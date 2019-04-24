Porsche of Livermore

3100 Las Positas Rd, Livermore, CA 94551
(844) 535-3251
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wonderful buying experience

by TBC on 04/24/2019

We just purchased a Porsche Macan from Livermore Porsche and our salesperson was Adam D. I cannot say enough good things about our buying experience. While car buying can be stressful and difficult, from the moment Adam greeted us on the lot, our experience was calm and seamless. Adam made sure we saw all of our options, gave us honest feedback, and most importantly, did not pressure us at any point along the way. We felt like we were dealing with someone we could trust. In the end, we purchased our Macan and couldn’t be happier. So much so that we would definitely consider returning and purchasing another car with Adam! Thanks Adam!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

warranty service

by carrera4s on 08/17/2013

TPI needed to be replace. Dealer indicated it was under warranty and provided a courtesy vehicle. Service Manager was very friendly and professional. We will continue to service our C4S at this dealership.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Sales Service that was above and beyond

by mike760 on 03/28/2013

I believe that success in business and in life is not necessarily measured when everything goes right but rather when everything goes wrong and how a business and the associated individuals respond. In this regard, the response Kevin H., the Sales Manager at Porsche of Livermore and Terry E., Sales Representative, were exemplary when nearly everything went wrong with the delivery of our special order Porsche Cayenne. The details are not important. What is important is the level of effort and courtesy extended by Kevin to make things right. The mistake was at the factory and caused months of delivery delay. Nevertheless, Porsche of Livermore went above and beyond to accommodate our special needs until the car arrived. When it did arrive they were very fair on the pricing. Both my wife and I give Porsche of Livermore and specifically Kevin and Terry an A+ rating and recommend without reservation their dealership and service when considering the purchase of a Porsche. Mike M San Anselmo, CA

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Best Dealership Service Ever

by ingrid123 on 08/20/2010

I would like to complement the entire service department at Porsche of Livermore. Although this is the first Porsche dealersip that I have been to, the experience has been above and beyond all of the Mercedes and Lexus service departments that I have dealt with in the past. John, Manni, Anthony, and Tom have taken great care of my 1999 Boxster, from the initial 40K service the day after I bought the car, to getting me through some major repairs (rear main seal) and minor emergencies ( a rock in the brake caliper) and have gone out of their way to help answer my questions while educating me about the car. I will never go anywhere else for service. They truely make me feel that I am part of the family and not just a customer.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Experience at Porsche of Livermore - Livermore California

by day09pdk on 11/24/2009

I wanted to take a moment to recognize the fantastic service experience I had today at Porsche of Livermore in Livermore California. Sam Balanon (Service Manager) and Manni Viana ( Certified Technician) were two of the best after sales service professionals that I've ever had the pleasure dealing with. This was the third time I had talked to Sam since I purchased my new 911, and each time he has taken the time to make sure my questions and concerns were addressed to my satisfaction. I had met Sam over 15 years ago when he did a great job of taking car of my Acura NSX. Sam's great attitude and professionalism has remained rock steady, and at the top of anyone I've met in the auto industry. When I brought my car in today, Sam introduced me to Manni Viana, one of Porsche of Livermore's Certified Technicians. Manni wanted to go for a drive with me to let me show him what was going on with my car. It to a couple of minutes for the car to replicate a bit of the issue I was having. Manni made me feel comfortable that even though the car did not fully re-produce the issue I was having he would research the issue I had described, and make sure that the car would be repaired to my satisfaction. After about an hour, Manni and Sam contacted me with information about the issue I was having, and let me know that my car needed a transmission and engine software update. Both reassured me that if the software update did not solve the problem, they would get to the bottom of the issue and take care of things "no matter what". I picked up the car this afternoon, and after driving it for about an hour, none of the issues I was having a occurred again. To further cement my confidence in Sam and Manni, they gave me some instructions on how to drive the car over the next week in order to get the computer to "learn" the software update, so the car can perform at it's maximum. Lastly, Sam asked me to call him next week to check in and let him know how the car is performing. This is quality customer service! As a final note, this is the 5th 911 I've owned, and having seen many Porsche dealers over the years, I can attest that the service I received from Sam and Manni at Porsche of Livermore is the best I've ever had in nearly 25 years of Porsche ownership. Great job guys. Thank you.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
