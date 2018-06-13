Hyundai Inland Empire
Outstanding Transaction
by 06/13/2018on
Very pleasant and exceptional salespeople to deal with. Jason is a great person to deal with, and Cindy in finance was very professional and very efficient.
Happy Customer
by 05/25/2018on
I was very satisfied with my experience at Hyundai. Car dealer Don was great! Very patient with me and did all he could to make my purchase fast and easy.
Hyundai Tucson
by 05/10/2018on
Lawrence was relaxed, relatable, straightforward, and knowledgeable. He understood what we wanted, didn't try to move us onto another vehicle, and offered an extended warranty that fit our driving profile. Everyone in the dealership was warm and welcoming. The manager worked hard to get the trade-in value we needed on my car. The entire experience was actually pleasant.
Excellent Service
by 04/14/2018on
Overall the service was great and the employees made me feel utterly important and were able to help me find what type of car I was looking for.
Lamar is Amazing!!
by 04/08/2018on
Once again, we are thrilled with the warm and helpful manner of our salesperson at Hyundai IE. We commend Lamar for the way he listened and was genuinely concerned with our satisfaction and comfort. We were less impressed with the finance officers scripted approach and lack of concern.
Hyundai Ionic Hybrid
by 03/16/2018on
Lawrence(the salesman) was very personable and very patient explaining all the different options. He was not pushy at all. I enjoyed the whole experience of buying a new car!!
Great place and people.
by 03/15/2018on
Miguel was wonderful and patient while I made a decision. Also good to educate me on the new electronics. All sales staff were helpful and worked to get the car and price I could afford. Very personal service. And I love my Elantra.
Great customer service
by 03/01/2018on
I like how I wasnt pressured into purchasing a vehicle. I was greeted by Izzy and he was very professional and friendly, very informative. I was very pleased with the customer service and iverall the car I purchased.
Good price
by 09/27/2017on
Made offer way below other dealerships. Upfront with prices and detailed quote, honored all quotes. Affordable because they don't add lots of unnecessary aftermarket.
Overall Great Experience
by 09/12/2017on
Lawrence was crucial to this experience being so amazing. This was my first car purchase and it couldn't have gone any better. He made sure that I got everything I wanted out of this purchase and I am in love with my new car! Lawrence was so patient, helpful, and knowledgeable about the cars, prices, and everything in between. I will definitely recommend him to anyone I know that is looking for a new car!
Great car buying experience
by 12/31/2016on
First time visiting this dealer. Danilo Alvarado help us out. Made everything easy and smooth. Great car buying experience. Would definitely recommend to any one looking for a wonderful purchasing experience. Thabk you Danilo and Hyundai Inland Empire
Great purchase
by 11/29/2016on
My salesman was Stuart Sherfey. The man has the patience of Job. Really great fellow. I would recommend him to anyone.
New Car Purchase
by 11/12/2016on
Dealer went out of way to try and find Blue Tuscon Sport but didn't exist so opted for the white 2017 Tuscon Sport
Exceptional
by 08/26/2016on
This was the best service I have ever received when searching for a car with a dealership. My salesman Chris was not aggressive at all. He listened and made suggestions. He is a great representative for Hyundai. Everyone that I have spoke with at IE Hyundai are exceptional. It has been a great expierence. Thank you.
Our New Sonata from I.E. Hyundai
by 08/16/2016on
We went into your dealership, the second one of the day, expecting the standard hard sell, and we were pleasantly relieved to find that your sales staff were a delightfully welcoming team of professionals. The first salesman, Chris, was receptive to our narrow requirements regarding an end-of-model-year Sonata. Although what we wanted was not in stock in Loma Linda, Chris and the sales manager were able to arrange the transfer of the precise model we required. We were unable to return until a few days later to complete the transaction, but we were pleased that I.E. Hyundai was patient enough to wait for our return. Although we were not able to reconnect with Chris (he was busy selling a second car in three days to another customer) we were welcomed by Stacy who served us throughout our purchase. After our personal research on the pricing of Hyundai vehicles, the initial offer Stacy arranged for us was very reasonable and we agreed to the transaction without further negotiation. You have a solid sales team at I.E. Hyundai and everyone there was as nice to us as could be! Thank you.
Quiet Courtesy and High Professionalism
by 08/05/2016on
The high quality of service I received at this dealership stands in stark contrast to unfortunate encounters I had at two other Hyundai dealerships before making my way to Loma Vista. I live in West Hollywood, and the challenging drive on the 10 Freeway was well worth the reception I received from the wonderful staff and the reasonable deal I was able to make with Hyundai Inland Empire.
Awesome
by 06/30/2016on
Very happy with the direct communication that began online. They honored their bottom line and their price was the best value around. Once we arrived, there was no negotiating and the environment was professional and to the point which is refreshing
hyundai Inland empire experience
by 06/07/2016on
excellent sale team. Don was very helpful and answered all our questions We feel that negotiation process was professional, fair, and not stressful Thanks. I would highly recommend Hyundai Inland Empire for your next car
Purchase of Santa FE
by 04/03/2016on
The purchase of the vehicle was a very comfortable event--everyone was helpful and informative--all our questions were answered and we were very happy with the entire procedure. Noone at anytime pressured us, in fact they gave us time to process everything comfortably.
Great customer service
by 01/23/2016on
We have been Hyundai owners for 10 years. Within the past 5 years we have purchased 4 vehicles from our sales guy Lawrence. He has great customer service and isn't a greedy salesman. He won't sell you anything unless you can afford it. We have built a strong relationship with I.E Hyundai. We always recommend the dealership as well as our cars.
Impressive Professionalism
by 12/29/2015on
After weeks of research, I had to broach the subject of buying a Hyundai, and taking my wife on a test drive in a Sonata. I routinely utilize the fleet/internet sales for better pricing, once the model/trim level/color are determined. I rarely purchase at dealership I test drive at, as I must shop for the best deal. We test drove at Hyundai Inland Empire and we were both impressed with the vehicle, and the salesman. We shopped closer to home (Palm Desert) to determine trim level (Sport), color (Nouveau Blue), and added features/packages (Premium Package). We tried both local Hyundai dealerships and the price they were willing to accept was more than I was willing to pay. I utilized a car buying service, and chose 4 dealerships that I was willing to drive to for my purchase. One of the first responses I received was from Christina K. at Inland Empire. She gave me a quote, and I informed her that I would be waiting to hear from other 3. Long story short this was at 430pm. I heard from other 3 and Christina K./Josh T. assured me they would be the lowest, and they were. I told them I would be on my way in at 530, and be there around 645-7pm. I told them from beginning that our credit scores were both well in the 800's. On our word, with no credit check they arranged to have the exact car we wanted there. (It actually arrived while they were running credit). The only negative was the F&I employee/agent became very noticeably agitated when I informed him that I chose to not take advantage of the GAP and extended warranty offerings. ( I considered his actions not to be worthy of lowering 5 star rating). After completing paperwork, we were completely floored by the professionalism, and thorough walk through given by Scott D. He is going to be getting all of my future business! I was thankful for the no nonsense quotes from Christina/Josh, the tech who washed/ filled with gas, the dealership for acquiring my vehicle (on my word, that I would be there, and actually had credit score in the 800's), mostly to Scott D. who took the time to show my inquisitive wife all the goodies and how they worked. He answered all of her questions, with the most sincere professionalism I have encountered, without regard to time. He stayed well after dealership closed, and asked if there were any more questions or concerns before thanking us for our business.
