3.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let's face it. Selling cars today is a lot different than it was 18-20 years ago, when I was one of those shifty, smooth-talking,dashing young salesmen. Thank God I climbed out of that hell hole. But to be fair, being in auto sales today is by far much more complex and complicated than the simple 2 or 3 signitures on a single paper, then drive your new baby away, like in the good old days. It's a fact....not many of us enjoy shopping for that perfect automobile. But you know what? I had a fairly relaxed experience when I bought my new Honda. I figured since I live in Lodi, I would prefer to stay and purchase in Lodi. Here's the scoop folks.....Be Prepared. Do as much research and fact finding as you can. Thanks to the elusive internet, we all have plenty of information at our fingertips. Sites such as this one, or Consumer Reports can be very helpful tools. So when I went to Lodi Honda, I kind of laid down the law, and to my surprise, the salesperson and his manager went right along with them. I was treated with respect and consideration. I chose the first salesman to greet me, and told him firmly, that I am Not buying today. He respected that. I went back at least a half dozen times, and he never put any pressure on me. That day came when I was ready to buy, and I must say it was quick and painless. I got the price down to where I wanted it with very little sweat. But of coarse the amount they were going to give me for my trade in was a bit low, so I decided to sell it myself. But ALL dealerships are going to get you on trade-ins. Got the color, the price, the monthly payments, and cruising down the road in less than 3 hours. Now I don't know if everyone who buys at Lodi Honda has had a good experience, but for me, I would recommend the sales department there. One word of advice...Just do your homework and research, and most important, be tough and don't sway for anyone. With that said, sales department is great.......Service department?.........Well, see my review on the service. Read more