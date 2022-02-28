1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Kia of Irvine. Horrible dealership. Avoid it at all costs. On 8/29/14 I bought a Sorento and I had a horrific sales experience. In summary, on 8/28/14, I was given a written Out the Door Price (OTD) for the car via an email that included 2 rebates; a $1,500.00 Kia [Motors] and $500.00 owner loyalty. I followed up with email and phone calls to ascertain the OTD price and the rebates as well as a cash transaction. Everything was agreed upon by both sides and I set the appointment for the next day at 1:00 pm to purchase the car. When I arrived at the dealership, the internet sales manager insisted immediately on having my social security number which I refused to provide since I was not going to finance it. After he gave me many idiotic reasons for having my financial info, I offered to leave the checks there to be cleared (it was Friday mid day and plenty time to clear them) and come back the next day to get the car. But, the dealership pulled a stunt telling me that I could not get the rebates, as promised, unless I financed a minimum of $7,500.00 and they needed by social security for the financing. I should have walked out but evaluating all my options and the time I would have to spend starting the process all over again with another dealership, stupid me, I gave in to their demands but I felt I was striped naked when I gave them my SS#. To top it all up, they kept playing one delay tactic after another, enjoying themselves and giving thumps up to each other for the sale while they made me wait more than three (3) hours. There was nothing wrong with my credit worthiness and FICO score. After waiting for about 3 hours, I rushed to sign all the papers and get the hell out of there only to find out more lies: a) I agreed to get the loan for 3 months, they made the loan for 36 months, I guess to collect more interest b) The price on paper was totally different than the OTD price I was given c) Despite many phone calls to explain to me the paper work, no one is returning phone calls. d) The car was not even washed yet and had to wash it twice but still was dirty inside. On 9/2/14 I received the following email from EH (General Manager/Owner): Dear TXXXXXXX, Congratulations on the purchase of your Kia Sorento. On behalf of Kia of Irvine and myself, please accept our thanks for choosing to purchase your vehicle from us. Please be assured that our interest in your complete satisfaction has only just begun. It is our sincere desire that you are completely satisfied with your vehicle and the service you receive from our dealership. You may be receiving a questionnaire from Kia soon. If you cannot give us a completely satisfied rating for any reason, please call me so we can better serve you as our valued customer. Welcome to our family of customers! We look forward to serving you! Sincerely, EH General Manager Kia of Irvine 45 Oldfield Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 777-2300 I replied to EH's email and called him several times. Needless to say he never replied to my emails or my phone calls because the number he provided was answered by the dealership. The internet sales manager answered for General Manager that I had to give a satisfactory KIA MOTORS review: 'Because it will cost him thousands of dollars and won't be able to take care of his sick mother and 13 year old sister. Please call me before you fill anything out. XXX-XXX-XXXX. Mr. Internet sales Manager (I will keep you anonymous), I believe that probably you wanted to be honest; make the sale and have a glorious review. You chose, however, to change the price and/or terms of the transaction that you agreed upon. Blame your management for not allowing you to be honest and go through with the deal you promised. I do not believe you made the mistake about the rebates... especially when you claim to be a very seasoned salesman -You just went along with your manager's directives knowing well that you had an unhappy customer who came to purchase the car quickly. You stated that I will loose only $500 rebate while your finance people told me I will loose $1,000 rebate. Some one of the dealership is not telling the truth. Your dealership did not have to play games, and you did not have to tacitly support them. You could have worked with me to maybe split the small rebate - You could have asked me ahead of the appointment time to send you the checks to clear them and/or give you my credit card number to charge it - or ask me about my financial information. Instead, you have done nothing but accusing me that I do not understand at all . that I rushed the process and I did not read the papers before I signed...,and I suffered no harm because my interest would only amount to less than $50.00Â ., and that I was your worst customer. You claim that you did not deserve a bad review but you did not give me a reason why you deserved a good one. Many people have misfortunes with sick and disabled family members but no one has the right to mistreat people using misfortunes. I feel bad that your salary and bonuses depend upon sales, get people to take KIA financing, and positive ratings to KIA MOTORS surveys but rest assured that integrity and honesty will bring you more sales, bonuses, and glorious reviews. Live and learn. I did. Read more