Kia of Irvine
Customer Reviews of Kia of Irvine
Worst dealership
by 02/28/2022on
WARNING WHEN YOU MEET A MAN NAMED SAMMY. AVOID HIM AT ALL COSTS. Check Yelp reviews for this guy and how this place treats their customers. Btw you have any urgent questions on a 30k+ car you purchased from here? If it’s not “ someone dying “ it’s not considered urgent. And you have any questions ? Don’t expect them to get answered. Once you sign; you’re dead to them. Don’t ever purchase a car from this dealership
stay away from this dealership You will get ripped off
by 01/16/2022on
very bad experience the person that was helping me out his name Rabi Chehade I saw the price for the vehicle that I wanted online it was a good deal but when I got to the dealership They run my credit everything came up good And then when I saw the paperwork they were adding some maintenance plan I always take my cars for oil change at the dealership that I'm comfortable With & protection plan That's just waste money That's why I have full cover insurance and anything happen the car is fully covered But when I refuse I will not be buying any protection plan he Say we are Not gonna be selling you the car I was like OK I will pay the car cash he say if you're not gonna buy the protection plan we cannot make any money Always confused because at this point I was willing to pay cash I left the dealership Mad When I got to the house I called the dealership try to speak to a supervisor or a manager but when I told the front desk about the issue she transferred me directly to him And he said I am the manager how can I help you ask a transfer me to supervisor , It was waste of my time , Go to another dealership Save yourself time and headache now this days they have everything online you can buy car online like carvana or driveway Or anything else the side of this dealership you will be getting ripped off .
Thank you Kia of Irvine!!
by 12/02/2020on
Kia of Irvine is amazing! I recommend going to this dealership for anyone that is car shopping. Rabi was wonderful! He made sure I got the best pricing and the perfect car to fit all my needs. He was very informative, and efficient to work with. I be appreciated all his help from beginning to end. Sebastian hooked it up with a great warranty package which made me feel like I was actually being taken care of. THANK YOU FOR THAT! Sunny was another BIG help with making sure I got the best rate and was matched with the right finance company. And Rosie was another angel that walked me through signing the documentation needed. Thank you everyone from this dealership! You guys are all amazing! God bless!
Terrible Service dept
by 08/14/2020on
Took my car in on a Monday and it’s Friday and they have still yet to contact me. The only reason I know anything is because we had to go in and find out. Our service rep MARK AVILA is proving to be useless in helping us. We sit on hold for 10 mins for him to tell someone to tell he would get back to us and never does. He told us that he’s have a loaner for us on Tues evening or Wed morning. This didn’t happen and when we called on Wed we were told we were next to get a loner. We called KiA corporate on Thu and they were told we were second on the list. How does this change happen in a few days? MARK AVILA is not the service rep I’d trust with my dealings at Kia of Irvine. I’ll even put my name to this review because that’s how strongly I feel about MARK AVILA’S lack of integrity as a service rep.
