Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Circle Porsche

Circle Porsche

Visit dealer’s website 
1850 Outer Traffic Cir, Long Beach, CA 90815
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Circle Porsche

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Never going back

by Sandra G on 01/18/2022

After 36 years of service, having owned 19 Porsches, I will never again return to Circle Porsche. The problem I had when I brought in my 2016 Cayenne was not fixed, and they let me drive out of that lot with the exact same problem. I had to return immediately and fight my way to get it taken care of. After trying to upsell me to a $2700 fix, I only needed a few hundred dollars of work to address my issue. I often feel it is because I am a female despite the fact that Ive been a racer with POC and 36 year member of PCA. I have never felt any sort of respect or consideration from senior staff members at Circle. There are many stories but ill end it there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2007 C2

by spechtbach on 01/07/2008

I ordered a 2007 Porsche.The salesman-Rainer Stiller helped me with the order and was very honest.He did not push options or a car in in stock.His opinions on ordering my car were very helpful.When my car arrived the person to whom I gave the check did not push things like Lojac or extended warranties.The price Rainer quoted was the price I paid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
27 cars in stock
0 new11 used16 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes