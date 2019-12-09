Bait and switch
I contacted Win Via cars.com. verifying the car I was looking at and the price before making the 35 mile drive. Looked at the car and loved it. Talked again about the price with sales guy Art Simon's I even mentioned that I was in the dealership business for 19 years. He had to get the price okayed by the sales managers because I didn't want to buy the snake oil package of waxes and alarms. The sales manager agreed to the price as listed on cars.com. I went home 35 miles picked up my Daughter as this car is for her. Drove back she drove the car and loved it. I told Art let's do it. This is were this dealer gets shady. The managers work up the paper work and they slip in the 2k in accessories thinking I wouldn't notice. I refuse the deal and the manager Artsrun Oganesyan comes in and tries to offer a discount on this accessories that they want to install on the car . I mentioned again I am not interested. He then starts making excuses about there's no money in the deal without the package and they include this on every car after the deal is figured out. BAIT AND SWITCH. I ask him to contact the original manager that had already agreed to this deal and he refused. Today I call the dealership ask to talk with the general manager and the receptionist refuses to put me through to his voicemail. I then asked for Hani Nassif the owner's voicemail. She hung up on me . I have tried to call back and now they just put me on hold. I would sure think the Gm and Owner would love to hear about my experience with there dealership.
They do Faud at this location! Be CAREFUL!
This gods dealer did fraud! The Honda dealer never helped us in resolving any issues.. Iâm assuming when you spoke to them they only told you want you wanted to hear so you would close this complaint.. I have tried calling the manager several times and also left many messages with no luck. Marlo the office sales manager asked me to give him a call back and every time I would call he was busy to speak to me .. I decided to take legal actions! and sue the Hyundai company for not caring for the clients nor for looking closely on the salesman who works for them , the Carson Hyundai dealer and the sales man that did fraud on the contract and the sales manager who approved the contract. I also reported this to the BBB and open a case. Itâs sad that these people take advantage of others and hide behind the Hyundai logo.
Great cars, poor customer service. What a combination.
That low rating is mostly for the customer service. Which was/is poor. I posted my review elsewhere but here it is again, in all its verbosity. Well I suppose it's time to post my review of Win Hyundai in Carson. It started off fine. I purchased a car from saleman Mike back in the middle/end of December. It was a trade-in/purchase. No real problems there. In fact outside of the time it took, it was relatively painless. Mike was an amenable guy. The trade was probably as good as can be expected, although getting the hard sell during the paperwork was a drag, but I know it's part of the process. The more painful part started when 1. I didn't get the extra set of keys and 2. there was some confusion with the registration/license plates. In fact, the last reason is a contributing factor why I am giving them a poor review. The customer service. Or rather, lack thereof. It was annoying enough that it took almost a month to get my extra keys 'programmed' and that I had to wait almost 2 hours during a Sunday visit. Ok, no problem. But over the course of the last 2 months, I've been getting a few letters DMV regarding my lapsing registration for the car I traded it, including a renewal and a warning notice. I was under the (correct) assumption that the registration paperwork I took care of with the sales team during the sales transaction (including for the trade-in) was eliminating the need for me to register the car or would also take the old car (the trade in) off the DMV registration rolls. Apparently I was wrong. I'm still getting notices about the car. Which leads to my current (ongoing, frustrating, disappointing) issue with the customer service department at Win Hyundai Carson. It sucks. I've been getting repeat emails (form letters) from Win Hyundai about a service appoint. Apparently I was just assigned a random appointment without my knowledge of scheduling, and just expected to be present. For whatever reason (the email didn't clarify.) When I tried to respond to the email, and to the email of a one Daniel Hernandez (Service Manager) - nothing. Even after repeated attempts to contact via email. And via the online chat (with 3 different chat personnel, apparently, none of whom, of course, work directly FOR or WITH Hyundai, they are just random chat agents who 'contact' Hyundai with complaints - or not