Shady shady shady
Absolutely terrible experience here. Got a quote online for a vehicle. Great quote. Ready to buy it! Called to confirm the vehicle was in stock and set an appointment time. Left work early and drove 2.5 hours up from San Diego in rush to get the car. Mind you, I’m 7 months pregnant. I arrive. The car is not there. I repeat, the car I’ve called to confirm is there and set an appointment time to buy is not there at all. Might be there sometime next week or the week after. They aren’t sure when. Girl I spoke with doesn’t work on site. Fine, but why lie and put the car online if you don’t have it at all. Oh yeah; that great price? Price quoted online doesn’t include $3,500 of dealer up charges on the car. Some dumb “protectant” and a “security system.” Out of the 10 dealers I’ve visited over the last week none had these [non-permissible content removed] things. Not cool. But fine, I’ll contract to buy the car even before it gets here. I’ll drive the 4-5 hours again. But I asked if they can leave off the weird dealer upgrades since they are added by the dealer and they car isn’t here yet. No they can’t. But they can knock off $500 so I’m only being charged $3,000 of BS dealer up charges. So gross. Who runs a business like this? I got the feeling on straight up being scammed and left. Wasted 5 hours and half a tank of gas. What trash.
Bait and switch tactics, stay away.
Requested a TrueCar quote, received a favorable one. Confirmed on the phone that the quote was good and they'd stand by it. Drove three hours to pick up the vehicle. Wife confirmed with sales rep that price was good. Started purchase process: Spreen attempted to charge MSRP plus ~$4,000 in unwanted dealer add ons. I had to pull out the offer they sent me. They claimed that they didn't have to honor the TrueCar when it came to dealer accessories. We left. Manager said, "no hard feelings," as we did. Very hard feelings. Deceptive trade practice, both my wife and I took a full day off of work, drove three hours (one way, another three hours back) plus the wasted hour at the dealership. Absolute waste of time and energy. Here's the thing: then you send multiple emails saying "offer" and provide a price, that is your offer. I was set to accept it and Spreen changed it. I strongly suggest buyers look elsewhere.
Regret buying from their
Pls go somewhere else felt like I been took advantage of. After buying the car I went to try and buy parts n wanted installed couldn't get any were so left n went shopping online for the part it was 50 bucks cheaper everywhere else n they said install charge is 150... I put the part in myself n it was only unscrewing some Philips not hard at all.
Steer Clear
This is the first time i have ever taken a moment to right a yelp review. I am livid. After emailing back and forth with the Spreen internet sales department and being provided a price for a 2019 Honda Fit Sport, I made an appointment to go get firm pricing and make a decision about purchasing the vehicle from them. The day before, I was informed that the vehicle was in transit, and wouldn't be available for a few days to a few weeks. I was assured that if I drove to Loma Linda from Long Beach, I would be able to receive a firm price and purchase the vehicle if the deal was acceptable. After a 90 minute drive, I met with a very nice young lady, who took information from me, and said she would be right back after talking to the manager. She returned a short time later, and informed me that unless I allowed them to run my credit, they would not give me an exact price, only an"estimate." Mind you, they were well aware that I already had my own financing. I told her that was not acceptable to me. She said ok i understand, let me go talk to the manager again. Five minutes later, a young man sat down and explained he was a "floor manager", and that they were unwilling to give me an exact price unless I allowed them to run my credit. He said it was to protect the dealership if I left with the car. I reminded him that the car was "in transit" and I couldn't leave with the vehicle if I tried. He said well we won't give you an exact price without it. I have purchased many vehicles from different dealerships over the years, and have never once been told I had to have my credit run to get the exact price of the vehicle I wanted to purchase. I'm not sure what is going on at Spreen Honda, but now reading the other reviews, it is clear they attempt to lock you in, then present you with a closing bill that includes many extras. Steer clear.
