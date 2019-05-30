Harbor Chevrolet
Sticking it to you with a smile & handshake
by 05/30/2019on
Up until post sale, Harbor Chevrolet seemed to be a good reputable automobile dealership to deal with. A 90 year old family-owned dealership must be doing something right...riiight. Internet Fleet Manager Daniel was easy to work with and responsive to any questions and requests regarding a 2019 Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab 4wd Duramax LTZ. I was able to negotiate a deal through email a few days after a test drive and set up a day to sign papers and take delivery. Everything up to this point was great, no complaints. On delivery day, the truck was "detailed" AKA quick wash as part of PDI. The interior wasn't vacuumed (quite a bit of assembly lint/fiber) and not a drip of tire dressing. PDI also neglected to put ANY grease in the 9 front end grease points (zerks). I've heard of this before from numerous owners and now personally experienced that GM/Chevy for some reason ships the serviceable front end component joint boots completely dry. No doubt, a cost cutting measure. Harbor Chevrolet did fill the tank full of diesel so, guess I'll call this even. As with all car sales, final sales paperwork is completed with the Finance Manager (Luis). Luis seemed like a good guy although fast talker and shame on me for assuming anything other than keep your guard up at all times at an automobile dealership particularly in the Finance Department. This is where Harbor Chevrolet turns into your typical looks good on face value dealership but will pull a fast one on you in the hopes you'll never find out. I understand everybody has to make money; however, this method is simply unethical. I've purchased at least seven new vehicles and not once was anything ever unknowingly slipped in on the sales contract UNTIL NOW! Although only $349, it's over a week later and I still have no idea what "ACCESSORY" I paid for. I can only assume it's a "3m Protection Package" that I saw printed on a separate "Get Ready Authorization." The fact it was rolled into the finance total means it'll be more than $349 over the life of loan. BUT, I signed the paperwork so I own it now. Well, at least the Finance Manager made money on an otherwise no add-ons sale, that's all that matters at Harbor Chevrolet apparently. I did reach out to Daniel and he told me Finance Manager Luis would contact me the next day. He never did (wasn't holding my breath), so here's the honest review I was encouraged to share on various social media sites regarding my purchase experience at Harbor Chevrolet. If you're considering Harbor Chevrolet in your auto shopping search, just know they're a dealership that'll pull a fast one on you with a smile and a handshake, so be very careful in your dealings with them. Loyalty and repeat customer are two things Harbor Chevrolet will not earn from me but I'm sure they could care less with such a deceptive business model.
Vehicle advertised then not available
by 07/12/2018on
Called in July 2018 and they didnt have the vehicle advertised on Edmunds. Quick to offer others. Unacceptable
Great experience!!!
by 12/11/2017on
The sales person was very helpful and no pressure on the customer. Are willing to help you financially to get you into a car you can afford. A pleasure doing business with them.
Buying my Colorado
by 10/10/2017on
Teresa treated us very good!! She got it all done quick, worked to find me one in the color I wanted!! Her sister was great too!! Betty was great also!! Hey they have a killer coffee machine!!
BEST SERVICE & EASIEST TRUCK PURCHASE EVR!!!
by 08/12/2017on
I inquired about a new '17 Chevy Colorado LT online with John K., and he made the process of buying a new truck very easy and comfortable for me. This is the 3rd new truck I have bought at a dealership, and I have to say Harbor Chevrolet had the best service ever. John K. (Internet Sales Manager) and Lilia A. (Finance Manager) are the two best people I have ever dealt with at a dealership. Pros: Straightforward Smooth Process Trustworthy Comfortable Accommodating No BS! Cons: None whatsoever!
Harbor Chevrolet in Long Beach is the best!
by 08/07/2017on
After visiting many dealerships in Southern California we called Ivan Fernandez at Harbor Chevrolet. Thats where we found our perfect 2016 Dodge Durango Limited. He far surpassed others in customer service and gave us an amazing deal. I was so happy I facebooked his info to my friends. Lilia in finance is like a natural wonder. She did our paperwork so fast and efficiently we were able to get out the door with our new car and drive fast! It was like we were stealing it!
