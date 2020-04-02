Cindy rocks!
Cindy is focused and dedicated to her job! Did not hesitate to be helpful! She looked ready to do her job the second we walked in! She deserves great commendation! Good job! 👍
THEY TAKE YOUR MONEY
Brought my car to get serviced here , Payed $170 for them to inspect my car and tell me what was wrong with it, Service Attendant Isidro kept texting me wrong information on what was wrong with my Car, he then tries selling me wrong parts to continue my service. Since i declined the parts, they put everything back together. I go pick up my car and the inspection paper makes absolutely no sense, completely off on what me and my Service Attendent Isidro had talked about. I went back to the dealer to try and get it explained a bit better , both service Attendant Isidro and Car Tech Tom both started arguing with me saying it was my fault for not continuing with the service and giving them more money. Both there stories did not match on what was wrong with my car. Car tech said i was of waste of his time and walked off on me , Isidro did the same. Had to talk to Service and Part Director John M Schmidt, he read over my Inspection report and DID NOT understand it as well, he had to call up his tech and he finally explained to me what they think is wrong with my car, COMPLETE OPPOSITE on what they put on my inspection paper and what the service Attendant Isidro explained to me. SINCE I DIDNT WANT TO GIVE THEM MORE MONEY THEY PUSHED ME AWAY. WASTE OF MY TIME AND MONEY STILL DONT KNOW WHATS WRONG WITH CAR. $170 inspection and they couldnt figure out whats wrong, DAMN SHAME!! Take your money somewhere else!!
BAD AND UNPROFESSIONAL SERVICE 😡
My name is Arely I came to this place to buy a nisan roge 2017 which I like.the people (management) when I got my insurance told me that the Diller gave me the wrong VIN number. Its been 6 months since that trying to make them fix the problem but it seems nobody cares about it they make me go back to the Diller 3 times already they're telling me if I go they full my tank of gas and they'll give me some accessories that was missing in my car(like mats and the secon key) which never happened the management is never there and they said nobody knows how to fix the problem... on this moth i have to pay plates and still nobody can help me..
This place has boarder line illegal sales practices
The short: - Dont go here and waste your time. You'll be ripped off. - Salesman I worked with is Malak Syriani who appeared nice but was there to rip me off. Dont work with him. Read on to learn why. I'm going to try to be as helpful to others here as possible. The short answer is that the prices you see placed on their websites are not the prices you get when you enter into the dealership. So save your time and go somewhere else. Essentially this dealership practices bait and switch. I spoke to a lawyer already and will speak to more. First lawyer said the website has enough fine print to cover themselves in most cases. I'm going to continue those other 'cases' and try to stop what they're doing. I came there, spent two hours trying to understand why cars are prices the way they are. They never gave me a clear answer. For example, a car will be posted for 12,935 and they wont give you it at that price after you come into the dealership. I went to another dealership, Simpson Chevrolet. Got a car 2 grand cheaper than Win. Asked them how they priced the car this low, they gave me a straight answer, no run arounds and no lies. This dealership is shady, they dont give clear answers and dont value their customers. After my experience here, imagine what they'd do in you brought your car in for maintenance. Places like this ruin it for more honest salemen. Story ended here with me walking out of their dealership 1 hour after they closed.
Owner
Our sales rep Cameron was awesome I would recommend him to anyone.
Winner at Win Chevrolet
The team was professional, honest and timely with my service. From the sales team members on day one who sold me my wonderful Chevy Traverse to the awesome service team who helped with this first necessary service for my vehicle, I feel like a winner. I needed a sensor and accelerator panel replaced. I had to leave the vehicle overnight, but they were up front and honest and directed me to the Enterprise rental on site to get a rental car to use while mine was being repaired. As promised, my car was ready the next day. The staff at Win Chevrolet is always friendly, professional and provide excellent service. They washed my vehicle before returning it and the coffee in the lobby is extremely good there. They treat customers like family...the nice family members.
Chevy Trax
Excellent experience!
Quick and Easy Oil Change
Came in for an oil change. Done in an hour! Great experience.
Friendly dealership
Was waiting about 40 mins l, but customer waiting area is always pleasant to stay. Catch up what I need to finish with coffee and comfy chair.
Oil change
Great experience fast service
Oil change
Adviser was very professional,
Overall seamless
I went in to get an oil change, I had made an appointment earlier since I did not want to wait. The car was taken in and the whole process took about 1hr and 40 minutes. I would have appreciated updates from the person helping me. I saw another customer getting updates and I didnt get not one update. Not needed- but would have been helpful.
Recommended Services and Sales
Everything was done as expected and within the time promised. I was satisfied with all the work that was performed. I would definitely recommend the Dealership and especially their staff that I dealt with.
WIN Chevrolet Experience
I came to Win with a certain model and I had a specific budget to work with. I was helped by Andrew Trupsin who made everything super easy and worked with me with the budget I had. I feel I got excellent service both from him and the Finance Manager (can't remember his name). Andrew was able to get me into a brand new Chevy Equinox and I did not feel that he gave me the car salesman run around and was rather honest with what he can do for me and also accommodating. I had tons of questions which he answered without getting frustrated in the effort of just "making a sale". My experience at Win Chevrolet was phenomenal and I can definitely see myself purchasing another vehicle from them in the future.
Thank you For EXCEPTIONAL Service
Service Manager Carl Taylor, your professionalism was Exceptional. My Malibu is still running GREAT. Thank you for providing GREAT Customer Service for my vehicle. GOD BLESS YOU, and the Entire Department.
New Corvette C7 Grand Sport Purchase
My sales person Freddy Salanguit and Neso Daglian The Sales Manager get all the credit for that day! They made my purchase easy and got me what I was looking for. I asked for the most knowledgeable and years of experienced Corvette sales person as there are many and some Hyundai ones too. I am a previous Corvette owner and did not want anyone like the two I had spoken to previously on the phone with. I had bought my first brand new car from Cormier Chevrolet my Mother also bought her cars there too. I wanted to make my purchase there because of my past experiences and the fact that Cormier was a leading corvette sales dealership in So. Calif. I hoped WIN had the same ideal service. As Ive written I was very satisfied with my purchase.
Satisfied Customer
EXCELLENT Service, especially Mark Miller who took care of all my needs.
Dream car purchase
Purchased a 2017 Z06 corvette. My bucket list car. Win staff made the transaction go as smooth as I could imagine. Will go back next time I'm in the market for a car.
2017 Silverado Redline series
Peter & Malak Syriani along with Munir Younis & Tiffany too made our whole buying experience enjoyable , we didn't feel rushed or pressured at all . Will definitely recommend Win to family & friends !!
Tahoe LT 2017
very kind and understanding
Oil over-fill
Overall service staff polite and attentive. However, when I got home I checked the oil level and it was 1/4 qt overfilled. Not ordinarily a big deal but this is a 2016 Corvette dry sump engine and overfilling can lead to problems. (I waited the prescribed 10 min. before checking oil level). Not happy! I will do my own oil changes from now on!