Want to get screwed, drop by this dealership
DO NOT BUY from this dishonest dealership! You have been warnned. Here’s my experience with this particular dealership: I’d shopping online for a 2018 Clarity Plug-in due to the fuel cell model been waiting too long. Came across this dealership online and saw they have one silver color Clarity thus, submitted a online quote request on the price. Got the email repsonded and the quote provide on the email. It seems quite competetive price compared to other dealership been quoted. So, I responded that I will picking up the car on Saturday. Did asked if the car are the price as specified on the email, if it wasn’t then I won’t go to the dealership since it’s not a short driver from my home to this place. Was assured that it will be that price. On Saturday, drove all the way from Los Angeles to this location to pick up the car. I’d asked for the person that had the appointment but the guy met me at the door said the person dealed with me are internet sales and I have to work with him on getting the car. I said fine. Since I’m here just for picking up the car, doesn’t matter which sales work with. The guy asked a few question about the appointment and then told me he going to pull up the car up front and ask me to take a look. I complied and look over the car and test drove it. Everything as expected. So, I said I’ll take the car. While I’m walking inside the sales told me that he need to re-park the car and wait for him inside. At that moment, I’m already curious, why he need to drive the car back to the back of the building. Anyway, didn’t care about it. After he came back and we seat down and start talking about getting the car. He printed out the emal I’d dealed with the internet sales and pointed it to me, that’s the price been quoted and minus the military and college discount since I’m not applicable. Price will be include the tax and the license fee. I said that’s fine. I wasn’t the first time to purchase car and just took delivery a Ridgeline pickup few hours earlier from another dealership. After that, things going down hills. He ask, have you read the disclaimer (fine print)? I said I haven’t. He then said, ok, let me tell you that in order for you to get the car, you will need to finance through them to get the discount. I said, ok. I’m looking to finance it anyway. Then he said, there are dealer accessories installed in the car that will charge you additional prices. I said what’s been installed? Can I take a car without the accessories been added? He said no, the accessories included paint protection, car alarm, ect…。In my mind, I already said that’s “BS”. Everybody know that in this modern age, car with wireless entry already installed with alarm from the factory. Paint protection was also from factory, even the fabric protection so call installed can be spray on it with a couple dollar sprayer from part store. I then asked, how much I have to paid to get the car. I was shock what I hear it. He said, you will need to pay $33800. The car MSRP is $34200. My mind in that moment almost yelling at “WTF”. You must be nuts. I’m in year 2019 and purchasing a 2018 car you are asking me to pay almost MSRP while other dealership only wanted around $31000 for the same car! I declined and told him, I’m only willing to pay additional $425 on top of whatever been quoted on the email or I’m walk out the door. This sales told me, the manager are not willing to negotiate on the price. So, I walked out the dealership empty handed. I was really pissed. I don’t mind if you don’t want to sell the car to me as you have the right to refuse to service any customer, but you shouldn’t be get me to drive this far to the dealership and told me you have the “fine print” that’s not disclose the amount ahead. I’d quoted from other dealership as well, they do mentioned to include and listed on the price for the accessories on the quoted price certificate. This dealership just want to give you a lower price and lure you in and have you read the fine print and patch whatever price they want on top of the quote price. This pratice is ready reached the new low. No wonder the sales from the Ridgeline I took deliver warned me that SPREEN HONDA tried to screw customers and be careful when go there. I should have listen to him and not even bother to come to this dealership. Perhaps they think I’m a stupid Asian got lot of money they can squeeze out. Looks like I have to tell the story about this dealership amount the asian community, friends and families.
Buyers be aware
This dealer does gave you one of the lowest price, but that's when nightmares begin, the internet manager gave you a internet best price certificate, what they did not tell you was they're only honor this price when you also purchase somethings you don't want, like paint protection plan, wheel locks, it's tacked on another $2000. I spent 4 hours (including driving) of my time, for a very bitter taste in my mouth. I should have taken a higher price quote with no hassle. good luck my fellow buyers.
Worst Car Dealer ever to buy a new car from
This is the 5th car I have purchased in my life and by far the worst car dealer I have ever come across. I purchased the Honda Civic EX-CVT from on 05/25/2018 at the emailed quote price after sitting down with Mr. Tom Mac for about 3 hours. The quote was sent by Spreen Honda after I signed up with TrueCar.com. I thought I got a good deal but I was screwed over by the senior sales manager, Brandon Shaw by loading some unnecessary extra add ons before I was ready to sign the paperwork as follows 1. Security System for $1295 2. Appearance Protection (Paint Protection) Plan for $995 3. Expensive Wheel Locks for $125 (should have been charged as quoted $56 on Honda Website) 4. Honda Care for $650 I asked for Honda Care but I did not ask for the Security System, Appearance Protection and Wheel Locks. These options were pushed down my throat even when I did not ask for them. The sales manager Brandon Shaw mentioned that I could not buy any car without these options. When I reviewed The Car Sticker Price closely later, I found out that this car comes with a standard security system as mentioned on the sticker. So why did the sales manager Brandon Shaw take advantage of me by charging me $1295 for a security system which was part of standard package. Why was I charged $995.00 for Appearance Protection (Paint Protection) Package when I asked Mr. Tom Mac (salesman) & Brandon Shaw (sales manager) to show me cars without a Paint Protection package so I could compare them before making a purchase decision? They mentioned that all cars at this dealership have Paint Protection Package which they provide and not the Honda Company. So I had to forcefully buy this option and I was not given a choice. Eventually I emailed Honda Company about my concerns and they replied as follows Dear Steve , Thank you for contacting Honda Automobile Customer Service. We are sorry to hear that you were sold services that you did not need. It is important to keep in mind that all dealerships are independently owned and operated. Because all dealers are independently owned and operated, they are responsible for any representations made about products and services sold in their facilities or by their staff. Honda only works with Honda Care regarding vehicle service contracts. Honda Care does not provide any paint protection programs. We do not recommend modifying the vehicle in any manner including the installation of an after market alarm system. We would recommend that you discuss these concerns with the sales manager if you have not already. Please respond with the name of the dealership where you purchased the vehicle so that we may file a complaint on your behalf. Kind regards, Honda Automobile Customer Service Case # XXXXXXX I contacted Spreen Honda to resolve this issue and they were not willing to resolve it and explained to me that I got a very good deal, after screwing me over this deal. Finally I have filed complaints with California State Attorney General and FTC. These Government Agencies only take action when enough people have filed complaints against the dealer.
