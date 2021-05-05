1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT BUY from this dishonest dealership! You have been warnned. Here’s my experience with this particular dealership: I’d shopping online for a 2018 Clarity Plug-in due to the fuel cell model been waiting too long. Came across this dealership online and saw they have one silver color Clarity thus, submitted a online quote request on the price. Got the email repsonded and the quote provide on the email. It seems quite competetive price compared to other dealership been quoted. So, I responded that I will picking up the car on Saturday. Did asked if the car are the price as specified on the email, if it wasn’t then I won’t go to the dealership since it’s not a short driver from my home to this place. Was assured that it will be that price. On Saturday, drove all the way from Los Angeles to this location to pick up the car. I’d asked for the person that had the appointment but the guy met me at the door said the person dealed with me are internet sales and I have to work with him on getting the car. I said fine. Since I’m here just for picking up the car, doesn’t matter which sales work with. The guy asked a few question about the appointment and then told me he going to pull up the car up front and ask me to take a look. I complied and look over the car and test drove it. Everything as expected. So, I said I’ll take the car. While I’m walking inside the sales told me that he need to re-park the car and wait for him inside. At that moment, I’m already curious, why he need to drive the car back to the back of the building. Anyway, didn’t care about it. After he came back and we seat down and start talking about getting the car. He printed out the emal I’d dealed with the internet sales and pointed it to me, that’s the price been quoted and minus the military and college discount since I’m not applicable. Price will be include the tax and the license fee. I said that’s fine. I wasn’t the first time to purchase car and just took delivery a Ridgeline pickup few hours earlier from another dealership. After that, things going down hills. He ask, have you read the disclaimer (fine print)? I said I haven’t. He then said, ok, let me tell you that in order for you to get the car, you will need to finance through them to get the discount. I said, ok. I’m looking to finance it anyway. Then he said, there are dealer accessories installed in the car that will charge you additional prices. I said what’s been installed? Can I take a car without the accessories been added? He said no, the accessories included paint protection, car alarm, ect…。In my mind, I already said that’s “BS”. Everybody know that in this modern age, car with wireless entry already installed with alarm from the factory. Paint protection was also from factory, even the fabric protection so call installed can be spray on it with a couple dollar sprayer from part store. I then asked, how much I have to paid to get the car. I was shock what I hear it. He said, you will need to pay $33800. The car MSRP is $34200. My mind in that moment almost yelling at “WTF”. You must be nuts. I’m in year 2019 and purchasing a 2018 car you are asking me to pay almost MSRP while other dealership only wanted around $31000 for the same car! I declined and told him, I’m only willing to pay additional $425 on top of whatever been quoted on the email or I’m walk out the door. This sales told me, the manager are not willing to negotiate on the price. So, I walked out the dealership empty handed. I was really pissed. I don’t mind if you don’t want to sell the car to me as you have the right to refuse to service any customer, but you shouldn’t be get me to drive this far to the dealership and told me you have the “fine print” that’s not disclose the amount ahead. I’d quoted from other dealership as well, they do mentioned to include and listed on the price for the accessories on the quoted price certificate. This dealership just want to give you a lower price and lure you in and have you read the fine print and patch whatever price they want on top of the quote price. This pratice is ready reached the new low. No wonder the sales from the Ridgeline I took deliver warned me that SPREEN HONDA tried to screw customers and be careful when go there. I should have listen to him and not even bother to come to this dealership. Perhaps they think I’m a stupid Asian got lot of money they can squeeze out. Looks like I have to tell the story about this dealership amount the asian community, friends and families. Read more