5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After weeks of research, I had to broach the subject of buying a Hyundai, and taking my wife on a test drive in a Sonata. I routinely utilize the fleet/internet sales for better pricing, once the model/trim level/color are determined. I rarely purchase at dealership I test drive at, as I must shop for the best deal. We test drove at Hyundai Inland Empire and we were both impressed with the vehicle, and the salesman. We shopped closer to home (Palm Desert) to determine trim level (Sport), color (Nouveau Blue), and added features/packages (Premium Package). We tried both local Hyundai dealerships and the price they were willing to accept was more than I was willing to pay. I utilized a car buying service, and chose 4 dealerships that I was willing to drive to for my purchase. One of the first responses I received was from Christina K. at Inland Empire. She gave me a quote, and I informed her that I would be waiting to hear from other 3. Long story short this was at 430pm. I heard from other 3 and Christina K./Josh T. assured me they would be the lowest, and they were. I told them I would be on my way in at 530, and be there around 645-7pm. I told them from beginning that our credit scores were both well in the 800's. On our word, with no credit check they arranged to have the exact car we wanted there. (It actually arrived while they were running credit). The only negative was the F&I employee/agent became very noticeably agitated when I informed him that I chose to not take advantage of the GAP and extended warranty offerings. ( I considered his actions not to be worthy of lowering 5 star rating). After completing paperwork, we were completely floored by the professionalism, and thorough walk through given by Scott D. He is going to be getting all of my future business! I was thankful for the no nonsense quotes from Christina/Josh, the tech who washed/ filled with gas, the dealership for acquiring my vehicle (on my word, that I would be there, and actually had credit score in the 800's), mostly to Scott D. who took the time to show my inquisitive wife all the goodies and how they worked. He answered all of her questions, with the most sincere professionalism I have encountered, without regard to time. He stayed well after dealership closed, and asked if there were any more questions or concerns before thanking us for our business. Read more