Great Experience
by 07/30/2017on
Just received my new 2018 Equinox. As beautiful as the car is - and it is! - the best part of the process was working with Carlos Pena. I dreaded even thinking about the "sales" portion of getting a new car. All my fears were allayed upon the first interaction with Carlos. He was friendly, professional, knowledgeable and an excellent communicator. All my questions were answers and researched if necessary. Never felt any pressure to make a rushed or uninformed decision. Several options offered and explained. Everything about the entire path to ownership was perfect.
BOLTing into the future.
by 06/17/2017on
Although car-buying is usually one of the most stressful and unpleasant experiences of life, in this case, it was the complete opposite. We couldn't have had a better experience leasing the new Chevy BOLT all-electric vehicle. Betty Munoz was thoroughly professional. No pressure, and she knew her product. It was perfect in every way.
Great service
by 05/28/2017on
Great and fast sale. All staff was very helpful in making my purchase and I'm very satisfied with the outcome! Shout out to Marc!
Friendly and respectful
by 05/15/2017on
Daniel and Ricardo were very friendly and respectful. Even did a follow up to know up if everything was good and if i had any questions about my new car.
Chevy camaro
by 05/06/2017on
Very easy and fast to get in the car I wanted very good deal !
Courteous Family Oriented and Honest Dealer
by 05/03/2017on
This is my first time buying used car from a Dealer. The staff at Harbor Chevrolet were courteous , patient, and honest. I just bought the car today and they seemed to stand behind their cars, even though I bought a Nissan car from Chevrolet/Hyundai dealer. I look forward to having a satisfactory experience. I trust it will be. Rubin was very helpful and went out of his way to address my concerns. He is a good salesman. I strongly recommend this dealership
New truck purchase
by 04/12/2017on
No pressure tactics. Employees were polite. Ryan Shusterman put in extra work to get the best deal possible without me having to haggle about it.
Painless Car Buying
by 04/07/2017on
Excellent staff worked diligently to make my first car loan and car purchase as painless as possible. I drained their cappuccino machine while they completed my paperwork and actually got me a lower interest rate while I waited.
Very Friendly Experience, Everyone Professional
by 03/24/2017on
I was first in contact with Betty Munoz regarding a different model, before replying back to one of her follow up emails on the model I finally bought. I had received a quote from Betty no more than an hour after I had requested it. (Other dealerships quickly asked for a number to call me to discuss, which I will usually ignore). Betty was very courteous & professional with my questions when I came down this week, and took the time with me setting a few things up that I had asked. Salvador Flores was also very professional during the buying process. Just want to say thanks to Salvador Flores, Betty Munoz and Harbor Chevrolet for being able to get me driving in my new Chevy Colorado.
First Time New Car Buyer Review
by 02/27/2017on
Being a first time car buyer (have always owned used) I was hesitant to approach any dealer because of the horror stories Ive heard from others. After I could no longer ignore the reality of needing a more reliable car because of work/personal commitments I began to research different brands / dealers in the area. After crunching some numbers as to what I could afford based on my needs / likes I narrowed my choices to either a Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu. I came upon Harbor Chevrolet after hearing about it from my mom (she heard someone from Harbor Chevrolet on Spanish radio) and I read about it through online reviews featured on Yelp. So on Presidents Day weekend I went to Harbor Chevrolet and requested to meet with a salesman to see some of the cars. I was introduced to Marc Jimenez. I let him know what I was in the market for and we walked around the dealer looking at the inventory they had. While my initial preference had been a Chevy Cruze I wasnt too open to it after viewing them in person (nothing against the car, but rather just personal tastes). However, the Chevy Malibu caught my attention and Marc showed me some of the different models they had and it turned out they had an LS in stock that was the make, model and color (velvet blue again personal tastes) that I had been viewing online. While it wasnt at the dealer (they had it at another area in Long Beach where they have additional inventory) Marc drove and brought it back for me to test drive. We went back to the office and he came with some numbers from the finance department, but they were outside what I had been looking for (i.e. the monthly payment and interest rate). He was open to hearing what I wanted and he came back with a new set of numbers, which were still not within my comfort zone, but he was okay with having the numbers run again. Third