"Gone to far"
by 01/30/2019on
On 11/25/18 I purchased a vehicle from Kiev Irvine and that was the worst mistake I ever made. First of all the people in finance are conducting illegal contracts with their "payment packing" methods (adding on products to your contract without disclosing them to you) . What they are doing is illegaland I don't understand how they've got away with it for this long.on the maintenance contract the service contract and the theft deterrent those three items is where they scam you. they even went as far as to forge my signature on the maintenance and service contracts, they then added them to my loan without my knowledge ,submitted the contracts for payment from my loan company and they we're paid $4000.00 from my loan company. They totally committed fraud. for the next two weeks or so they wouldn't take my phone calls or return my voicemails. Find me with the forged contracts in my hand I was able have the contracts voided. The theft deterrent for stay charged me $1,495 scanned the same wayadding the amount to the loan without disclosing it. But they won't give me my money back on that. By far the best thing to do is stay away from this dealership, can you people over in sales your hands aren't clean either you might not be directly involved in the illegal scams that are going on over in finance without a doubt you all are perfectly aware of what's going on, and yes Anthony that means you too. The owner of the dealership knows exactly what's going on but he turnes a blind eye for the financial game. "HE KNOWS"â¦. Troy Vandever
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COSTS
by 05/28/2018on
If I could give 0 stars I would. Never in all the years of purchasing cars and dealing with car salesman has my family EVER been treated with so much disrespect. We were being helped by Abby and the minute she realized we weren't here to play the numbers game, she become extremely rude, condescending and sassy. We were already quoted a price of leasing a new car but they came back higher than what we original asked for. She said, "Well do you want to leave?" When we asked for managers, no one bothered to come to us. After coming to a bitter conclusion of the number we were passed off to finance. Once passed off to finance, Sammy Sheikh basically spat in our faces. Not only did we have to wait 2 hours for finance, when we asked if we could go with someone else he told us, "I'm going to take my time. Please, don't wait outside my office. It won't help." This was the first interaction we had with him. At this point, we were so shocked by this type of customer service that we wanted to take our trade in back and leave the dealership immediately. Whatever we could do to get out of this place. Once Sammy was available he angrily let us in his office and said, "It's a busy weekend, there's a lot of customers. I need you to be patient." We were being extremely kind and said that we understood but that we were just excited to purchase a car. Sammy showed no interest in our enthusiasm and started shoving papers in our faces with no explanation of what we were signing. When we asked what we were signing he said, "You can always ask me," to which we responded, "I think that's your job." We started to sign papers and realized that we hadn't seen a full contract yet. We asked if there was a way to see the contract and Sammy responded with, "That's not how we do business here. We do the contract last. Let me do my job. That's not my protocol, that's your protocol. Don't try to show me your muscles." We stayed extremely quiet and polite the whole time because we didn't want to anger Sammy any more and just wanted to purchase a new car. His hands were shaking and it was frightening because we were afraid that he was going to lose his temper. We were also looking to purchase Extended Warranty and Sammy never discussed any of the optional benefits that we could add on. Finally, after all the paperwork was signed we were led to the car and handed a key without any explanation of how to operate the car, what the features are and any additional information. We immediately flagged that a second key and owners manual was missing. After confronting Abby about the missing key she responded with, "Ya about that. I can't find it." Later, as we were about to drive off Abby flagged us down because they had INCORRECTLY asked us to sign paperwork for the wrong car. At this point, we had to wait another 30 minutes for Sammy to wrap up with another customer before helping us fix their mistake. He scurried us off and asked us to sign outside of his office, standing, with Abby who has NO EXPERIENCE dealing with lease contracts (which she also voiced to us). This was the first time I purchased a car on my own and wanted to cry after dealign with such horrible people. We were extremely frustrated, disrespected and humiliated. For anyone reading this review, please do yourselves a favor DO NOT waste your time or money on this dealership. They are manipulative, slimy and disrespectful.
