Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Irvine
Customer Reviews of Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Irvine
Service Dept Cracked my Windshield
by 05/01/2022on
Took my vehicle here for a airbag recall and left with a giant crack in my windshield on the side where they replaced the airbag. The service department rep told me they would call me back within 72hrs to give them time to "review the video". Despite waiting a week and then calling three times, they never called me back. I contacted the Bureau of Automtotive Repair to help mediate my concern. The compromise that the Norm Reeves service manager was willing to make was the following: Because my vehicle came in with a crack on the driver's side and a couple other small dings from pebbles, the best they can do is offer me 20% off. So, essentially, I would be out $160 and they would cover $40. Even though I bought my two year old vehicle at a Norm Reeves back in 2010, because the company will not do the right thing, I will NEVER patronize this business again and nor will anyone in my family. I would recommend that you do the same. There are plenty of other great dealerships with integrity.
Rude, Unhelpful
by 04/02/2022on
As a previous customer I tried to lease a new car and sell our one. I guess business must be so good that you can have salespeople that ignore you, don't listen to your needs and that are just plain rude. Comparing NR Irvine to NR Huntington Beach is like night and day. I will not return to Irvine and I live 5 minutes away but will take the longer drive to Huntington Beach.
lease car ending...
by 02/18/2022on
went to Norm reeves irvine twice. our lease is ending in April and decided to buy out three remaining balance. ofcoure they will persuade you in giving you more options in order for them to somehow get the car or for them to finance it for you. we have made a decision to keep the car and have our bank to finance it. Our bank requires us to get a buy out packet in order to proceed with refinancing. first we called Norm Reeves Irvine and they said they don't have such documents and so we went there. spoke to some Finance Manger and he specifically said the process is for THEM to buy the car first and then our bank can refincance it. if we don't have any other options we might have fallen in to their tricks. good thing we call Honda Finance Service. spoke to an agent and told us that if we are to buy out our remaining lease balance then we don't have to go thru the dealership. Thank you Honda Finance Service for that info. we we're able to finance our car. I know NormReeves Honda Irvine it's a business but to try and trick people/ customer/ buyer in to doing such things is not a good business practice. You just lost another future customer. Good luck.
Rattling belt not fixed
by 08/27/2021on
I had gone in April 2019 to address an issue with an intermittent vibration. They replaced the pulley idler and tensioner to fix this but the issue has reoccured again. I have driven less than 3000 miles since the repair. I called in today regarding this and they cannot even bring me in to take a look before next week. And they want to do a diagnostic that I have to pay for before addressing this (which they did not do properly the first time). Extremely dissapointed that this is the quality of service at a honda dealership. I had purchased a used car form here before also and did not like that experience either. I have anothe rmazda and the quality of customer service at the Mazda dealership is way superior Hopefully this place gets better and treats customers better. S.
Norm Reeves deceptive practice
by 08/06/2021on
Totally deceptive practices! Avoid NORM REEVES FOREVER I asked Joe to show me the cost of a car online, and asked if there were any additional fees or costs with the price advertised. He said only tax and DMV, so I used their site's online purchase option. I spent $200 on a car inspection and Joe still did not tell me about the additional fees. After I had already sent him my ID, insurance, etc., he said there would be $1118 +$1995 for an alarm I didn't ask for and some kind of paint coating that isn't installed yet. The price went up $3200 AFTER I had the car inspected and agreed to buy it at their list price.
Fraud-Deception-Manipulation
by 11/20/2020on
Irvine Honda (Norm Reeves) FRAUD- DECEPTION-MANIPULATION PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THIS PLACE. IT'S NOT THE FRIENDLY PLACE YOU SEE ON THE OUTSIDE!! THEY WILL BURN YOU AND DESTROY YOUR CREDIT!!!! Raffy Navas, Gustavo Hernandez, Patrick Lucas, James Ponce, David Holmerud, and Malinda Z. Stay away from this dealer and the people listed directly above as they are out to deceive you and rip you off. This place is nothing short of a scam and hard sell. No calls back from management after they lied about a car that wasn't available.... just to run our credit.... to then try to sell us on another used car that wasn't even close to the quality of the car that they baited us in with. This dealer should be investigated for fraud and Manipulation at least NO THANK YOU Malinda Z (Dealer Principal) and David Holmerud.... you and your employees are [non-permissible content removed] and the Company should be investigated for violating consumer protection bureau Laws and other human rights. Companies like this is what destroys our great nation, and the trust that we have for businesses.... especially the auto industry. BBB Is a D- Please go take a look! And help yourself so you're not a Victim of their bait and switch tactic
Christoper goes ABOVE AND BEYOND!
