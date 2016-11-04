5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was by far the easiest experience I have ever had in purchasing a car. The online description was 100% accurate. The trade in value offered us was higher than anyone else we consulted. The sales process was completed in under 3 hours, including the time it took us to decide what we wanted. There was never any pressure applied. They were not only professional with me, but also treated my wife as an equal partner in the process and helped keep my 4 year old occupied throughout. If I could rate them higher than 5 stars, I would. Read more