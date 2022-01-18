Circle Porsche
Customer Reviews of Circle Porsche
Never going back
by 01/18/2022on
After 36 years of service, having owned 19 Porsches, I will never again return to Circle Porsche. The problem I had when I brought in my 2016 Cayenne was not fixed, and they let me drive out of that lot with the exact same problem. I had to return immediately and fight my way to get it taken care of. After trying to upsell me to a $2700 fix, I only needed a few hundred dollars of work to address my issue. I often feel it is because I am a female despite the fact that Ive been a racer with POC and 36 year member of PCA. I have never felt any sort of respect or consideration from senior staff members at Circle. There are many stories but ill end it there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2007 C2
by 01/07/2008on
I ordered a 2007 Porsche.The salesman-Rainer Stiller helped me with the order and was very honest.He did not push options or a car in in stock.His opinions on ordering my car were very helpful.When my car arrived the person to whom I gave the check did not push things like Lojac or extended warranties.The price Rainer quoted was the price I paid.