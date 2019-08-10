Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Huntington Beach

Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Huntington Beach

19131 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(866) 689-8123
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Huntington Beach

5.0
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (0)
sales Rating

Super Customer Service

by Krsongs on 10/08/2019

I shopped for a new 2019 Accord online and eventually met up with salesperson Ed Ringler. He was pleasant to deal with and threw me NO curveballs. I was surprised, yet happy that he made the whole transaction completely transparent and hassle free. Really good buying experience from Ed and the whole Norm Reeves staff. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
129 Reviews
sales Rating

Super Customer Service

by Krsongs on 10/08/2019

I shopped for a new 2019 Accord online and eventually met up with salesperson Ed Ringler. He was pleasant to deal with and threw me NO curveballs. I was surprised, yet happy that he made the whole transaction completely transparent and hassle free. Really good buying experience from Ed and the whole Norm Reeves staff. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Got my first new car here!

by Honda86 on 10/06/2019

I compared deals online and Ed Ringler was great helping me get the best deal. He was friendly, quick, honest, and helpful in my interaction with him and convinced me to buy here over other dealers for best value. Plus he was attentive to your questions and needs! I would highly recommend come here for your Honda needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Got a Honda Civic Sport

by Alejandro C on 10/05/2019

I personally likes this dealer. I told them about myself and how I wanted to do a business transaction with them. They were very accommodating and really laid back. There was no additional presentations of products to purchase at my personal request. Lastly they were up front and made me a great offer on my trade in. I had the pleasure of working with Ed. Very kind and respectful gentleman. I test drove 3 different Honda Sports. But, I personally had my mind set on a Civic Sport Hatch with CVT. They offered it to me remarkably a lot more affordable than another nearby dealer. Thank you Ed and the rest of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

We got a Pilot!

by Fabian on 08/18/2019

I recently had to purchase a new SUV and was going back and forth on what to get. After doing my research me and my wife decided to get a CRV. I was told about the Costco Buying program and let me tell you it was a great deal. I was connected to Ed Ringler at Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach. He reached out to me. Was not pushy like other sales people I had to deal with from True Car. We communicated via email until I was able to come in to his Dealer. Ed Ringler and Al Hernandez were a great help and exceptional customer service that weI ended up getting a 2019 Honda Pilot at a great price. I highly recommend Norm Reeves Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A Perfect 10

by JohnSpiropoulos on 05/28/2019

I just leased a new car from Norm Reeves Honda. Everyone was knowledgeable and friendly. I had done my research at various online consumer and automotive education sites, so I knew exactly what I wanted. A 2019 CR-V EX model. Even so, there are a myriad of options — interior and exterior color being just one of them. In addition, some vehicles had extra accessories and, of course, they come with a different price tag. The sales consultant, Joe Harper, patiently explained the various choices and took us around the lot so we could get a look-see. My wife and I each took a turn in the driver’s and passenger’s seat. Then, we went on a test ride with the vehicle we wanted to get. The salesman recommended that, echoing the advice given by consumer advocates: test drive the car you want to take home. We did. And we were more than pleased. We were not surprised. After all, it is a Honda. But if you want a dealership that’s as good as the vehicles Honda makes, go to Norm Reeves Honda. We went to the store in Huntington Beach but they have several other southern California locations. Joe Harper, our sales consultant, was both courteous and professional. If you want the best price, you have to haggle a little bit. Do it. They’re expecting you to. And all it took was one back and forth with the manager and we had a deal. No tense negotiation. It was all very pleasant. Once Joe had us sign a few papers, he introduced us to Delphine Smith, the finance manager. Again. Pleasant. And a real pro. Just so you're aware, the finance department has almost as many options and services as the sales department. But just like a shopping trip to a mall, you choose to buy what you need and say “no thank you” to the rest. But it’s always a good idea to listen to what they’re offering because, quite frankly, sometimes consumers don’t know what they need and don’t know what product may meet that need. That goes for me too and I’m a former news reporter who specialized in consumer finance. Bottom line: If the car buying process were an Olympic Gymnastics event…and I was a judge, I’d give Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach a perfect 10.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by TMorrisse on 04/29/2019

We recently purchased a 2019 Honda Pilot at Norm Reeves Honda. Ed Ringler handled the sale which was arranged through Costco Car buying program. First of all I have to say that walking into a car dealership has always been one of my least favorite experiences. It always felt like going into battle and i never came out unscathed. That changed with our experience at Norm Reeves and with Ed as as our salesman. First of all he came across as a genuine person with a high level of honesty and integrity. He took his time with us showed us multiple cars and models, he did not try to push anything on us our jack up the price with add ons or upgrades. He just did a great job of presenting the pros and cons of the different models and gave us the time to decide and choose the car that fit our needs and budget. He stayed 2 hours past closing time so we could leave with our car that night. It was one of those rare experiences in car buying one in which I didnât feel manipulated or fleeced. Ed also called the next day to ensure that all was ok and we were satisfied with our purchase. I would have no reservations buying another car from Norm Reeves especially if Ed is the salesperson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Civic Purchase

by Civic on 02/18/2019

Ed Ringler made purchasing a new Civic simple and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First Car buying experience

by james_micheli on 11/14/2018

Met with Ed Ringler who helped walk me through my first car buying experience. He was very informative and didn't try to up sell me. I felt quite comfortable talking to him. Was able to feel good about the purchase of my Civic because of that. Definitely would recommend seeing him if you are looking to get a Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The Dr. Phil of Car Salesman!