The price goes up when you go in!
I will start by stating that the gentleman assisting me is named Ishmael and he was great, no issues with him. I got a price quote online for a vehicle and was told that the car is there. I went in to discuss price, complete a credit application, this and that. Sales guy tells me that the car is on order from the factory and should arrive by the end of the month, I am totally fine with that my goal was price. So here is where the story gets good, the price went up on me! Reason that the salesman stated is the factory adds on a paint protection ($995), wheel locks (I forgot the charge), and 3M door edge guards ($300), total cost of additional equipment was $1800. I asked him to not add any additional stuff to the car since it is arriving from the factory and I am not interested in the dealership add ons. The sales guy stated it "came this way" (yeah sure). He started the best price is what I got online plus the addons (after running to the manager at the sales tower). Long story short, sales guy was just doing his job, management plays the typical games of dealerships, they quote you an online price and promose there will be additional savings if you come in. I did not buy the vehicle and would not recommend this dealership to anyone shopping for a Honda.
Worst Dealership Ever!!!! Dont trust Taelor!!
Save yourself the time and the money and avoid this dealership at all costs! They use every shady sales tactic known to man to get you inside the dealership. Once you are in they lie lie lie to get you to sign. Also, don't get your hopes up with truecar prices because it is likely they will disregard any fair price for the car. Taelor, the online sales rep is the worst of them all! She promises to have the car, promises to be there, promises to give you a good deal and at the end of the day all you manage to do is waste a day and get a hard inquiry in your credit report.
Bait with low price, $3500 dealer add on's to every car.
The email you will receive from their internet sales team will say: "Many dealerships will give you a very low unrealistic price, only for them to increase it later on! We do not play games at Spreen Honda." Unfortunately that is exactly what Spreen Honda does, they quote you an unrealistic low price, and then they play games with you when you come in. I wanted so much to have that "no games" experience as I HATE haggling, I just want a fair quoted price. They add an $1,800 "security package" and $1,400 "appearance protection package" too all of their cars on the lot. This is what was told to me by one of the sales managers named John. These are used as leverage to make up their low ball offer they get you in the door with (if you go through TrueCar, costco, USAA, etc.) The security package is a $30 shock sensor added to the factory alarm and it "comes with" theft protection insurance, if your car is stolen and deemed a total loss they'll pay you the difference of your insurance payout up to MRSP of a new vehicle. So basically they are making you purchase *absurdly* marked up insurance by adding a $30 piece to the vehicle that they will tell you they cannot or will not remove ("It is already on the vehicle sir"). The appearance protection package is the same story, armor all leather protectant (or scotch guard spray on fabric), and a wax on your paint, and you guessed it, it "comes with" a service that will get out any stain inside, or remove any blemished outside (caused by normal use). The product is "already added to the vehicle, and no sir we cannot and will not take it off." I'm sad to say that "it is already added to the vehicle" for the protection package was a lie in my experience. After I purchased the car they had put the greasy armor all all over the interior of the vehicle. They told me that they "re-apply" it at purchase, but I had just test drove the same exact car the day before, it had not been on the lot more than a week according to the sales manager, and it did NOT have any armor all product applied to it. Along the entire process I kept asking for these items to be removed stating I did not want them. They discounted them, slightly, and I finally caved (and I feel very ashamed for doing so). Lastly, if you come in from TrueCar, USAA, or Costco, you can forget dealing with a non-pressure internet sales or fleet manager, they will funnel you in through their normal pushy sales channel just as if you had walked in the front door. The front sales personnel are not aware of any conversations or quotes you will receive before you get there. Don't make the mistake like I did and purchase unnecessary items you don't even want, my previous car had been totaled and I needed it replaced asap, but I should have just paid for a rental and gone to a different dealer. Save yourself some stress, PLEASE, and do not go to spreen.
