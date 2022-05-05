5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My son was looking for a car lately, he knows exactly which car he wants, after a little research he found a good one, a Mazda3 grey color, I contact Moe Mallah about this car yesterday, Moe reply to me immediately saying that this car was available, we drove all the way to Irvine from Gardena and Moe was waiting for us which I really appreciated, Moe take my son for a test driving and Moe was talking to my son, my son love the car, we comeback today Sunday because my son make the decision to buy the car he loves and this is thank to Moe, the reason for my review is because Moe Mallah was an excellent Salesman, Moe understand the kind of car my son wants he don’t put pressure on my son and I Moe treat us with respect, he knows a lot about the car and Moe was patient with my son. I give Moe 5 Stars because he deserved, he provide excellent service to me and my son, he was a genuine salesman, hard to find one this days Moe was so nice to us he didn’t try to push the sale and he comunícate really well with my son, I like that (my son and I went to another dealer before and the salesman lie to us saying in the phone that one car was available and when we got there this salesman try to sell us another car) that’s why I love Moe’s customer service because he didn’t put pressure on my son to buy the car, my son leaves BMW Irvine happy with his car. Thank you Moe Mallah for your excellent service, keep providing all the people with your excellent service, because today is hard to find a good salesman. In my case when I’m ready for my car I’m going to visit you, is a promise. Keep the good work Moe Mallah Read more