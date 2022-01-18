1 out of 5 stars service Rating

After 36 years of service, having owned 19 Porsches, I will never again return to Circle Porsche. The problem I had when I brought in my 2016 Cayenne was not fixed, and they let me drive out of that lot with the exact same problem. I had to return immediately and fight my way to get it taken care of. After trying to upsell me to a $2700 fix, I only needed a few hundred dollars of work to address my issue. I often feel it is because I am a female despite the fact that Ive been a racer with POC and 36 year member of PCA. I have never felt any sort of respect or consideration from senior staff members at Circle. There are many stories but ill end it there. Read more