Great experience
I went to spreen Honda and was help by Gabriel Marquez. He was very helpful and answer all my questions. Would recommend getting a car here.
what a bad experience
I just had a very bad experience with "spreen Honda" based on the certified offer I got via email; I was approached by their customer service representative by the name " Cecilia Madrigal" . More than three times I asked her the price I had been offered not only true but also she added the destination fee of $900 plus 10% of license and registration. More than two times she( Cecilia) sent me the estimated "out of the door" price to be $37457.20. Today I received an email from Cecilia telling me that the color of the car; I requested is in their stock that I need to come over and start the buying process. As soon as I got in to spreen Honda; I requested for Cecilia; a female sale representative approached ( by the name Liz told me that Cecilia deals only the Internet sale service . Liz could help me on the deal I received from Cecilia; I gave her the offer I received from Cecilia and Liz right away started processing my driving license ; social security other important info. for credit report; then I was approached by another skinny sale rep. That really tried to cheat me and also commit fraud . After we agreed with the "out of the door" sale price( including tax and license fee)he asked if In order to lower the monthly payment ; if I can make some down payment. I consented to make down payment of $5000 ( to lower my monthly payment) . After Spreen Honda made me sign all the loan documents with amount of $37,648 ; I was asked to make the down payment of of the $ 5000. Before I wrote the check I asked the sale rep. ( by the name " Jimmy" if the 5000 is part of the $37648. He started sweating and later claimed that I agreed to buy the car with the "skinny" rep. With an amount of $ 42, 648.00. I was shocked and flabbergasted! This is nothing but sheer deceiving and fraud. Without any discussion I requested all my signatures and pertinent personal information to be discarded and exit the building right of way. I will not sit down from raising this issues to consumer services. What a bad experience! Amare Tsegie
Honda Pilot 2016
My wife and I went into Spreen Honda yesterday to pick up a Pilot. My wife was promised in several e-mails a price quote that influenced our decision to go in and finalize our vehicle purchase. My wife even asked two people if we could pay 15k in cashiers check and put the remaining amount on credit card. She was told by two separate people that this arrangement would be fine. We went into the dealership and were told that it would be an additional $500 to charge the remaining amount on the credit card. On top of that the salespeople that we were dealing with had no idea of the price quotes that my wife had received from Andrew. It was a huge mess trying to sort out who had promised what and deciphering the truth from the sales staff involved with our transaction. We ended up taking a test drive of the White and Black Pilot LX, but I was so upset by that time I did not want to make a decision on the vehicle. I sensed a feeling of reluctance on our salesman's part to help us find the right vehicle. My wife and I did not like the way that the white Pilot drove and asked him if there were any other vehicles that we could test drive. His initial answer was no and then when we persisted in our request he reluctantly went back into the dealership to check the inventory. We had to get Andrew involved and he brought out his paper of inventory of LX and EX Pilots that you had in stock. We have purchased two cars from Spreen Honda and never had an experience quite like this one. I understand you have a high turnover rate in employees, but that is not an excuse to be dishonest to people just to get them into the dealership in hopes that a sales person can close a deal.
Gary Edwards Sr.
I had the BEST car buying experience thanks to Jayla Kompelien when my wife an I first walked thru the door she greeted us very professionally an without hesitation ask if we wanted to test drive a car. I test drove the Honda Accord Sport with Jayla explaining every detail of the car before we returned back from the test drive I knew I was going to buy the Accord. You guy's need to hire more sales people like Jayla or have her train new hires, just a thought. Very satisfied with the my new 2015 Honda Accord Sport....Thanks Jayla :).....Gary :).....
Very satisfied
I have yet to meet sales people who truly know the cars that they are selling. But I think Marina did a pretty good job answering my questions. I asked the price of this Ford Fusion and she looked it up right away while we were standing next to the car. It was a good price by the way. We drove a couple cars and were happy with the one. There was a glitch with that price later(almost $4000.)but they stuck with the original price and discounted the 2 extras we wanted. Also Pete in financing was great. Way to go Marina.
Scam!