by NardineHanna on 11/13/2018

I found Norm Reeves through Edmunds, but was primarily prompted to follow-through with buying a new CR-V at Norm's because Ed Ringler reached out immediately. He was very accessible (through texting and calling) and answered all of my questions before I even arrived! When I came to meet Ed at the store, he was extremely charming and down to earth. He was very honest - and making a sale was not his priority, but rather making sure I was happy with my purchase! He was so thorough in explaining all of the features of the car, and even counseled me through financing options. He was very transparent and that is what absolutely makes Ed Ringler the GREATEST car salesman of all time. He's charming, funny, sincere, and a genuine salesman. He is practically the Dr. Phil of car sales, for he is more interested in the customer than the sale itself. I plan on referring ALL of my friends to Norm's, but especially Ed. You will not be let down at all. If you are looking for honesty, quality, and meaningful human interaction, Ed is your guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by SpongeZY on 08/20/2018

I had a very nice shopping experience with Ed Ringler. He is very friendly and patient. I would definitely recommend him to my friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ed and Justin from Norm Reeves Honda Superstore

by Majidap on 08/12/2018

We came in not knowing what our plan of action was. All we knew is that we had a lease ending very soon and we wanted to pick the plan that saved us the most money. Ed went threw three plans with us in detail and made the best out of the plan we chose to go through with. Once we decided to purchase the car, Justin was there to help from the finance department. He guided us through our contracts swiftly and we were out of there in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ed Ringler Internet Fleet Manager impresses

by Bamboos on 07/14/2018

I would like to recommend Ed Ringler, the Internet Fleet Manager in Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach, if you are ever looking for an honest, sincere, friendly, and trustworthy sales consultant. He has indeed provided an exceptional guest experience for me. After building up my new car at Honda online, I received many e-mail quotes from Honda dealers in my area of Southern California. Price differences were considerable. I started with the three dealerships that seemed to offer the lowest price and had e-mail communications with them to make sure they had what I wanted. Ed Ringlers quote was not far from the lowest, but when I started to plan on visiting the other dealerships for test drive, I could not help from giving him a call on his personal cell phone number (which he provided; Ed was the only sales consultant who provided this), because his e-mails to me suggested sincerity and openness. When talking to him on the phone, he also impressed me as a friendly, honest, and trustworthy person. I put him on my list of dealerships that I was going to visit. My experience with the other dealerships was frustrating and agonizing when haggling over price. There were hidden costs (like accessories, financing requirement, etc.) that I was not aware of. With Ed Ringler, I was well informed. I knew exactly what he could offer. I stated on e-mail what I was willing to accept in price offer, and he assured me that he would do his best to work it out with his manager. When I arrived, I was treated like a VIP. Everything went smoothly. He offered me a price I could not refuse because it was exactly what I wanted to pay. The fact that he was (and still is) the Internet Fleet Manager there helped. In addition, he also put in some extra sweeteners that made my wife happy. We made the deal. My wife and I were happy, not just with the price, but also with the whole guest experience, which was exceptional, having compared it with the experience at other dealerships. The follow-up was also exceptional. Even though it was Sunday evening past his regular office hours, he gave a detailed description and demonstration of how everything works in the car. In conclusion, I would highly recommend Ed Ringler in Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach if you are ever shopping for a new Honda. Sincerely, Philip Chiu, M.D., Ph.D.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

great assistance from Jessie

by NguyenKhoi on 04/25/2018

Very friendly staff. Make sure ask for Jessie Martinez he extremely helpful. He was honest and upfront about what he could do on pricing. Even in finance the staff member was honest about what was needed for the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by steve_n_kathy on 04/09/2018

Went through Costco to purchase our new Civic, and luckily they directed us to Ed Ringler at Norm Reeves Honda in Huntington Beach. Worked out even better than we had hoped. Thanks Ed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great deal at Norm Reeves Honda

by 022803Lex on 03/14/2018

I just purchased a car from Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach and had a great experience but was provided exceptional service from my sales person Majed Katbi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Unethical dealership. Poor business practices.

