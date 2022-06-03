Huntington Beach Ford
Customer Reviews of Huntington Beach Ford
Very rude and Greedy Sales people who only wants your commission
by 03/06/2022on
We went back to this dealer to buy out our cars for lease end. They added on warranties that cost me over $7000 without informing me that these were optional. In fact they told me that I have to get it and we can't take it out. Later I found out that this was optional. I went back to get it removed and they were extremely rude and they did not help me to cancel the warranty. Horrible greasy dealership with extremely rude and obnoxious manager, sales person and finance person. If I could give them a negative stars I would in a heart beat. I am so upset.
Huntington Beach Ford Adds Surprise Mark-Up And Increase In MSRP
by 08/12/2021on
Vehicle was custom ordered at Huntington Beach Ford and when it arrived it also had a surprise 20% dealer mark up. Due to chip shortages it took 8 months to arrive and thus added a 4% increase on the MSRP. And then it was upon me to try to hassle to get what was originally agreed upon or walk. Telling me things like once you leave it will be sold tomorrow. AJ tried his best with what alex and the rest of the crew were pulling. Ordered a custom vehicle to avoid the sales process, Instead of signing and leaving, I was thrown right into the lions den of negotiations with AJ and the man behind the glass. Every offer was the last offer, was really quite the show. Good cop, bad cop. If only I would have had some snacks too. We all understand if this was their vehicle they got sent from Ford and had it on the lot, sell it for whatever price you choose. But when someone orders a custom vehicle and turns down other similar ones to wait for the right one, then to find out they want to charge more than the ones you passed up with lots more options. Only to try and sell you on a van you already signed for with a surprise markup. Just be sure to check if they can or will honor your agreement before making any other prior business arrangements. You may find yourself hiring people and renting space. Only to find out you may have to wait for another vehicle and have to put them on hold while you still have to pay rent. There were no updates sent to me during the process, I had to send an email to get an update just about every time. Also be sure not to let the older guy gate keep you from seeing the finance department, he likes to shut anything down regarding finance. Told me I could use my own financing. Then says because of covid I have to use theirs. Then the finance guy of course avoided any real questions and mumbled over my payment and wouldn’t should me the fees or any of the numbers. Saying Ford will send it to me in the mail. But also said that it’s always been that way at this dealer requiring the use of Ford financing to buy the vehicle or you can’t get it. And also gave me confirmation I was told wrong info at the beginning about bringing my own financing. Honest opinion, you can probably go here and have a good buying experience. However if you want to take the gamble out of it, call literally any other Ford and you’ll be able to see the difference in customer service and ethics right away. Bonus tip: the other dealers only require fully refundable $100 deposit. Here it’s 10% and if you don’t want it and they have to sell it for a loss, that comes out of your deposit. But when months passed by waiting for the vehicle, they were totally willing to send me my deposit back and keep the van on the lot. As an attempt to avoid the hassle I went through and get straight to their profits.
Home of the 3 Year "Power Terrain" Warranty
by 10/24/2017on
I'm an out of state customer who found an Audi I was interested in on their lot through cars(dot)com. Below is our email chain in reverse chronological order. Enjoy: --- Unhappy Customer, I apologize, it is engine and transmission. I did mentioned you earlier that there are customer asking for this car. I think you should look up some other dealership for your inquiries, which are closer to you it will be less hassle for you and for us as well. Good luck with your search. --- Ismail, Usually the powertrain is considered to include the engine and transmission. The suspension is not usually part of powertrain warranties. Please email me the inspection report and the details of the powertrain warranty (the actual paperwork detailing the coverage provided by the warranty). I need to be able to read these documents before I can move forward. I appreciate your time. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Power terrain is Engine and Suspension. --- Can I get some literature on the 3 year powertrain warranty? I have spoken with South Coast Audi, they're about 10 mi away from you. They have openings as soon as tomorrow. I'd need someone to drop off the car for me. I'd of course pay for the inspection. Can you give me a true out the door price. Bear in mind I won't be paying CA taxes as I'm out of state. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Hey Unhappy Customer, Certified means that the car has been gone through a complete check up, and passed all the test. Also has 3 years power terrain warranty. The price is already been marked down. There is not much I can do on the price, probably couple of Hundred dollars. If you are interested please let me know I will do my best as for as the delivery of the vehicle and other formalities are concerned. Thanks. Arshad Ismail --- Ismail, I'm a little confused by what "certified" means. Could you provide details? Also could you give me your best price out the door? Feel free to text for a faster response. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Unhappy Customer, Absolutely, whatever makes you feel better before purchasing this vehicle. However, you will be responsible for the inspection cost, since its been completely inspected and checked by our dealership and that's why its certified. Let me know when you can send someone for inspection. Thanks. Ismail --- Ismail, What's your best price out the door? I'm prepared to purchase contingent on third party Audi inspection. I believe Center Audi is closest to you. Best, Unhappy Customer --- Unhappy Customer, Thanks for the example pics, I looked up second time for any blemishes or scratches, when I took the pics. This car is scratch less. Also, inside the car the leather seats have no cracks. The interior is in great condition as well. I wish I could show this car to you in person, that would have clarify pretty much everything about this car. Also, I have two other customer looking at the car, so if you let me know by today I will start the paper work. As you know shipping will take sometime as well. I will wait for your response. Thanks. --- Thanks for the pics. Don't mean to be a hassle but I've attached examples of the pics I'm looking for. As I mentioned in our phone call, I just want to see ANY blemishes no matter how minor. --- Unhappy Customer, I hope these pics will serve the purpose, I am not a professional photographer, but I tried my best. Let me know if they are good enough for you to make a decision on this car. I will also send you the small clip I recorded this morning. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ford Edge
by 03/18/2016on
Everyone we dealt with was friendly and professional. The showroom was clean with lots of room. The only issue was a shortage of parking. There was parking on side streets behind the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Huntington Beach Ford
by 03/16/2016on
AJ was very pleasant and easy to work with asked the right questions and helped us get into the right vehicle. Overall a fairly smooth and "quick" experience. Jason in sales was also helpful, spoke with him the first time we stopped by to look at the vehicle, also he helped with explain some of the sync features after our purchase. Roger in finance was also easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Helpful
by 03/10/2016on
Brandon was very willing to work with us to answer all our questions we had regarding the 2016 Explorer and the differences between the trim packages. He went out of his way to help us find what we were looking for in our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First time buyer!