Great Car, Great Deal
by 04/01/2018on
I bought a beautiful new Stinger, what a car! I feel that I got a good deal and am very happy with both. The negotiations were challenging for both the dealership and myself but throughout the entire process both Abby Nichols and Rick Couture were very professional, courteous, and positive. On top of that they are both very nice people and great to deal with. If I needed another car and would definitely comeback to Abby and Rick. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very disappointed with my recent purchase in Kia of irvine
by 05/15/2017on
I am pretty much disappointed with my purchase of 2014 BMW 328i here. They originally told that it has blue tooth audio streaming feature, but when I take car home that feature was not at all there. I tried calling and talked to managers and the way they responded is very irritating, There is sales manager called Rabi, he talks like [non-permissible content removed] and he feels like he knows everything. And sales manager head Micheal Beth also not at all respond to your issues. This is not customer centric shop. I don't recommend this to anyone, I regret myself that I bought vehicle from them. I would give negative rating to them if I had chance.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BUYER BEWARE
by 08/24/2016on
Do not come here for any service or repair because they will try to pull a fast one on you if you know nothing or little about cars. I came here for a simple oil change and tire rotation but all I left with was a $100 oil change. They never rotated my tires and I even tried to show the service advisor "Julio" that the front tires were clearly bald and the back tires were fairly new but he still insisted that they were rotated. I double checked the lug nuts when I got home and noticed that the Plasti dip that were on the lug nuts did not have a single scratch on them indicating that they were never taken off in order to do the rotation. Upon calling them back and pointing out what they did or didn't do, they profusely apologized and offered to give me a $25 refund. This was my first time back here since buying my car a year ago and I will never come back. Even with an appointment I still had to wait 2 hours and all they did was change the oil. I even noticed they snuck in $16 for oil engine treatment and $16 for fuel treatment without bothering to ask me if I wanted to add those to my car. So buyer beware and check to make sure that they actually did the work you used your hard earned money to pay for otherwise they will rip you off and you won't even know it. The worst part was, I took off a half day off work just to come on a weekday and drove 35 miles to get my car serviced and all they had to offer was my measly $25 back for doing a piss poor job which took over 2 hrs. Shame on you KIa of Irvine and shame on the service advisor Julio for not stepping up to make sure the job was done properly without the sneaky additional charges. I think one star is way too generous for this place.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 04/01/2016on
Daniel lied to me he said my 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander sport had no accidents and a clean car fax and he would give me the report. I took his word for it and never asked again for it, nor did he ever offer to show me. When i was deciding to buy the car, my 78 year old mom who was with me wanted to go to starbucks because she was thirsty, hungry, and wanted to talk about the car. Daniel and his sales manager stood between my mom and me and the door and said i should sign the contract before leaving, when i insisted i wanted to go they said that daniel would take me in the car, when i refused, the manager ordered Daniel to follow me and my mom to starbcks to escort us there and back. Lots of sales pressure, lots of lying, not professional. The Finance Manager, Sammy kept me in his office for 2 hours trying to sell me an additional $7000 in extras that was built into the price of my car and i was not aware of until i saw it on the paper. Sammy repeatedly said i would not get financed unless i bought the warranty, gap coverage, anti theft device, and alarm system on the car. I even got up one time and told him i wouldn't pay extra and i didn't want the car anymore when he forcefully and aggressively told me to sit down. After 2 hours of stress and anxiety filled situation I signed the papers. As i was signing all the papers Sammy complained about why i was reading everything before i signed and he said "why do you keep reading everything, I'm already telling you what you are signing." well that was not the case because sammy never told me i had the right and option of purchasing a 2 day cancelation agreement if i didn't like the car i could return it within 2 days, but somehow Sammy was able to physically point his finger on where i was supposed to sign on my contact that said I waive me right to a 2 day cancelation agreement, I remember asking where i was supposed to sign on all the forms and he pointed me in the direction of signing where i waived all my rights. These people lied to me they knowing sold me a car that was in an accident but failed to disclose it. They lied about my financing. They lie about the paperwork. They are even rude and inappropriate, this is what Sammy told me in his office.."if you want a hot blonde girl, then you have to spend more money, if you want to be cheap, you get the ugly girl". He was insulting me because i didn't want to buy the car. To make matters worse i was told the car would be detailed, the hardware and accessories would be installed in the back and the driver side car speaker would be fixed, but none of it has been done. I have tried contacting them multiple times with no response to my issues and I only get Katella who keeps complaining to that i call everyday and they won't do anything about it and the only way i could talk to someone is if i come in so they can all bully me. She keeps saying its the end of the month they are busy and they don't care about me anymore. Daniel even sent me an angry text saying that i wasted his time and his time is valuable because i left the car overnight at kia to get it detailed, the speaker fixed, and hardware installed, and i asked for a ride the next day which he agreed. When he didn't hear back from me immediately the next day he sent all those angry text and aggressive phone calls saying i wasted all his time when just the day before he was so nice to me because i was buying a car from him. As soon as I was made aware about the accident on my car, i was told it could affect the value of my car up to $3000. they are [non-permissible content removed]. Especially Daniel. Katella keeps telling me that its my fault and i should have looked at the car fax, again i was never given one and i relied on trusting the KIA Brand and Daniel telling me the truth, but they straight lie to your face and make you sign the papers. It doesn't matter how good a contract is, if you deal with bad people no contract can save you, this car dealership is full of [non-permissible content removed] that will steal your money and if you won't let them steal your money, they will send in [non-permissible content removed] to threaten you.