since NONE of the 3 times I chatted, were my complaints or messages relayed BACK to Hyundai, or at least, responded too. And I placed a few phone calls DIRECTLY to Win Hyundai Carson, and left a few messages FOR Daniel Hernandez, via the (somewhat clueless) ladies answering the phone or leaving him a voice mail directly, on 2 different occasions. They didn't seem to have a very good grasp on what was going on or even seemed to care that much. I didn't get the cold shoulder (ear) but there wasn't much sympathy from them, even after I explained myself (a few times) and my situation (a real drag.) Subsequently, leaving a voicemail and message with customer service for Mike, my sales rep (whether he's even still there or not, who knows!) was to no avail. So to encapsulate: 3 chats, numerous emails, numerous voice mails, numerous phone messages left with customer service representatives AND 3 communicates through Facebook messenger - which were responded to, and I was promised a response, over a week or two - and guess what? No return emails. No return phone calls. No return Facebook message (other than the empty promise of 'we promise we'll get to your message!' - another lie? strung along again) - NOTHING even after WEEKS of trying to get Daniel (or Mike, or... anyone) to return my messages. Which, at this point, I almost forget what my original questions/issues were. Actually I do remember, all to well. The appointment i was booked for outside of my knowledge, and the status of my car registration (or deregistration of the trade-in car since that was promised to be 'taken care of' during the sale/trade in transaction back in December.) So my recommendation? Car sales - ok. Customer service? Poor. The worst part? I'm a NEW CUSTOMER of WIN HYUNDAI! I just BOUGHT a new car 3 months ago! Is this the way you treat a new, potential long term, future customer? I don't think so. Incredibly frustrating, very disappointing, and certainly, not a company or dealer I would recommend just on customer service alone - which is probably one of the most important facets of a business, especially one that thrives on customer service with such a high quality, efficient automobile they are representing. Truly stupefying especially now that I'm going to be taking the car I bought from WIN Hyundai and having it serviced and accounted for elsewhere. As well as my friends and family - who I won't recommend to use WIN Hyundai. I've actually gotten better and more efficient customer service from the Cable Company. Which is saying something (we all know how abysmal the reputation of customer service from the cable companies is).
Top notch sales department.
I have purchased multiple vehicles from this dealership. I always shop around but end up here with the best pricing. This is my second lease with Win Hyundai in Carson, call and ask for Alex Ruiz. Clean facilitie, low pressure sales and lots of accommodations.
Worst Car Buying Experience EVER!
DO NOT TRUST Win Hyundai Carson! Very disappointed over here. Being in the auto industry myself, I can't believe I'm experiencing my own dealer nightmare. Arrived at the dealership earlier, met with sales person Ricky Peters, and test drove a Hyundai Accent Hatchback with Sport Package. Wanted to take advantage of zero percent (which we qualify for) financing and finalized numbers so monthly payment worked out to be $245. We wanted to think about this and check one more dealership before we pulled the trigger. We were then introduced to STEVE SUH (this is the guy you want to steer clear of), the Internet Sales Director. He said this a deal and "they NEVER have addendums on their cars" unlike the other dealerships. Said that the car will be here and they will do the deal. Long story short, Ricky called us and we said we'll do the deal with Win. Confirmed with Ricky Peters again on the phone that the monthly payment is $245 and zero percent financing (before driving there). He said yes. Went back to Win Hyundai to finalize our purchase and STEVE SUH says they can't do the deal anymore. The monthly payment will have to be $259 because of the accessories on the vehicle! This is the same STEVE SUH that said they don't have addendums! When we asked why we are being packed, he said there was a "price change" because of the vehicle upgrade- A PRICE CHANGE in a couple of hours??? Ricky already knew that the initial budget was $225 per month, yet they were able to bump us up to $245. We verbally agree to $245 and then STEVE SUH says we can't do the deal anymore after he saw the deal sheet and approved the deal at $245 just a couple of hours earlier. Then spoke to sales manager DENNIS (another person you want to avoid) he said he was fine not honoring the deal even if it meant a bad review and a lost customer. Dennis said he was fine with that (really?). Wasted 4 hours of our day for nothing. I will NEVER recommend this store to anyone.
Simply Perfect
I had had a very long day. Dealing with emergencies at work, then fighting traffic home from downtown LA, to get home only to have my youngest child fall and hit her head, to my old van giving my wife problems again...I was spent. I had been communicating all day with Ana Romero from Win Hyundai in Carson about a used van. It seemed like the right van for my family and the deal Ana had offered seemed like a good one. But, you never know what you're gonna get once you get to a dealership. I was pleasantly amazed! Ana Romero is not only a competent saleswoman, she is just a genuine, warm, and friendly person. I enjoyed just talking with her and she made the time I spent at the dealership go by very quickly and pleasantly. From the start I told her what kind of day I had had, and expressed my desire to not be at the dealership a long time (I had just purchased a new vehilce a week before and spent over 5 hours in that process!). Ana, and her sales manager Chris, took care of me as if I was the only customer. I arrived at the dealrship at 6pm, and I was driving away in my new-used van by 8pm!!! There was no haggling, no pressure, no stress. Ana and Chris were both extremely professional and friendly. They both had a manner about them that just made it easy to talk to them, relax, and actually enjoy a car-buying experience for the first time in my life (39 years old)! I wish I needed another car just so that I could go back to them again. If you are in the market for a vehicle, you need to go to Win Hyundai and you need to ask for Ana Romero. Simply the perfect end to a horrible day.
HORRIFIC SERVICE DEPARTMENT
DO NOT COME HERE. Their service department is just the worst. Horrible customer service. I called to make an appointment with them to bring my car in for several problems I am having with the car, and the person that answers the phone, 2 TIMES, I had him tell me, "Can I give you a call back?" and never did. I gave them one more try before I left this review and guess what... he said the same thing to me again. I am just horrified that a place like this would have such horrific customer service. Just to get transferred to the customer service department it took almost 10 minutes. The number you call initially is to Win Chevrolet, from there the person that answers transfers you to Hyundai, then the receptionist there asks where can she transfer you... again. I just don't get it. Go anywhere else but here. Hell, even Southbay Hyundai is better, and they were horrible also, but at least they took care of me.
Fast & Easy
Nobody wants to deal with the stress & pressure of purchasing a vehicle. My experience here was by far the best! Customer service was great, Nathan made me feel right at home and Alex in Financing dept. was very detailed in explaining everything. Thanx guys for making my holidays alot less stressful :)
True colors revealed when things go wrong
Started off well enough. Signed a contract and forked over a large payment. Dealer was unable to obtain the car agreed upon and wanted to give me another vehicle that I did not want. Communication from dealer then goes silent. I end up having to visit the dealership to confront them, which eventually induces the manager to cancel the deal and brusquely dismiss me. By the end it had become a most unpleasant experience. The dealer's true colors were revealed when things went wrong.
Great (near perfect) experience
Melissa was great to work with! She returned all of my calls promptly. She arranged to get the exact car I wanted from another dealer and completed most of the paperwork so that all my wife and I had to do was sign. Melissa was very knowledgeable about our car and gave us a complete run-down of all accessories. My only complaint is that I'm still getting emails from this dealership asking me if I'm still in the market for a car?? I just bought one from you!!!!! Want a Hyundai - go here for the best price and request Melissa. You won't be sorry!
customer service
I was in the market for a new car. I went to a dealer who treated us like a pooh butt. But, we ended up at Win Hyundai Carson. Melissa took good care of us and ultimately sold us a 2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited. We love our car. We love the price. We love the service. Thank you Win Hyundai for your Love.
Lots of Corvettes at outrageous prices
Cormier claims on their billboard that they are the largest dealer of Corvettes in America. This is completely untrue as that title belongs to Kerbeck in Atlantic City, NJ. Cormier has a huge selection of Corvettes, so it is a good place to go if you want to see the various colors or test drive the various suspension options available on the C6 (base, F55, Z51). However, all the salesmen are extremely arrogant and think that Corvettes are God's gift and therefore they will not budge from their outrageous prices. Don't go there to buy, just go there to test drive.
Realy good so far
Having been searching for a dependable Chevy service department, I feel as if I found one here. They fixed everything that was on my list, even some things I worried the warranty might not cover. They had the car for a few days, but they were the first and only Chevy dealer I've tried to actually care enough to fix the car right the first time. And, unike the other dealers, they washed it.