by 03/07/2016on
Amazing customer service! Alex and Todd did a great job of getting me in a car that I really love with a great price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HB Ford
by 03/02/2016on
AJ and Alex were complete professionals! It was later in the evening and we still felt like we received the best service ever. The new showroom at HB Ford is really nice. AJ's level of knowledge was super helpful when deciding between different models.
New Car Review
by 02/29/2016on
I had some questions about my 2015 Fiesta contract so i went in to see Max(Great finance guy!), after he dealt with my concerns we talked about maybe in a few months i could come back in and trade it in since it was a little too "sub compacty" and i wanted too upgrade the wheels, tires, and add fog lights, then Steven Carvalho heard of my plan. He had a different plan, he wanted to get me in the car i WANTED, right NOW!! So after a couple more test drives and working with Steven and Raul Delgado, we settled on a 2016 Focus ST. I thought i didn't want a white car but after i drove this rocket i didn't really care about the color, i would have bought this ST if it was PINK, and then i remembered that the first car i ever bought was a white car! A 1965 Ford Mustang!!! (500 bucks in 1969) Thank you Raul Delgado and Steven Carvalho, I LOVE THIS CAR!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 02/24/2016on
I would say the overall experience was fantastic, they have very talented & knowledgeable team. We all know that when we go to dealership the sales team is the core who impacts sometimes positively and most of the time negatively on the buying decision of customer. Here I found best sales people who are friendly and very helpful. And the most important quality I noticed here is, they dont pressurize customer at all, which is the key that I finally bought from them. I personally hate this approach of pressurizing customer to buy and this is very common in dealerships but luckily at HB Ford I didnt find this approach. I would specially thanks Rudy who gave me enough relaxed time to think and decide about the deal. And the guy who gave test drive (I forgot his name) is excellent on what he's doing. The whole team is wonderful and dedicated to their job!
My new Ford Fiesta
by 02/23/2016on
My sales person Romano was engaging and made the experience fun but not with fake sales tactics. He took me on the longest test drive of all the other dealerships I visited that weekend. Also he gave me his work cell so if I had any questions after I brought my new car home I could contact him directly. I did extensive research before I came and I needed an extremely low price. I feel the price, the incentives and the trade in they gave me was excellent. I have already referred one person to see Romano at Huntington Ford. The finance person and the manager were also excellent. It felt like a downhome small town experience and I am excited to go back for my first oil change. This was actually the best experience I have ever had buying a car in my life
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Huntington Beach Ford
by 02/23/2016on
The entire process was painless, the staff was very nice and accommodating and I didn't feel pushed at all, I felt like everyone there cared about my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trade feista for mustang
by 02/17/2016on
I liked Brandon the salesman that helped me pick out my car, i felt that he was honest and if he didn't know something he found out the answer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
HB Ford Service Review
by 02/11/2016on
Newly remodeled and from the minute you drive up to the pickup of your car when finished, the process was smooth and enjoyable. Jack in service is tops. He takes the time to go over everything that was done and things that I should be looking for in the future. He treats you like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HB Ford
by 02/10/2016on
Dave, Tony, Rozz and Rodger made this a great experience. All those guys were awesome to do business with and went above and beyond to take care of me. They were all very professional while making it an enjoyable and personal experience for me. Ford is very lucky to have them on their team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First service
by 01/22/2016on
I brought me new Explorer in for the first oil change and lube on a Saturday when no appointments are required. I also learned that I needed a software update on the information center to prevent it from freezing. The lubrication service was completed without a problem, but the software update was not done because there was only one tech available to do this and he was "covered up". I have visited the service department many times before and have always been satisfied, so this was an unusual event.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First purchase at Ford was excellent!
by 01/10/2016on
Mario was awesome helping us find the right car. He was kind and patient and honest. The negotiation over the car also went smoothly and Mario expedited the process for me since I had to be at work the same day. I'll definitely be back and hopefully Mario will be there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Could not possibly have had a better experience buying my 2016 Ford Fusion
by 01/02/2016on
Lennon Gomez was extremely personable and professional, meeting all of our needs without any pressure. Roger Zuniga walked us through all of our paperwork quickly and concisely, and Jacob did a wonderful and thorough job of acquainting my wife and I with my new car. Everyone we encountered was in genuinely good spirits; I could not possibly have had a better experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
5 Stars
by 12/24/2015on
The whole process was quick & my service advisor Chris was on top of keeping me informed on the status of my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Stars
by 12/24/2015on
The whole process was quick & my service advisor Chris was on top of keeping me informed on the status of my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go to HB FORD!!!!!!!
by 12/16/2015on
AJ and Alex were extremely professional and friendly. I felt very at ease, and the process was very smooth. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments