Enterprise Car Sales - Long Beach Review
by 08/30/2017on
Enterprise Car Sales in Long Beach was highly helpful! I am a student with limited employment and a limited credit line, as well as not having a cosigner and they were still able to get me financed! Not many dealers were able to do that. I also was moving from differnet states and so there were alot of loopholes to get through and Enterprise Car Sales helped me navigate all of that. Lastly, the staff were all nice and professional. Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Purchase
by 04/28/2016on
The purchase of our car was so easy, no haggling and everyone we dealt with was professional and nice. Would definitely consider using them again.
great services
by 04/14/2016on
The whole experience was awesome. The sales department was very patient, courteous and made sure I was happy With my choice.
Excellent Deal, OUTSTANDING Service
by 04/11/2016on
I bought a Dodge Ram at a very fair price. Ask for Steve Fuller. Steve is very knowledgable and professional. He is the antithesis of the classical car salesman image. He worked very diligently to find me a car based on the criteria I provided him and he was flexible with scheduling an appointment. He was not pushy in any sense and actually has a knack for putting people at ease. There was no haggling or up-selling (they did offer some add-ons, but did not try to push me at all on the ones that I declined). Steve aims to be transparent in his dealings and did an excellent job at explaining Enterprise's approach to auto sales. He's also very personable and likable. One thing that is different (but not necessarily bad) is that the financing process can take a little longer, but the main reason for that is they pre-screen each and every bank that they work with on your case to ensure they get you the lowest-possible rate. Meanwhile, Steve kept my wife and I entertained with games and casual conversation and actually made the wait seem enjoyable. Enterprise has a great deal of respect and appreciation for their customers and it really shows. All in all, it was the best car-buying experience I've ever even heard about.
