirty. Although polite in person, these guys are a joke and need to get their stuff together. Going to sell the car to never deal with this Audi dealer again. Read more