time around we reached an agreeable monthly/interest rate that was within my budgeted numbers. Throughout the process Marc answered all my questions while also putting me in touch with someone to discuss adding insurance on the car, but I decided to go with someone else (nothing negative, but I had my own person in mind to setup my insurance whose office is closer to home). While that was completed I met with the Finance Manager (I believe thats who it was) named Salvador. We went over each of the papers in detail that I was signing along with each of the numbers (would of taken less time had I not sat there and read/reread the contract for my own peace of mind). He was patient in answering each of my questions no matter how repetitive I may have sounded. He made a strong case for getting some of the added options especially as it relates to the added warranty, but I went with the standard factory bumper to bumper warranty of 35,000 or 3 years that comes with Chevrolet cars (it had to do with my own budget and not wanting to add the additional optional fees to the set numbers I had agreed to). Up to the individual whether they want the added options. I did include the GAP coverage that cost $895, but its a necessity in the event that the car is totaled and the insurance only covers a portion of the car while one is still paying it off (hopefully one never has to use it). After signing all the documents Marc was ready with the car (it was washed, full gas tank, showed me the owners manual, the warranty handbook and had the temporary registration). We went to the car and he helped me setup the OnStar account (3 month trial with its added features, but Chevy cars come with 5 years of basic OnStar that sends monthly diagnostic reports). Rather than being in a rush since the purchase had been finalized, Marc continued to patiently answer each of my questions from locating the parking break, the cars locking system, the spare tire, etc. No matter the question he was not condensing in answering anything no matter what I asked. The total process from beginning to end took around 6.5 hours (arrived at 12:45 am and drove off around 8:00 pm), but to be honest they were busy on the Saturday since it was a holiday weekend and I wasnt in any rush either since I wanted to make sure I was comfortable with the finance agreement and the car itself. The following week I received a call from the dealer to setup my 1 month pit stop to have the car checked out, which will be followed weeks later by its first scheduled maintenance (oil change, tire rotation). A dealer rep. in the service dept. had thought though that a factory recall had been issued on a part to have it changed, but we were able to verify that it didnt apply to my car VIN since it had been completed prior to me showing up to the dealer. Marc called a week later as well to check-in on how the car was running and again reiterated if I have any questions in the future to let him know. Two weeks into driving my Malibu I can say that Ive had no issues (I dont expect any either). Getting accustomed to the new ride is an experience (it has auto-stop and some other gadgets that Ive never had in any car Ive driven), but I like it. Overall I can say it was a good purchase and having an attentive salesman like Marc made it possible for me to be able to enjoy my Malibu. Plan to get great use out of it in the years to come.
NEW CAR!!!!!
by 02/25/2017on
Ryan Shusterman was welcoming. He had many options for me and was very helpful through out the process. I love my new car and will be going back when it is time for my next car.
Satisfaction guaranteed
by 02/01/2017on
Although buying a car is a long rigorous process Harbor Chevrolet was awesome. They were patient and helpful with making sure i left out with a car. They explained everything to me in depth about what i woukd be getting with the purchase of my new vehicle. I didnt feel as though they were just trying to make a sale. I would recommend them to anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle.
Great Service
by 01/30/2017on
Located the Truck I was looking for at Harbor Chevy. Great follow up from Andy Garcia. We finally Agreed on a great price for vehicle so purchase was finalized. Truck had a few flaws but Andy did an Awesome job fixing the issues. He always followed up with phone calls to make sure that we were not forgotten. I have dealt with many fleet managers and Andy is a top notch professional :)
Awesome dealer
by 01/14/2017on
Great people very helpful especially John Kallal he did right by us, by taking care of us even after we drove off the lot. This place really cares about its cutomers and John Kallal went the extra mile for myself and the family.
making buy on Express was very easy!
by 01/02/2017on
I had great opportunity to buy express from your gentlemen. His name George Lopez, I would recommend. He very helpful and for a national of Russia, he met my needs along with my son, we both had very impressive service. Thanks to you George. Harbor Chevy, keep this employee
