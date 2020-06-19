sales Rating

To start off I must say the salesperson that helped me was great. He was not pushy and seemed sincere about wanting to do a deal. I had choosen a 2008 Corolla that they had advertised for $11,999 ( the lot was overcrowded and they were blowing out 5 new cars at this price , 2 were left ) I was happy with everything so far until they told me that my trade in car was only worth $500.00 I showed them the Kelly trade in value ( $4,117 ) I had gotten off the internet and told them that Saturn and Chevy had offered me $2,000 for my old car but I really wanted the Toyota so I would deal a little with them and take $1,000 as a trade in. Thats when the floor manager got involved and told me that my trade in would have to be repainted and gone thru and he would lose money if he gave me over $500 on trade in. My 2000 Ford Windstar was not in perfect shape but it was in great shape. I asked him why then would Saturn & Chevy offer me $2,000 and his response was "That's because their not doing you a favor like we are. This Corolla is a $15,000 car we are selling it to you for $11.999" Thats when I told him that he was not doing ME a favor as this was an advertised special in the paper & that anybody that walked in would get that same deal if they wanted that car. I then used this example to show him my point as he seemed confused by my response... I walk in and you show me a $15.000 car and I am interested but a little hesitant because of the price. You then say to me "Tell you what I'm going to do, I am going to DO YOU A FAVOR and give you a $2,500 instant rebate because I want to see you in that car" "However since I am giving you this deal I can only offer $500 on your trade even though it is worth more" I said to him If that had been our situation he would have a deal and I would be driving away in my new toyota with a smile on my face and be in a hurry to tell my friends how great Toyota of Huntington Beach was and the awesome FAVOR they did for me. I then said but that is not the situation we are in. You are blowing these 5 cars out because you are over stocked on Corolla's and need to make more room and offering that deal for anyone. I did not think I should take less money than my trade in is worth because they had to many cars on the lot,. I did not haggle them down to that price and they did not offer it as a FAVOR it was advertised. His answer was then that "it was not about how much my trade in was worth but he had profit margins to consider and at that low advertised price thats all he could offer" "Then why did you not just say that from the start", I asked instead of saying how bad my trade in was and only worth $500. I brought my mother with me because she had worked for General Motors for 36 years in the finance dept and she knew the back and forth game of buying a car and she had been in the waiting lounge during all this. She walked up as we were finishing our conversation and asked what going on. I explained it to her and she told the floor manager in a very nice way about her working for GM and she knew that they would not lose money because they would never price a car so low that a $500 difference in trade in value could cause a loss. And now we get to final straw. He then says to my mother in the most condescending manner "Excuse me DEAR but this is Toyota not GM and we are in business to make money" It was then I decided to just call it off and leave. I have a short enough fuse as it is and the fact that he called my mom DEAR in the way that he did had lit that fuse. I had no problem with him disagreeing with my mother as he has a right to his opinion but MAM works alot better than DEAR. In all honesty I had decided to make the deal ( even though I was mislead about the trade in value ) just before this happened. I was not looking to get over on Toyota and I did want them to make money. Lets face it America is in a tough enough slump as it is so I had no inten Read more