service Rating

I wanted to take a moment to recognize the fantastic service experience I had today at Porsche of Livermore in Livermore California. Sam Balanon (Service Manager) and Manni Viana ( Certified Technician) were two of the best after sales service professionals that I've ever had the pleasure dealing with. This was the third time I had talked to Sam since I purchased my new 911, and each time he has taken the time to make sure my questions and concerns were addressed to my satisfaction. I had met Sam over 15 years ago when he did a great job of taking car of my Acura NSX. Sam's great attitude and professionalism has remained rock steady, and at the top of anyone I've met in the auto industry. When I brought my car in today, Sam introduced me to Manni Viana, one of Porsche of Livermore's Certified Technicians. Manni wanted to go for a drive with me to let me show him what was going on with my car. It to a couple of minutes for the car to replicate a bit of the issue I was having. Manni made me feel comfortable that even though the car did not fully re-produce the issue I was having he would research the issue I had described, and make sure that the car would be repaired to my satisfaction. After about an hour, Manni and Sam contacted me with information about the issue I was having, and let me know that my car needed a transmission and engine software update. Both reassured me that if the software update did not solve the problem, they would get to the bottom of the issue and take care of things "no matter what". I picked up the car this afternoon, and after driving it for about an hour, none of the issues I was having a occurred again. To further cement my confidence in Sam and Manni, they gave me some instructions on how to drive the car over the next week in order to get the computer to "learn" the software update, so the car can perform at it's maximum. Lastly, Sam asked me to call him next week to check in and let him know how the car is performing. This is quality customer service! As a final note, this is the 5th 911 I've owned, and having seen many Porsche dealers over the years, I can attest that the service I received from Sam and Manni at Porsche of Livermore is the best I've ever had in nearly 25 years of Porsche ownership. Great job guys. Thank you. Read more