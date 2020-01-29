sales Rating

Being a first time buyer, and having my car recently break down beyond repair of what I could afford, my nerves were shot. My father visited this Norm Reeves Irvine location, since it was close by to where he works. He met Christopher and spoke to him about my unfortunate circumstances and he right away called me to get more details so we can go ahead and explore my options. Christopher was very knowledgeable and elaborated carefully every option so I could fully comprehend them, that really helped me feel confident about moving forward. I decided to go for a used car and to my unfortunate luck, days later the car was already showing some faults. I call Christopher right away, not knowing it was his day off, and he was very kind enough to take my call. I am very thankful for that. He then instructed me to take it as soon as I could in the early morning. I took it on a Saturday morning and there were no auto techs who could look at the vehicle so the employees from the auto repair department told me to come back on Monday. I live in Long Beach and this was quite bit of a drive for me and I was not comfortable driving the car in its conditions. Christopher called me and I explained what happened and he went above and beyond to find a better solution than just a "come back on Monday". He reached out to Dan Saidy the sales manager and Dan was amazing! He apologized for the issues and not only did he assure me the techs would look at the vehicle as soon as they could, he got me into a borrowed car from the dealership so I didn't have to worry about driving back home or going to work in a car that needed to be checked by an auto technician. I then decided to purchase a new car instead, as Christopher advised it would give me a greater piece of mind and it really has. They both are an exceptional example of what serving others truly is and going above and beyond to making it right. I thank them both very much for turning this around and making this a great first buyer experience. I am truly grateful. I will be paying this kindness forward. Thank you! Read more