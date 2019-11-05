1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst experience in my 25 plus years of serving our great country. THIS DEALERSHIP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT COMBAT VETERANS. Their website depicts treatment for HEROES (Military, Police, Fire, Education) At Timmons Subaru, we believe that the brave men and women who make a difference deserve just a little bit more. However, this is by far false advertising, the salesperson Mitch spoke to me in detail about the service to our country, and terrorism, giving me the impression he was going to go assist me the best he can in order to try and purchase and or lease a vehicle, yet we spoke once on the phone (31 Dec 15), he told me he would call me back and when I asked if the news was good or bad, he related good, yet, he never returned my call. I made an attempt to call him on 1 Jan 16, in regards to a vehicle, left a detailed message, and he never returned my call, nor an e-mail I sent. I then called and left a message to a sales manager named April, left her a detailed message as well, and never received a call back. I then called on 2 Jan 15, and asked to speak to a General Manager, the reception then asked me what department...I then paused for a moment, and repeated myself, she was lost, she told me a business manager would be in on Monday, I then paused again, shaking my head. I then asked how about a sales manager, she transferred me to an individual who did not give have a name listed on his recording machine, another detailed message left, and again no call back. I just do not understand as to why nobody returned my calls, or followed up with me in regards to the sale or lease of a vehicle, negative news should be treated the same as positive, communicated immediately. I highly do not recommend this dealership. After deploying and fighting for our country in two separate wars, the least someone could do is acknowledge me and return my calls. Read more