1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Where should I start... I was looking for an inexpensive but reliable second car and saw a good price on a 2014 Sentra. I mentioned the price was listed at 7034 then came back and showed 732. The salesman went to the back to talk to his manager and got it down. Then said look at what we can do and tried to sneak in a 4000$+ warranty like I asked for it, especially when I did no such thing. They made it sound like it was not an option or a good idea to take it off the table. I said no way and they tried to talk me into some new version of lowjack. I said no thank you. The came back with the numbers then ran my credit. They said this is what we can do for you only a 48 month loan since it was so small and tried to talk me into a lowjack again. I said no and how on earth are you going to try and charge me 19.99% apr. They first said it had to do with the age of the car and I said that is funny since over the last few months I was offered 2 separate car loans both under 9% which I didn't want because that was too high...and one of the was a 2013 as well. They said let me see what I can do. They then said well you see all these items on your credit report. I said those were all discharged due to my bankruptcy over 3 years ago and how can they pointed out in detail items prior to my bankruptcy one being my previous car loan which I completely paid off. The salesman said let me talk to my Manager again and I said no this absolutely does not work from me. It was way too many things and such an incredible was of time for a car not much better than the one I was trying to trade in. I thought this was reputable place with high reviews but they took me for a sucker and I won't give them a dime after that. Really bad experience and I do not like someone trying to take advantage of me and my family. Also when I had to get a bottle of water from my wife before her and my kids left I saw the salespeople outside all staring at her and cackling. I didn't care for that either. Lastly the car was clearly incated for. Very dirty and the film on the headlights was bad. They just wanted this carvoff the lot. When I asked questions about how many days I had to keep the car if I changed my mind and they had no idea. I said I'd like to have my mechanic check it out and I was handed a list of what the dealership service center worked on recent. Read more