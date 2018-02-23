Skip to main content
Worthington Ford

2950 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815
Today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Monday
8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Friday
8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Customer Reviews of Worthington Ford

7 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Aracely Ortiz

by Lattemimosa on 02/23/2018

Joe and Ron are awesome the best customer service you can’t ask for more.. I’m really greatful they help me get a car👍🏼👍🏼

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Happiness

by Bayshoregirl on 03/06/2017

The salesman was helpful and greeted me immediately. The finance guys were not too pushy and got me to a workable payment.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by Sergioh68 on 12/08/2016

Ron, Jon and Joe were awesome for the whole process. Kevin "Rambo" Gregory was also very instrumental in the whole process of me being there. Thank you Cal Worthington Ford. I am loving my F-150.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Edge

by sweetthing13 on 12/08/2016

Elias and Al were very helpful and friendly. Al called me 2 days after we bought the Edge to make sure the appointment we set up to have the Lojack installed we going to work for me. The guy came to my house which was a great time saver. Elias really worked with us to get us the best deal.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You Worthington Ford...

by Leonard36 on 11/24/2016

I would like to say Thank You to Mo and Joseph at Worthington Ford in Long Beach, CA. I got excellent customer service and I got an excellent deal on a new truck. I will definitely recommend friends and family to Worthington Ford in the future. Leonard Russo Jr.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worthington Ford is the BEST place ever to purchase a vehicle!

by bethkarate on 11/18/2016

You guys are the best! This is my 3rd car with you. We keep coming back because of the superb customer service from Joe M. in Finance and Sam. You always give us such a great deal and work with us and we truly appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts! I certainly recommend your place to all my friends.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!!

by Mzmeiacrow on 10/13/2016

I cant say it enough how pleasant and easy this experience was. The 2 men who worked with me made this so smooth.. I told several family members and friends if they ever buy a car to go to Worthington Ford...

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
