5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a Dodge Ram at a very fair price. Ask for Steve Fuller. Steve is very knowledgable and professional. He is the antithesis of the classical car salesman image. He worked very diligently to find me a car based on the criteria I provided him and he was flexible with scheduling an appointment. He was not pushy in any sense and actually has a knack for putting people at ease. There was no haggling or up-selling (they did offer some add-ons, but did not try to push me at all on the ones that I declined). Steve aims to be transparent in his dealings and did an excellent job at explaining Enterprise's approach to auto sales. He's also very personable and likable. One thing that is different (but not necessarily bad) is that the financing process can take a little longer, but the main reason for that is they pre-screen each and every bank that they work with on your case to ensure they get you the lowest-possible rate. Meanwhile, Steve kept my wife and I entertained with games and casual conversation and actually made the wait seem enjoyable. Enterprise has a great deal of respect and appreciation for their customers and it really shows. All in all, it was the best car-buying experience I've ever even heard about. Read more