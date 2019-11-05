Timmons Subaru
SELLER BEWARE
by 05/11/2019on
Timmons gave me a written quote to purchase my car for $1,975. They stated the quote was good for 7 days. They were very cordial. Five days later, I returned to sell my car. They refused to buy my car for the quote price, indicating that mechanical issues caused them to change their quote. When I asked what issues, they would not provide any specifics. They became very cold and told me they did not need my car and I could take their offer or walk away. Yikes. Naturally, I was not happy and told them so. They then kept me waiting 2.5 hours before the paperwork (2 pages) was ready to sign. They told me I had to wait in their waiting area or run the risk that it would take longer for the paperwork to be completed. I am a senior citizen and feel like this felt like they would easily take advantage of me. DO NOT DEAL WITH THIS OUTFIT. THEY ARE NOT ETHICAL.
Cynthia is the Best
by 01/10/2017on
Cynthia at Timmons was wonderful to work with. She made sure to answer all of questions and to get me a great deal. If you are wanting a Subaru, go and see her!
THIS DEALERSHIP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT COMBAT VETERANS!
by 01/03/2016on
Worst experience in my 25 plus years of serving our great country. THIS DEALERSHIP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT COMBAT VETERANS. Their website depicts treatment for HEROES (Military, Police, Fire, Education) At Timmons Subaru, we believe that the brave men and women who make a difference deserve just a little bit more. However, this is by far false advertising, the salesperson Mitch spoke to me in detail about the service to our country, and terrorism, giving me the impression he was going to go assist me the best he can in order to try and purchase and or lease a vehicle, yet we spoke once on the phone (31 Dec 15), he told me he would call me back and when I asked if the news was good or bad, he related good, yet, he never returned my call. I made an attempt to call him on 1 Jan 16, in regards to a vehicle, left a detailed message, and he never returned my call, nor an e-mail I sent. I then called and left a message to a sales manager named April, left her a detailed message as well, and never received a call back. I then called on 2 Jan 15, and asked to speak to a General Manager, the reception then asked me what department...I then paused for a moment, and repeated myself, she was lost, she told me a business manager would be in on Monday, I then paused again, shaking my head. I then asked how about a sales manager, she transferred me to an individual who did not give have a name listed on his recording machine, another detailed message left, and again no call back. I just do not understand as to why nobody returned my calls, or followed up with me in regards to the sale or lease of a vehicle, negative news should be treated the same as positive, communicated immediately. I highly do not recommend this dealership. After deploying and fighting for our country in two separate wars, the least someone could do is acknowledge me and return my calls.
Great buying experience!
by 05/04/2015on
I bought a 2015 Outback about a month ago and am very happy about it. Very solid SUV. I was able to get an appointment at night, 8pm. And was delayed 30 minutes due to another dealership. The salesperson (Russell) still waited for me and the car was clean and ready when we got there. I was even amazed that a finance manager was waiting also. I thought they would sell something and assume I would not get a car that night, but I was wrong. They were very pleasant, and patient with me. they never rushed me or anything that's why I would recommend this dealership and Russell (salesperson). After the deal was done (signed the paperwork for financing) and it was very late at night already, Russell still took his time in discussing all the parts, accessories, and functionalities of the car. I have already told my friends and family about it. Bottom line is I love the car, loved the purchase experience too.
2 Words "False Hopes"
by 02/16/2015on
I am appalled Timmons Subaru of Long Beach has a 4 star rating. All I have to say is DO YOUR RESEARCH BEFORE BUYING A CAR AT TIMMONS. I honestly believe Timmon's uses price gouging tactics. They list the used vehicles at a hyper inflated rate and try to rip you off. The dealer list one of the used vehicle for around $25,995 while TRUECar has that same vehicle brand new for $26,776. KBB has the used vehicle for Sell to a Private Party @ $23,747 and they want to sell me the used car for almost the same cost as the new one. Deal [non-permissible content removed]. I WOULD AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COST, and save your money and time for another dealer that will actually give you a real deal. It is a shame Timmons wants to be greedy, or we could have made a deal. I do not write reviews, but I was so disappointed at this place that other people need to be aware. They will say anything to get you in and give false hopes at the end. I wish I could add photos for proof of sources. If your curious the vehicle was for a Used Subaru Forester XT Premium and the figures are current numbers from TRUECar, KBB, and Timmons Site as of February 15, 2015.
