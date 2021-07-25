1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking at a used Civic. Had several conversations, emails and texts with the salesman regarding the car, the price, prior ownership, etc. Super helpful. I even submitted credit application paperwork and got pre-approved before making the 50 mile trek to the dealership. All good. Had a 1PM appointment with the finance manager all set up. Shockingly, the finance manager was busy when I arrived. They tried to get me to test drive the car, I declined, I just wanted to buy that car and drive home. Then they handed me the credit application papers, I explained that was already done and with the finance manager. The person I was dealing with said OK, I will go back and check with him to make sure everything. "Yep, all good, come over and wait here, he will be right with you". This nice handler did keep me company and we chatted amiably for 30 minutes or so. At about 1:45PM the finance manager sits down and shows me the classic one-page pricing sheet (if you have bought a car from a dealership, you know what I am talking about). The sticker price for the car was $18,200. The price he showed me was $2,000 higher. Why? "Because we added a $2,000 alarm system to the car", says the finance manager. I said I don't want that, and it was never discussed with me by the salesperson. The finance manager proceeded to tell me why it had to be there and it was not something that could be removed. I asked to see the salesperson; oh, he was out at the moment. I said this was a showstopper and I would not pay that price for the vehicle. The finance manager proceeded to huff off with parting words: 'Let me know if you change your mind'. I followed up with a polite thank you, said I would never set foot in this place again, and called an Uber to come and take me home. A most unpleasant experience. Read more