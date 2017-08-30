Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Long Beach

3384 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Long Beach

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise Car Sales - Long Beach Review

by landonkatie on 08/30/2017

Enterprise Car Sales in Long Beach was highly helpful! I am a student with limited employment and a limited credit line, as well as not having a cosigner and they were still able to get me financed! Not many dealers were able to do that. I also was moving from differnet states and so there were alot of loopholes to get through and Enterprise Car Sales helped me navigate all of that. Lastly, the staff were all nice and professional. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Purchase

by EllenJC on 04/28/2016

The purchase of our car was so easy, no haggling and everyone we dealt with was professional and nice. Would definitely consider using them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great services

by 1kiesha on 04/14/2016

The whole experience was awesome. The sales department was very patient, courteous and made sure I was happy With my choice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Deal, OUTSTANDING Service

by RyanSchaaf on 04/11/2016

I bought a Dodge Ram at a very fair price. Ask for Steve Fuller. Steve is very knowledgable and professional. He is the antithesis of the classical car salesman image. He worked very diligently to find me a car based on the criteria I provided him and he was flexible with scheduling an appointment. He was not pushy in any sense and actually has a knack for putting people at ease. There was no haggling or up-selling (they did offer some add-ons, but did not try to push me at all on the ones that I declined). Steve aims to be transparent in his dealings and did an excellent job at explaining Enterprise's approach to auto sales. He's also very personable and likable. One thing that is different (but not necessarily bad) is that the financing process can take a little longer, but the main reason for that is they pre-screen each and every bank that they work with on your case to ensure they get you the lowest-possible rate. Meanwhile, Steve kept my wife and I entertained with games and casual conversation and actually made the wait seem enjoyable. Enterprise has a great deal of respect and appreciation for their customers and it really shows. All in all, it was the best car-buying experience I've ever even heard about.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