by 01/29/2020on
Being a first time buyer, and having my car recently break down beyond repair of what I could afford, my nerves were shot. My father visited this Norm Reeves Irvine location, since it was close by to where he works. He met Christopher and spoke to him about my unfortunate circumstances and he right away called me to get more details so we can go ahead and explore my options. Christopher was very knowledgeable and elaborated carefully every option so I could fully comprehend them, that really helped me feel confident about moving forward. I decided to go for a used car and to my unfortunate luck, days later the car was already showing some faults. I call Christopher right away, not knowing it was his day off, and he was very kind enough to take my call. I am very thankful for that. He then instructed me to take it as soon as I could in the early morning. I took it on a Saturday morning and there were no auto techs who could look at the vehicle so the employees from the auto repair department told me to come back on Monday. I live in Long Beach and this was quite bit of a drive for me and I was not comfortable driving the car in its conditions. Christopher called me and I explained what happened and he went above and beyond to find a better solution than just a "come back on Monday". He reached out to Dan Saidy the sales manager and Dan was amazing! He apologized for the issues and not only did he assure me the techs would look at the vehicle as soon as they could, he got me into a borrowed car from the dealership so I didn't have to worry about driving back home or going to work in a car that needed to be checked by an auto technician. I then decided to purchase a new car instead, as Christopher advised it would give me a greater piece of mind and it really has. They both are an exceptional example of what serving others truly is and going above and beyond to making it right. I thank them both very much for turning this around and making this a great first buyer experience. I am truly grateful. I will be paying this kindness forward. Thank you!
Great service
by 12/28/2019on
Yes I am completely satisfied with the service.As always, excellent customer service awesome service . Brandon Son very accommodating very nice and helped me with everything I needed. thanks fixing the missing screw on the right side no charge did great job.😊
Sales Review
by 06/24/2019on
Max Karim was super, he nice, gentle and very helpful. He contacted me thru Edmunds recommendation via email, Max willing to worked out the pricing with me thru email, followed thru with negotiation of the purchase price until we agreed with the offer (no need to come to dealer for pricing negotiation). We came to Norm Reeves dealership in Irvine. CA, after we reached the deal and was greet by Max, he make the car we want ready for the test drive. Upon agreement with the car, he prepare all paper works such as pre-delivery inspection, etc. and the car was delivered spotless. He went thru all basic setups before hand me the car. I would highly recommend Max to all friends and relatives. Overall, the transaction was as smooth as you would expected, except for pressure to buy some service packages at finance desk. We declined all packages they offered, because we did not think we going to need them. The time we spent at dealer around 4hours in Sunday afternoon.
2 Thumbs up!! AGAIN!!
by 06/08/2019on
This is my second car I purchase from this dealer and they are setting the bar! Always, helpful and knowledgable. I've worked with Edgar, Max, Sofi, Adam, and James - each one of these interactions were professional and enjoyable. I would recommend this dealer to all my friends and family.!!
Courteous, respectful, and enjoyable.
by 06/08/2019on
I just bought my 2019 Honda Accord Sport and there was a scuff mark and issues with the drivers window. Their service department, Brandon S., contacted me within 2 days and made this repair not a transaction but wonderful and smooth experience. I would highly recommend this service team for any issues with your Honda
Satisfied Walk-in Customer
by 04/17/2019on
I got an A1 Service reminder on my dash so I called for an appointment. I was told an A1 service doesn't need an appointment any more, just walk-in before 3 pm. I was a little skeptical, but brought my Honda Pilot in at 11 am. The Service Advisor, Dom told me it would take 1 hour 45 minutes. He asked if I needed a shuttle home or did I want to wait. I said if it is going to take more than 2 hours, I would take the shuttle. He said he would put me on the shuttle list and would tell me shortly if I should take the shuttle. At exactly 1 hour and 45 minutes, Dom finished reviewing the results of my service with me, to my satisfaction and I was driving off of the lot. Great job!
Unforgettable First Time Experience
by 03/24/2019on
It was surreal that the deal was so good and the process was "smooth." My cousin even accompanied me to make sure it was real since it sounded to good to be true for a first buyer. They let me take the car home paid the out the door amount purchased my own insurance and whalla!!!! No one bother or had the decency to explain that they will let me take the car home and that it will have to go through a process. Specially after i told Alex i just recently moved to California. So what the hell did i know about the laws on leasing a car???? Alex even said that they have a good relationship with the dealership thats why he had it "approved." Now since the hr person from where i work made an error with the number of hours i worked, even though they have a copy of my job offer and contract they want the car back? It would have been no problem at all if they explained it the first time that this is how it works and not make you believe and lead you on.