by Napdinh on 11/29/2017

I spent hours and hours at Norm Reeves Huntington Beach. From the moment I met with the sales representative. I informed them of my intention of using my credit union's financing. After negotiating the price of the vehicle including tax and licensing, I went to financing to finalize the deal. The representative went over the extended warranty, upgrades, and added features which I declined. I signed my contract and awaited my temporary registration until lo and behold the phone rings and my rebate as a veteran and college graduate is denied because I would not finance through Honda. Therefore, I had the option of financing through Honda or pay an extra $1000. Needless to say, I walked away. Don't waste your time going to Norm Reeves Huntington Beach. They have no conscience and will use any dishonest means necessary to entrap you into a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Amazing Sales Person - Shawn Shanawaz

by ukhan262 on 10/06/2017

Last week, I went to lease out Honda Civic 2017 LX and we got a whale on a deal. I was only planning to check out the car but then Shawn really helped me with the deal and gave me excellent pricing according to my credit. Definitely check out this Norm Reeve Honda dealership and to get the best experience, have Shawn as your Sales Associate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Worst Customer Service Ever

by polpol92 on 10/03/2017

The car-buying process was a pressuring, painful one. The customer service aspect after has been non-existent. Unless you're throwing more money at them, they will do their best to avoid you. This means non-returned phone calls, no email responses, and lies when you go in-store about how they're busy, yet you see them just hanging about. Don't bother with any of the add-ons either, especially the "Simoniz". Snake-oil at its best.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE

by katrin31minsk on 09/28/2017

BUYER BEWARE I have purchased a pre-owned car from NORM REEVES Honda in Huntington Beach CA and not even 3 month later the car needs a catalytic converter (which is about $1000). Despite purchasing the most expensive warranty on pre-owned car, it doesn't cover any of the parts of catalytic converter or sensors. Save yourself time and money and inspect the car with a reputable mechanic, EVEN if they tell you that car inspection is perfect from the dealer. DO NOT BELIEVE THIS DEALER I more than positive that they do not do an accurate smog test for they cars. LESSON learned for me. I hope other byers are aware. They need to be investigated on the smog test inspection. Just waiting for a service I have seen and heard other customers who had the same problem with catalytic converter. I ll file a complaint with DMV, better Business Bureau and Attorney General to open investigation. Other customer with catalytic converter problems can join. (Maybe they just "pay under the table" for smog testing on their cars and then make money from buyers who need to replace the parts that are not covered by the warranty). Stay away from this dealership , and inspect the car with mechanic.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy to work with Dealership

by TomWebster05 on 06/07/2017

Just want to thank Ed Ringler over at Norm Reeves Honda in Huntington Beach for giving me great advice and helping me to select the right car for me. Came in thinking a V6 2017 Accord was maybe what I wanted. But after Ed and I talked further about my needs (I do a lot of driving and need to get the best car for as little money as possible... great gas mileage, etc) Ed suggested I consider one of their still brand new, but last years 2016 Civic sedan instead. Better milelage, still roomy, all the benefits of new, yet discounted 2016 pricing! Very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Kamilla - Great Service!

by momscar on 02/20/2017

I just purchased a new 2017 Civic at Norm Reeves Honda in Huntington Beach. This is the 5th Honda I have purchased here - always great service. Kamilla Josol helped me today and she was so great! I had some very specific needs and parameters for her to meet, which she did with grace and ease. Love to shop here!! Definitely will be looking for Kamilla again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
331 cars in stock
232 new67 used32 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Why Buy from Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach?

#1 - We have a solid reputation! We've been in business for over 50 years. Most of our new business comes from taking care of old business.

#2 - We also have a super selection - over 2,000 new Honda's available; over 400 used vehicles available; and over 100 Certified Used Vehicles available.

#3 - Price Protection Guarantee for our new cars. If you can find the same new Honda for less within five days Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach will pay you the difference or buy your vehicle back.

#4 - 5-5-5- Used Car Protection Plan - 5-Day Trial Exchange: For 5 days or 500 miles we'll happily exchange the vehicle you purchased for another one.

#5 - Internet Direct Pricing - Internet verified pre-owned pricing to save you time and money. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced using the most current market data available. We compare our pre-owned prices with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced.

what sets us apart
Our dealership is proud to be a 10x winner of the esteemed Honda Corporation’s President’s Award. We’re also proud to be a 2x recipient of the Council of Excellence Award for the work of our exceptional Financing Department.
Plus, when you visit Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Huntington Beach, you’re choosing a two-time Honda Professionals Parts and Service award winner – for Customer Experience and Fixed First Visit. Both are also based on outstanding customer feedback.
For those interested in buying a used or certified pre-owned vehicle, we offer a five-day or 500-mile buy-back period, and a five-month or 5,000-mile guarantee on certain components of the vehicle.
We provide our Price Protection Guarantee for our new cars. If you can find the same new Honda for less within five days Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach will pay you the difference or buy your vehicle back.
* Sponsoring Huntington Beach High Schools Athletic Programs. * Member of the HB Auto Dealers Association helping the city of Huntington Beach through community involvement.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (3)
Vietnamese
Chinese
Spanish