Above and beyond expectations
by 06/15/2014on
This is actually my second review. I was so happy with our experience that I felt compelled to write directly to the dealership to express satisfaction. We were contacted by Russell C. after requesting a quote from the edmunds website. Russell was professional, knowledgeable, and went far beyond the call of duty to accommodate us. Throughout the whole process (which was lightening fast and easy) we felt important and well taken care of. I can't imagine a better experience. Wait...we could have been served champagne and strawberries....
Great Experience
by 04/14/2011on
After a long weekend of being jerked around by different dealerships, I was thrilled at the level of attention and service I received at Timmons Subaru in Long Beach. I got the car from Gary Colfack, who was such a joy to buy from. He answered all of my questions honestly, was kind and courteous, and made the entire experience (usually emotionally wraught) a real pleasure. I will definitely be recommending Gary and Timmons Subaru to anyone I know looking to buy a new car!
Great price, and sales people
by 02/21/2011on
My uncle and cousins had made all their Subaru and VW purchases from this dealership, so I stopped in to take a look since they were like 3 miles from my house. My salesperson Russell Csonka was very friendly and their wasn't that any pressure to buy from him. He and his manager Mitch Atkins gave me a very comparable price from the best online quote I got, and they even got me the color I wanted by swapping with anohter dealer. Hardly any haggling or hassling on the price. I went in the next day when the car came in, and everything was set. Price was what we had agreed upon, no hassles, just signed, and got my new car. Also with the great price, he threw in the floor mats as an added bonus. I also thought I would mention Cy since one of the reviewer kind of gave him a bad review. He was also very nice, and he did try to sell me a lot of options to add in, but that's just his job. That's just normal and comes with buying a new car. No big deal. Once I decided what I wanted he took care of it with no hassles.
WRX SUBY
by 10/14/2010on
Bought my 3rd WRX from Timmons last month. The WRX is a amazing car as any car lover knows. Cant beat the price for this type of performance. The staff at Timmons is great. I've worked with 2 different sales people and they both were knowledgeable. The service dept is awesome. Super easy in and out when I go for service. I like the straight to the point experience and thats what I got. So in short its a pretty cool place as far as car dealers go.
Watch out for "Slick" Cy
by 05/07/2010on
First of all if you read 2 of the reviews on here they seem pre fabricated if you ask me. listing how amazing every part of the experience was. I have a hard time believing it. Anyways I bought a new Subaru and a week after I bought it "slick" Cy calls me and tries to tell me I have to put more money down! He never mentioned anything until a week after I bought it. He's a slimy [violative content deleted] beware.
Great experience
by 04/13/2010on
Flawless. Simply flawless. I ordered a 2010 Subaru Outback through Mitch, the internet sales director and had the best experience ever. He gave us the absolute best deal in Southern California (I shopped everywhere) and he was so great to work with. Fast, honest, professional. Answered all my emails quickly (I'm still waiting to hear back from some dealerships.) The car arrived right on schedule and everything was as agreed. No last minute "surprises" or nonsense. It was what car buying should be. Easy. My husband and I totally had our dukes up going in there and wound up feeling silly for doing so because it was totally unnecessary. I know. Hard to believe. I highly recommend Mitch and hope I get to do business with him again in the future.
The VERY BEST
by 03/03/2010on
I can absolutely say that this was the best experience that I have had at a dealership. Let me tell you they have the best internet sales department in California. I went to Edmunds.com and submitted my price quote. For the car I wanted, a WRX premium edition, they definitely gave me the best price and experience. I really tried to use their quote to compete with every other dealer and could not find a better price anywhere, from LA, to Palm Springs, to San Diego, and to Ventura. Mitch, the internet sales manager, was really straight forward with me about everything, which I didn't realize until I wasted my time traveling everywhere. Try it for yourself, find the specific car that you want, submit your price quote on Edmunds to as many dealers as possible, and just sit back and relax. They will all get back to you, by email, and give you their best price. Mitch, will most definitely take care of you. FYI: No I don't work for the dealer.
Like the car, hate the dealership
by 08/30/2009on
They lied about inventory, OTD prices, APR and services. I asked for OTD over email and this dealer gave me lowest price but when I got there they added 1000 for some insurance coverage which I did not want. They said they have plenty inventories but when I went, there was only one car. I estimated my monthly payment will be around 400 before I went to the dealer but their estimate came out to be 500. I asked why and they added extended warranty/high APR. (6.9% for 60 month, even though Subaru had 3.9% promo and my credit is over 750) Now it's been over 4 month I still hven't receive my license plate yet, but no call. I went to DMV and found out that the dealer hasn't finished paper work. I called the dealer twice and left message but no call. If you have to buy a car from them, make sure you get WRITTEN DOCUMENT for EVERYTHING in VERY DETAIL.