This dealership uses its false email pricing to lure customers in by constantly stating they don't quote final out the door prices over the phone to "supposedly" protect the customer, but in reality it's to get you to the dealership under false advertising and then sell u something else because the car u wanted "just sold in the hour". It's a complete scam they are running here with so many uneducated incompetent stages of employees. I was in the market for a Honda Accord hybrid base model. They sent me an email with a ridiculously low price. Fine print said quote did not included destination charges or dealer installed add ons. I asked the rep on the phone Kendra to give me the numbers over the phone since the dealership was 2 hours away. She insisted it was their policy not to give numbers over the phone. The quote being almost 4k less then all other dealers I couldnt let the deal pass so I went to the dealership. I filled out the finance application online on my drive. Called Kendra an hour out that I was on the way. She stated that my application was approved and I should come on down. When I get there I'm told Kendra is just a phone operator and the other who is going to help me is Lara, who doesn't even ask me what car I am here to see just asks what color I want. Which I thought was a stupid question since they only had one available. She comes back after walking around the parking lot pretending to look for the car to tell me "that the car was sold in the morning". I got upset and said why was Kendra selling me a car only and hour ago if the car was sold in the morning. She then runs to her manager and returns 15 minutes later to tell me "no the car was actually sold an hour ago". Needless to say she starts pitching me another car. A 10k more car. And then she said she would try and get a car from Another dealer when I said that's the only make and model I wanted but she knew she couldnt get that car from another dealer at the ridiculous price the dealership quoted me and so She now was stuck and couldn't deliver on the fake price quote and that's when every time I asked a question she ran to the manager and made me Wait 20 mins for an answer. Finally she told me that I might as well go to the other dealers in Southern California to get the car i wanted since I already knew which ones had the same car. Like don't u think I would have gladly done that... Except every dealer I showed their quote to said there was no way they could Match that price because they would loose about 4k for that deal. Lara was [non-permissible content removed] and started getting frustrated because I was more informed than her. After wasting 6 hours of my life these people could careless that they got caught scandalously. This whole dealership is a fraud and Honda should be ashamed having these people represent them. I will report this to BBB since these kinds of nasty tactics are no longer they way to do business. And don't fall for their pitch about this being a no commission dealership and that's why the sales people aren't pushing... The truth is they have [non-permissible content removed] on their front lines probably making minimum wage and they just don't wanna hire qualified educated people for this job and that's why they can't pay commissions. These people don't know a single thing about the cars... Just ask a question u will See them run to the manager for the answer. It's really a shame!
super, sales person
Bought a HRV 2016 from Jessica Ortiz 3 weeks ago live my new car. Jessica met my every concern and drove me and my blind diabetic dog home so he was able to get his dinner and shot on time. Always made sure he gad water and didn't need anything she us a great asset to Speeen honda appreciate her knowledge and friendliness.
worst customer service ever!
I received a promotional in the mail, called scheduled an appointment, they did all my paperwork, was approved, I signed all the paperwork (11 times) they told me on Sunday they would call me on Monday to pickup car. Monday I wait all day, then they finally call me back & told me they had to have the director of sales check my loan....mind you at this time they had my checks, my registration for my trade in & proof of insurance, finally they called & told me they had a great new loan for me, I went in excited thinking Wow better then the loan I already had signed for.....No it was'nt! .....so I told Vu thank for your time....but he said I'll keep working on the loan, well now it's Friday & still have not heard from them, I call & ask to speak to my sales person & to tell that I want to pick up my registration & proof insurance & 2 checks & calls back tells me will mail it to you...now this is Friday, I call back & tell him no .... I'll drive over & pick them up, I finall get there Sunday & they say your registatration is in the business office & they won't be in till Monday, & yes I was irrate because I told him I would pick them up ( I work 24 hours taking care of quadriplegic) so its hard for me to get away....meanwhile I've called & called managers,business office ( which they told they never had in there office) sales person,Derek,Tony Lopez, not one person has ever had the courtesy to return my calls... now tomorrow Sunday will be exactly 2 weeks....& I just want to cry because how badly I've been treated by Spreen Honda!
New Concept
Honda has a new concept - no comissions. What a pleasent experience, no pressure. Our salesman was through & patient explaining all details about the car & answering all questions. I would be happy to work with him & the other Spreen employees again.
2015 Honda Civic EXL with Navi
I would definitely come back to this dealership to buy from Vu Tonthat again, he was straight forward and honest with us right from the start. 5 stars all the way!! He was referred to us from a friend who bought the same vehicle and was very happy, we are now very glad to now have this new connection.
Best car buying experience yet!!
My husband and I purchased a used 2010 Honda civic, our sales person was Vu Ton-that. He was so helpful and so considerate of our wants and needs. He was very patient with us and just went above and beyond for mky husband and I. There was absolutely no pressure in getting us into a car we couldnt afford, no pressure at all. We had an awesome finance guy, Ryan Peña. He worked the numbers and got us a great rate and great price with added bonuses. Such a great experience. I loooove my car!!
