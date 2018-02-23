Worthington Ford
Customer Reviews of Worthington Ford
Aracely Ortiz
by 02/23/2018on
Joe and Ron are awesome the best customer service you can’t ask for more.. I’m really greatful they help me get a car👍🏼👍🏼
New Car Happiness
by 03/06/2017on
The salesman was helpful and greeted me immediately. The finance guys were not too pushy and got me to a workable payment.
Happy Customer
by 12/08/2016on
Ron, Jon and Joe were awesome for the whole process. Kevin "Rambo" Gregory was also very instrumental in the whole process of me being there. Thank you Cal Worthington Ford. I am loving my F-150.
2016 Edge
by 12/08/2016on
Elias and Al were very helpful and friendly. Al called me 2 days after we bought the Edge to make sure the appointment we set up to have the Lojack installed we going to work for me. The guy came to my house which was a great time saver. Elias really worked with us to get us the best deal.
Thank You Worthington Ford...
by 11/24/2016on
I would like to say Thank You to Mo and Joseph at Worthington Ford in Long Beach, CA. I got excellent customer service and I got an excellent deal on a new truck. I will definitely recommend friends and family to Worthington Ford in the future. Leonard Russo Jr.
Worthington Ford is the BEST place ever to purchase a vehicle!
by 11/18/2016on
You guys are the best! This is my 3rd car with you. We keep coming back because of the superb customer service from Joe M. in Finance and Sam. You always give us such a great deal and work with us and we truly appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts! I certainly recommend your place to all my friends.
Excellent!!
by 10/13/2016on
I cant say it enough how pleasant and easy this experience was. The 2 men who worked with me made this so smooth.. I told several family members and friends if they ever buy a car to go to Worthington Ford...