Review, one year on
by 03/19/2019on
I bought a used car from Norm Reeves over a year ago and while this review is late, it'll capture what most want to know when buying a used car, namely, is the thing going to last. The short answer is yes, brilliantly. The Prius I bought was just about the cleanest 2012 I've ever seen, and aside from the 12V batter replacement, it's running like a champ. Price was more than fair. I've put 20K miles on it, it's now at 104K, and I expect it to run into the several 100 thousand miles. I should mention that the salesman, Ahmed Elkorashy, exhibited old world cutesy, the kind that's lacking these days. He's a true gentleman and I recommend him to anyone looking for a car.
Edgar is an excellent sale professional
by 03/08/2019on
Edgar is not only a friendly but also have a good attitude to pursue a deal. I made a deal at Norm Reeves because of Edgar's persistence and adaptability to new online sale technique, which saved me a lot time comparing a traditional way.
WOW
by 02/16/2019on
I had planned on waiting a few months to lease a new Accord. Because I wanted to get my credit together, and come in with a down payment. I've been working with another dealership but I want my previous Honda at and they did not take me serious. They were not getting back to me with information that I requested. I felt as if they were pushing me aside. So I went to the norm Reeves just a test drive the accord to make sure it was what I wanted. Oscar is the one I went on the test drive with. I explained everything to him. I asked him to get a card, right as information down for me, what days of the week you worked because in two to three months I was that one coming back and getting a car from him. he brought his sales manager out, I gave him a quick rundown he said what if I can get you into the car you want today, with no down payment, and payments as close to what you're comfortable with this possible. So they ran a lot of numbers, they got me into a Honda Accord sedan, with a 36-month lease, they paid my tax tag and title, I did not have to put money down. And they worked with me and got everything to a payment that I feel comfortable making. If you are interested in a new Honda go to them. At the very least meet with them. Sit down and talk with them. It's worth it.
Amazing Service
by 01/31/2019on
I had an amazing experience with all the guys who helped me. I submit an instant offer through KBB and Craig reached out immediately and made the process of selling my car so easy. He was professional, friendly, and I will 100% work with him again in the future. Bryan assisted with finding the exact car I was looking for. He was honest and straight forward with the pricing, pros and cons of the different cars I was looking at, and I felt like he truly wanted what was best for me instead of just trying to make a sale as many sales guys do at dealerships. Because of him, I won't go anywhere else in the future for any cars I purchase. Sam was awesome as well. He made the signing process fast and efficient. He explained everything to me in a way that was simple to understand and I knew exactly what my car payment included and he worked with me to figure out what options would be best for me. Hands down, this was the easiest and best experience I have ever had buying a car and I highly recommend these three gentlement to anyone looking to buy or sell a car.
Go see Jim Saber!!!!!
by 01/30/2019on
Absolute best experience ever shopping with Jim, no hassles, no pressure, exactly what I wanted! I gave him my budget he gave me my options, financing was a breeze! Drove off in my CR-V quickly! Thank you Jim for your kind courteous service, I would recommend you to everyone looking to purchase a car.
Max and Sam are amazing
by 01/27/2019on
I was assisted by Max Karim who is the Internet Manager for Norm Reeves for the majority of my lease purchase. Came in with my father, was in and out in a matter of hours, and left with a lease on a 2019 Civic. Max was extremely professional, kind, and gave great information to my father and I during each step. I would highly recommend Max. Sam Abdel helped my father and I in the finance department. Everything was extremely streamlined and time efficient with Sam. Took no more than 15 minutes to complete this step of the process. Very friendly and funny guy. Thank you Norm Reeves! Will be returning myself in the future and suggest you all to friends as well.
The perfect car buying experience
by 01/22/2019on
I hate car shopping. I get extremely anxious in these situations; in fact I find it so stressful, that the last time I bought a new vehicle was in 1997. I did as much research as I could online, but there comes a point where you have to show up in person. I emailed the dealer and was put in touch with Mr. Kerr- I explained what I needed, and he made sure to work with me. He told me when I could be there with the least people around; he had the 2 vehicles I wanted to drive ready for me. I took my test drives and made my choice. Then we did the paperwork. It was as easy as he could have possibly made it for me. I am now driving around in my brand new Honda CR-V- I could not be happier! Just let them know what you want and need from them, and they will deliver :)
Great experience working with Max
by 01/18/2019on
Max helped me work out the details on the lease of a new Accord. He was up front, honest, responsive and helpful. I would highly recommend calling him directly and working with him - he will help you and do whatever he can to make sure you are happy.