Great Customer Service
by 01/20/2016on
I bought a new 2016 Kia Optima and I love it! My experience with the Salesman Fred and the Sales Manager Jeff was excellent! They made the whole process quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Bait & Switch" Alive & Well
by 11/29/2015on
My son and I visited this dealer yesterday (28 Nov) all the way from San Diego county because of the large price differences they were quoting. We met with Sameer and soon found out this was a classic case of "too good to be true". The Kia Optima's that we had seen on TrueCar.com were "just sold" and of course they tried their best to get us into another vehicle for $2000-$3000 more. When we talked to Eric, it was all TrueCar.com's fault because they "didn't update their website". So, let me get this straight - TrueCar.com - a nationwide website is responsible for updating the hundreds of thousands of dealerships (not to mention cars!) when they sell cars...and in no way is it the responsibility of the individual dealership to ensure their own inventory is correct. Rrrriiiigghhhtt.... In addition, Eric also said that "his" site for the dealership was updated every 24 hours. Seriously? Every 24 hours? Since it's probably only a couple key strokes to delete a car off of the website, why 24 hours? How many other people are driving there for the "good deals" that are "just sold" when they arrive - unless this is all part of the game... BTW, I asked to speak to the Internet Sales Manager and had Matt tell me he was a "manager" so I asked for his business card and was "manager" on there anywhere? Did the Internet manager ever come out? You probably know the answer to these by now. Today, (29 Nov) my son sees the exact same make, model, color of Optima he was searching for yesterday - with less mileage - for $1000 less than the one which had 8K MORE mileage they were trying to sell us on Kia of Irvine's own website!!! No call, no text, no nothing. He texts the dealership and of course it's there on the lot. Just out of curiosity I ask him to text them back and see if it's in negotiation so we don't drive up again for nothing. The response - "it's sold". Of course it is. And I'm sure that in the last 20 hours since we left that someone turned in a car with under 20K miles, they went through their 167 point inspection to make it a "certified" car, took pictures and uploaded it to the website!!! STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALER! These "salesmen" have taken customer service and salesmanship to a new low. I wouldn't give them my money if they were the only Kia dealership in CA! Too bad there isn't an option for ZERO stars. Kia national should be ashamed.
Deceitful!!! Over $1000 in hidden undisclosed charges! READ sales contract!
