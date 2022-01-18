Skip to main content
Circle Porsche

1850 Outer Traffic Cir, Long Beach, CA 90815
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Circle Porsche

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Never going back

by Sandra G on 01/18/2022

After 36 years of service, having owned 19 Porsches, I will never again return to Circle Porsche. The problem I had when I brought in my 2016 Cayenne was not fixed, and they let me drive out of that lot with the exact same problem. I had to return immediately and fight my way to get it taken care of. After trying to upsell me to a $2700 fix, I only needed a few hundred dollars of work to address my issue. I often feel it is because I am a female despite the fact that Ive been a racer with POC and 36 year member of PCA. I have never felt any sort of respect or consideration from senior staff members at Circle. There are many stories but ill end it there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2007 C2

by spechtbach on 01/07/2008

I ordered a 2007 Porsche.The salesman-Rainer Stiller helped me with the order and was very honest.He did not push options or a car in in stock.His opinions on ordering my car were very helpful.When my car arrived the person to whom I gave the check did not push things like Lojac or extended warranties.The price Rainer quoted was the price I paid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
