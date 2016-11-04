Norm Reeves Volkswagen Superstore
Customer Reviews of Norm Reeves Volkswagen Superstore
Great experience!
by 04/11/2016on
Bought a new Tiguan and had a great experience. Sales staff were there to make it work for us and the whole process was great...super happy with our car and the staff that made the process quick and efficient !!
Found what I was looking for!
by 09/12/2015on
Found what I was for at an affordable price at Norm Reeves. Fast, friendly, thorough, and a huge selection of vehicles!
Happy with My VW Beetle Convertible!
by 09/11/2015on
April Dean worked with me to see that I received the best purchase possible. She listened to my needs and delivered. Thank you, April!
Norm Reeves Irvine
by 08/28/2015on
after being frustrated with other VW staff dealers, all of your Norm Reeves staff where EXTREMELY helpful from the moment I made the initial phone call when I spoke to your salesman Mr. Andrew.... I thank each and one of your staff for reliving and making my VW car purchase a positive experience.
A Relatively Painless Buying Process
by 08/27/2015on
Jon Smiley was very helpful and easy to talk to. The Costco membership prices made the buying process much easier. They still did some of the "Let me go talk to my manager" which was a waste of time.
Bought an Awesome VW from an Awesome Dealer
by 08/15/2015on
No pressure sales, easy to work with associates and team members, everyone seemed interested in making ME happy, rather than "making a deal".
What a departure from previous experience!
by 07/29/2015on
Our experience with Norm Reeves Volkswagen was excellent! My husband and I purchased a VW Golf, after test driving several cars (thank you April Dean!) and are so happy with it! April was patient, knowledgeable, and a pleasure to work with. Many thanks to Louis Davies whose knowledge and professionalism added to the very positive experience and to Moe Yousofzai who provided expert guidance on the financial decisions. Our experience at Norm Reeves Volkswagen was top notch in every respect.
Norm Reeves Volkswagen
by 07/02/2015on
It was fast and I did not feel pressure. My salesperson, Robert Yang, was very helpful. I was bringing back a lease, and I wanted to purchase the same type of car.
Easiest Purchase Experienced
by 05/04/2015on
This was by far the easiest experience I have ever had in purchasing a car. The online description was 100% accurate. The trade in value offered us was higher than anyone else we consulted. The sales process was completed in under 3 hours, including the time it took us to decide what we wanted. There was never any pressure applied. They were not only professional with me, but also treated my wife as an equal partner in the process and helped keep my 4 year old occupied throughout. If I could rate them higher than 5 stars, I would.
Robert Yang and Henry (the dynamic duo)
by 02/04/2015on
Robert Yang and Henry took good care of me! Happy with their service and my purchase:-) My new GLI is awesome! Maureen F.
Bought a Jetta
by 12/21/2014on
I bought a used Jetta from TJ in the internet department. He was very easy to work with and it was a pressure free experience. Make sure you ask for him.
New Car Purchase
by 10/24/2014on
Got back to me quickly. TJ, the salesman, rocks. Fair price. Worked with me with my special requests to have the car ready the way that I wanted it ~ not just what was convenient for them! Hoping to buy a second car from you later this year for my wife! Sincerely, Randy Kent
VW Brand
by 10/03/2014on
I had a great salesman Gary, he took the time to sale me on the brand. He pointed out have I could not go wrong by becoming antiquated with the VW brand plus how safe the brand is. When it came down to closing the deal, Jeff would not budge, so my wife ask for his boss "The VP." He came in, gave us a fair price and compelled us to purchase two VWs.
Great Buying Experience
by 09/23/2014on
Everyone in both Sales and Service was great to work with. They were very polite, professional and efficient, and made it a great experience to purchase my Passat.
Bought a CC
by 09/12/2014on
I really appreciate robert yang providing me the dopest service in the course of buying my car. Best luck in the future.
GREAT CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 08/16/2014on
When I visited Norm Reeves Volkswagen I really wasn't sure if I would buy anything. I met salesman Richard F. He was very courteous and professional. I was impressed with how much he knows about the cars he sells and competitor cars as well. He really helped guide me in my decision-making process. I was set on a price and he worked hard and got me the price I wanted. I would definitely recommend this dealership and Richard F. to others. Thank you and I am very happy I went with a VW!!
Forget 'prices' or 'selection' -- try 'super service'!
by 08/13/2014on
We had a great experience at the new Norm Reeves VW. We didn't initially have our trade in with us so we completed our purchase over the course of a few days. We got to work with two knowledgable and friendly sales reps, Johnnie P. and Robert Y. Both were very helpful and genuinely interested in getting to know us and help us find something that met our goals. Wrapping it up, Dan helped us seal the deal and drive away in our new Tiguan. This is our sixth Volkswagen and I'll be happy to return to Norm Reeves when we're ready to get number seven.