by 10/12/2015on
DON'T BUY FROM THEM THEY ARE DISHONEST AND GREEDY! If you dare, read over EVERY line in the sales contract for undisclosed sneaky charges!!! We went to see a Kia Sorento we saw online. Everything was fine we were greeted by Victor, he was patient and pleasant. We decided to purchase the car and sat with the finance man Gary. He talked us into buying and most expensive extended warranty service contract and GAP insurance. We were given one quote for both not knowing they were two different products. He also said he only sold the platinum package nothing else. Truth is he only wants to sell the most expensive one. We felt our options were limited. All in all we decided to purchase what he offered. As papers were being signed we were told very little about what we were signing. It was late it was after closing hours and we were told sign here, here, here, here...etc. We left the dealership with a higher payment than we intended but felt we had a great car with great coverage. We got home and began looking over the sales contract and discovered charges that we weren't aware of. We saw a charge of $895 for optional anti theft device and a charge of $80 document processing fee. We called the next morning to discuss this and complain that we never agreed to this anit-theft device nor did we EVER hear anyone say "eight-hundred ninety five dollars" nor point it out on a document. We obviously didn't look over every detailed charge and just focused on the monthly payment, which we expected to include items we discussed such as, price of the car, interest rate, down payment, optional insurance fees, but never did we expect for them to add an undisclosed charge. We spoke to Gary and all he could say was you signed the contract and we don't redo contracts. He didn't want to hear that we caught what he did and how it's not fair and we were scammed. We also decided to cancel the service contract and GAP insurance which according to the contract we are entitled to cancel by submitting a written notice to the dealer. We decided to go to the dealership and submit our cancellation notices in person and get this $895 undisclosed fee canceled. We were greeted by Victor again who over the phone said that extra fee would be taken care of. When we sat with Gary before we submitted our cancellation notices we were greeted with condescending sarcasm and arrogance. He was clearly upset we wanted to cancel the warranty and insurance. When we talked about the refund for the anti-theft device charge he said they can't do anything. He said it comes with car and therefore we had to pay for it if we wanted the car. He didn't want to hear our argument about how the cost of the car should cover everything on the car already and how shady it is to add a charge he clearly knows was undisclosed. Tired of his unprofessional, rude, disrespectful, sarcastic, and insulting comebacks we left to speak to someone else. At this point I was upset because Victor made us believe things would be taken care of he even suggested we take the car back just in case they have to remove the alarm. We then spoke to Eric who explained to us as a sales man they don't mention the fee to customers it's the finance departments business, that's deceiving customers by omission. He also told us they put those alarms on most of their cars and I see it as a way to make sneaky money. They have the lowest prices but scam their customers with hidden charges to make up for it. If the sales man fails to mention this charge don't expect the finance man to mention it. They sit at their desk hoping you sign the contract without looking over the OPTIONAL charges. Looks like the only way to avoid this is catching it before you sign and from what i was told they will look for another car with out an alarm or ask you to come back the next day to pick up the car because they will need to remove it. FEELING EXTREMELY DECEIVED...YOU CANNOT TRUST THEM! All in all, I blame Victor although he was very pleasant and personable, He failed to tell us about this well known practice at this dealership!
horrible!
by 08/28/2015on
Prices advertised on website are just for Bait! They place their cars below MSRP and then tell you to come in to check them out. When I called and asked about the price and availability of a specific car they said it was a typo. I asked about three other cars they had listed and they said All of the prices listed were also typos! There were 3 of the same year, make and model listed at the same price, yet they were all typos? When I talked to them on the phone about it they said it was a mistake and hung up. I called back and was finally put through to the manager who said what they do is not illegal because all they have to do is honor the price advertised for the car with the matching vin number. So basically they can post pics and vehicle descriptions that list all of the options of the higher model with a low price and the vin number of a completely different car,which just so happens to be the lowest model available. They had several cars on the website that were listed with the wrong vin numbers, so that they would not have to give you the car that was shown for the advertised price. This whole experience has been the worst. That very weekend I did end up purchasing a car, needless to say it was Not from Kia of Irvine! Do not go to this dealership! Unless of course you enjoy being treated poorly and want to pay thousands over advertised price.
Kia Soul EV Plus
by 10/12/2014on
I just purchased a 2015 Kia Soul EV Plus model at Kia of Irvine. I've had my eye on this vehicle for a while and must say it exceeds my expectations. Before this purchase, I drove a Chevy Volt and learned that electric cars really fit my lifestyle but I really wanted a crossover type car. The Kia Soul EV offers just that. Before my Kia Soul EV purchase, I had never owned a Kia. My experience with this dealership has been excellent from start to finish. I worked mostly with Jeff "Curly" and he is as professional as they come. He answered my emails, phone calls, and texts very promptly and was honest and trustworthy. Everyone at the dealership has been great and they really strive to make the customers happy. I plan to be a loyal Kia customer for many years to come. I absolutely love my Soul EV and Kia of Irvine made it happen for me. Go visit this dealership! They will take great care of you. Regards, Bethany T.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay Away!!!
