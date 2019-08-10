sales Rating

I would like to recommend Ed Ringler, the Internet Fleet Manager in Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach, if you are ever looking for an honest, sincere, friendly, and trustworthy sales consultant. He has indeed provided an exceptional guest experience for me. After building up my new car at Honda online, I received many e-mail quotes from Honda dealers in my area of Southern California. Price differences were considerable. I started with the three dealerships that seemed to offer the lowest price and had e-mail communications with them to make sure they had what I wanted. Ed Ringlers quote was not far from the lowest, but when I started to plan on visiting the other dealerships for test drive, I could not help from giving him a call on his personal cell phone number (which he provided; Ed was the only sales consultant who provided this), because his e-mails to me suggested sincerity and openness. When talking to him on the phone, he also impressed me as a friendly, honest, and trustworthy person. I put him on my list of dealerships that I was going to visit. My experience with the other dealerships was frustrating and agonizing when haggling over price. There were hidden costs (like accessories, financing requirement, etc.) that I was not aware of. With Ed Ringler, I was well informed. I knew exactly what he could offer. I stated on e-mail what I was willing to accept in price offer, and he assured me that he would do his best to work it out with his manager. When I arrived, I was treated like a VIP. Everything went smoothly. He offered me a price I could not refuse because it was exactly what I wanted to pay. The fact that he was (and still is) the Internet Fleet Manager there helped. In addition, he also put in some extra sweeteners that made my wife happy. We made the deal. My wife and I were happy, not just with the price, but also with the whole guest experience, which was exceptional, having compared it with the experience at other dealerships. The follow-up was also exceptional. Even though it was Sunday evening past his regular office hours, he gave a detailed description and demonstration of how everything works in the car. In conclusion, I would highly recommend Ed Ringler in Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach if you are ever shopping for a new Honda. Sincerely, Philip Chiu, M.D., Ph.D. Read more