by 09/22/2014on
I went looking to purchase but they kept playing games. The salesperson ignored my request not to be jerked around and the fact that I didn't want to play games. All I wanted is to purchase the vehicle and go. As soon as I agreedo to all the numbers I went in to meet the finance manager and long behold, he says "I have to buy an extended warranty" To quality for all the discounts. What??? I just walked and left. [non-permissible content removed] They gave me a quote and they didn't want to honor it. I ended buying my 2015 Kia Sorento elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Unprofessional greedy dealership
by 09/14/2014on
Kia of Irvine. Horrible dealership. Avoid it at all costs. On 8/29/14 I bought a Sorento and I had a horrific sales experience. In summary, on 8/28/14, I was given a written Out the Door Price (OTD) for the car via an email that included 2 rebates; a $1,500.00 Kia [Motors] and $500.00 owner loyalty. I followed up with email and phone calls to ascertain the OTD price and the rebates as well as a cash transaction. Everything was agreed upon by both sides and I set the appointment for the next day at 1:00 pm to purchase the car. When I arrived at the dealership, the internet sales manager insisted immediately on having my social security number which I refused to provide since I was not going to finance it. After he gave me many idiotic reasons for having my financial info, I offered to leave the checks there to be cleared (it was Friday mid day and plenty time to clear them) and come back the next day to get the car. But, the dealership pulled a stunt telling me that I could not get the rebates, as promised, unless I financed a minimum of $7,500.00 and they needed by social security for the financing. I should have walked out but evaluating all my options and the time I would have to spend starting the process all over again with another dealership, stupid me, I gave in to their demands but I felt I was striped naked when I gave them my SS#. To top it all up, they kept playing one delay tactic after another, enjoying themselves and giving thumps up to each other for the sale while they made me wait more than three (3) hours. There was nothing wrong with my credit worthiness and FICO score. After waiting for about 3 hours, I rushed to sign all the papers and get the hell out of there only to find out more lies: a) I agreed to get the loan for 3 months, they made the loan for 36 months, I guess to collect more interest b) The price on paper was totally different than the OTD price I was given c) Despite many phone calls to explain to me the paper work, no one is returning phone calls. d) The car was not even washed yet and had to wash it twice but still was dirty inside. On 9/2/14 I received the following email from EH (General Manager/Owner): Dear TXXXXXXX, Congratulations on the purchase of your Kia Sorento. On behalf of Kia of Irvine and myself, please accept our thanks for choosing to purchase your vehicle from us. Please be assured that our interest in your complete satisfaction has only just begun. It is our sincere desire that you are completely satisfied with your vehicle and the service you receive from our dealership. You may be receiving a questionnaire from Kia soon. If you cannot give us a completely satisfied rating for any reason, please call me so we can better serve you as our valued customer. Welcome to our family of customers! We look forward to serving you! Sincerely, EH General Manager Kia of Irvine 45 Oldfield Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 777-2300 I replied to EH's email and called him several times. Needless to say he never replied to my emails or my phone calls because the number he provided was answered by the dealership. The internet sales manager answered for General Manager that I had to give a satisfactory KIA MOTORS review: 'Because it will cost him thousands of dollars and won't be able to take care of his sick mother and 13 year old sister. Please call me before you fill anything out. XXX-XXX-XXXX. Mr. Internet sales Manager (I will keep you anonymous), I believe that probably you wanted to be honest; make the sale and have a glorious review. You chose, however, to change the price and/or terms of the transaction that you agreed upon. Blame your management for not allowing you to be honest and go through with the deal you promised. I do not believe you made the mistake about the rebates... especially when you claim to be a very seasoned salesman -You just went along with your manager's directives knowing well that you had an unhappy customer who came to purchase the car quickly. You stated that I will loose only $500 rebate while your finance people told me I will loose $1,000 rebate. Some one of the dealership is not telling the truth. Your dealership did not have to play games, and you did not have to tacitly support them. You could have worked with me to maybe split the small rebate - You could have asked me ahead of the appointment time to send you the checks to clear them and/or give you my credit card number to charge it - or ask me about my financial information. Instead, you have done nothing but accusing me that I do not understand at all . that I rushed the process and I did not read the papers before I signed...,and I suffered no harm because my interest would only amount to less than $50.00Â ., and that I was your worst customer. You claim that you did not deserve a bad review but you did not give me a reason why you deserved a good one. Many people have misfortunes with sick and disabled family members but no one has the right to mistreat people using misfortunes. I feel bad that your salary and bonuses depend upon sales, get people to take KIA financing, and positive ratings to KIA MOTORS surveys but rest assured that integrity and honesty will bring you more sales, bonuses, and glorious reviews. Live and learn. I did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Easiest Car Purchase Ever
by 10/04/2013on
Internet Salesman Mike was great no pressure, very helpful and patient. He helped us through all phases of the sale and made it one of my easiest car purchases ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I had a great smooth experience at Kia of Irvine
by 07/09/2013on
Mike S. was very willing to give me a price estimate on the vehicle I wanted. The process was easy and fast once I got there to finalize paperwork and drive my car away. We were very pleased with the service they provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bait N Switch - Optima
by 01/04/2013on
Bait N Switch is one of the oldest scam's in retailing. Kia of Irvine is absolutely guilty of this in their marketing of the Optima LX. They advertise the Optima for $15,888 EVERYDAY but never have ANY available at that price. I ended up going to another KIA dealer who told me that Kia of Irvine's notorious for advertising those prices only to get you in the door. It's wrong and should be investigated. How can anybody trust a dealership who does that. Plus, after being there 2 hours, I was handed off to (I guess) the manager who tried to convince me that a used 2011 with 30,000 miles on it - for $18,500 was a good deal. I told him I may be stupid - but not that stupid - and asked how he could make such an insulting offer. His response was (with a chuckle) to make more money. He then further insulted me by saying "I guess your not serious about buying a car". Fact is I did buy a car - but not from Kia of Irvine - and recommend that all be aware of how bad this dealership is to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
When Great Customer Service Meets an Excellent Product
by 09/07/2012on
Let me start off with the product. I purchased the Kia Optima SXL from Kia of Irvine. To me this car is the epitome of value; it honestly feels (and looks) like you're driving a much more expensive car than what you actually pay for it. On paper, the features are all there. What you can't see on their website is just how great of ride this car has. It's got a rare combination of sport and comfort. It can be fun when you want it to be, the paddle shifters help that cause, but it's also a car that you can take on a long road trip without breaking your back. Another rare combination is its mixture of good fuel economy with a well powered engine. A well designed turbo charger helps that cause; turbo lag is far less noticeable than most other cars in this price range with a turbo. Now for the customer service at Kia of Irvine. I honestly can say it was a pleasure dealing with the excellent staff at Kia of Irvine. I REALLY recommend that you go talk to Tim Wheeler. He's an extremely knowledgeable salesman with a hands-off approach. You really get the feeling that he's there to help find you the right fit for your needs. He let me take the car out on the freeway during my test drive, something that Wesloh Kia did not allow me to do. The great service doesn't just stop at Tim, they have a very professional management team. Also Max and Justin (finance) are a couple of really great guys to talk to if get the chance. In summary, go see Tim at Kia of Irvine if your in the market for an excellent car at a great value. The quality in product (backed by 10 year warranty), the quality that you receive in service and a price to fit your budget will result in one of the best car shopping experiences you will ever have. For Kia of Irvine, the relationship goes far beyond the day you buy the car. They are in the business to gain your trust and loyalty for the long haul. So next time your considering a new ride, help yourself and go see Tim at Kia of Irvine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments